Brighton to hold 5K race as part of Pink Week

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cVBbz_0iAx6cf500

A five-kilometer race will be held Wednesday as part of Brighton High School’s Pink Week breast cancer awareness activities.

The entry fee is $20. Runners and walkers can sign up here or on the day of the race. Race-day registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Brighton football stadium.

There is a youth one-kilometer race that will start at 7 p.m. The 5K will begin at 7:30.

Information is available by contacting Brady Matuszewski at 20015545@brightonk12.com.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

Detroit News

Detroiter aims to revive neighborhood by fixing up one home at a time

Detroit — When Delores McKinney sought a Detroit neighborhood to do rehab projects, she picked the Nardin Park community on the city's west side because it reminded the Saginaw native of areas in Maryland and Washington, D.C., where she’d lived and worked. “When I saw Nardin Park, I...
DETROIT, MI
