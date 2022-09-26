Brighton to hold 5K race as part of Pink Week

A five-kilometer race will be held Wednesday as part of Brighton High School’s Pink Week breast cancer awareness activities.

The entry fee is $20. Runners and walkers can sign up here or on the day of the race. Race-day registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Brighton football stadium.

There is a youth one-kilometer race that will start at 7 p.m. The 5K will begin at 7:30.

Information is available by contacting Brady Matuszewski at 20015545@brightonk12.com.

