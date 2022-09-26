ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

Milford Wellness Village holds first VillageFest

By Terry Rogers
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 4 days ago

The community came out to the inaugural VillageFest on Friday (Photo courtesy of Milford Wellness Village)

Milford Wellness Village celebrated the inaugural VillageFest on Friday, September 23 from 4 to 8 PM on their campus. The event was designed to introduce the community to the center and share the successes of the health campus over the past few years.

“The Milford community came out and made the first ever VillageFest a success with over 200 people attending,” Lon Kieffer, Executive Director of Milford Wellness Village, said. “We have wanted to invite the greater community to the Milford Wellness Village since we began revitalizing the campus three years ago. With the help and guidance from the City of Milford, we are now 80 percent occupied with over 20 service providers creating 300 jobs and serving 1,500 people daily.”

Children enjoyed the bounce houses at the first VillageFest (Photo courtesy of Milford Wellness Village)

In addition to live music and games, food trucks, including House’s BBQ, Tre Sorelle Dolce, The Corn Exchange and Kapelpa were on hand. Adults 21 and older could also enjoy locally brewed beer at the beer garden, sponsored by Mispillion River Brewing. All proceeds at the beer garden benefitted Education Health Research International.

“VillageFest is just a small way to share the successes of the village and thank the community for their support,” Kieffer said. “We look forward to VillageFest next year.”

Fun at the Milford Wellness Village VillageFest (Photo courtesy of Milford Wellness Village)

In addition to the Wellness Village services, representatives were on hand from the Department of Public Health’s Self-Management Programs and Tobacco Prevention Program as well as the First State Military Academy Cadets.

“We also want to thank our partners,” Kieffer said. “These included Sara Bluhm, City of Milford Economic & Community Engagement Administrator, Mispillion River Brewing, First State Military Academy Cadets, The Funsters and Nancy Maliwesky.”

Live music was the focus at the inaugural VillageFest (Photo courtesy of Milford Wellness Village)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

BrightBloom Centers cuts ribbon at Milford location

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford recently hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration with BrightBloom Centers at its new location at 1 Sussex Ave., Milford. BrightBloom Centers offers a safe and enriching environment for children with autism and special needs. Partnering with families and schools, its compassionate team of behavioral specialists uses a science-based approach called applied behavior analysis therapy to help children reach their full potential.
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

Laurel's Skateworld for sale after serving community for four decades

LAUREL, Del. -- After four decades of serving the Laurel community, the owner of Skateworld is now selling the business. With no other skating rinks in the area, Skateworld quickly became a beloved community staple and gathering spot for people of all ages after owners Debbie Slatcher and her late husband Rick opened it in 1980.
LAUREL, DE
Cape Gazette

PRICE IMPROVEMENT- MOBILE HOME- LEWES

This Mobile Home located in Sussex East has recently been reduced to $115,000.00. All about location, location, location.. This adorable house features- laminate & tile - throughout this house, which gives it a contemporary feel. The home opens up into an enclosed three-season porch that goes into the living room and eat-in kitchen. The bedroom next to the living room has a full bath, which has a tiled tub/shower. The laundry area, with a full-size washer & dryer, is in the hall near the master bedroom that has a spacious walk-in closet & its own full bath with a new finished plank flooring. The yard boasts a nice shed, being offered furnished as seen. Recently installed new central AC, hot water, new toilet, and an ice-maker in May of 2021. The shed is newly renovated with custom shades throughout and a second source of heat in the entry season room that operates on gas. Sussex East is equal distance - miles - to either the Rehoboth boardwalk or the Lewes public beaches! There is also a water park, movie theatre, fitness center with racquetball, and restaurants along Rt.1. You can reference this property on our WEBSITE.
LEWES, DE
starpublications.online

Apple Scrapple Festival

The Apple Scrapple Festival will be held in the town of Bridgeville on Friday, Oct. 14 from 4-10 p.m. with the food court, carnival, free entertainment, and Little Miss Apple Scrapple. On Saturday, Oct. 15, there will be hundreds of vendors in the streets and in the middle school. The...
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, DE
Local
Delaware Government
Milford, DE
Government
Cape Gazette

Is filming at Cape park a sign of things to come?

Delaware's film commissioner says the recent filming of a segment of the TV series “Lioness” at Cape Henlopen State Park could be the tip of the iceberg for more productions in the state. TJ Healy, who has his office in Lewes, said there hasn't been such a large...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

NAPA opens store on Route 1 near Milton

When NAPA Auto Parts’ corporate office approached Debbie and Tim Millman about the opportunity to open a new store, their third, in Milton, it was an offer they could not refuse. “Milton is close to my heart,” Tim said. Tim is a Cape Henlopen High School grad whose...
MILTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

MSD partners with local farms to offer healthier options

With childhood obesity a growing problem in the United States, Milford School District is taking steps to help students eat healthier meals by partnering with local farms to obtain fresh produce and other products. The latest partnership is with 302 Aquaponics who will provide fresh lettuce greens for salads and sandwiches. “The Delaware School Districts participate in Farm to School ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Beer Garden#Food Truck#Villagefest#House#The Corn Exchange#Mispillion River Brewing
Cape Gazette

Amendments added to Sussex affordable rental program

During its Sept. 27 meeting, Sussex County Council received the final proposed amendments to the affordable rental unit ordinance for multifamily housing in certain sections of the county. The current rental ordinance is being updated to better address the need for affordable housing in the county. The ordinance would provide...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Possible Cape Henlopen State Park restaurant raises concerns

A group of Lewes residents is concerned about the future of Cape Henlopen State Park if a proposed restaurant inside the park becomes a reality. Nine residents shared their worries in a Sept. 23 letter to the editor. They wrote: “Let’s be sure our decisions consider the life, the ecological...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes resident featured in Times Square Jumbotron video

Gabby Parillon of Lewes appeared in the bright lights of Broadway Sept. 17, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. The collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a visible way.
LEWES, DE
Milford LIVE News

Torbert artifacts donated to Milford Museum

General Alfred Thomas Archimedes Torbert, although born in Georgetown, has become one of Milford’s heroes. A decorated Civil War hero, fighting at the Battle of Gettysburg, Torbert was also appointed as U.S. Consul to El Salvador in 1869, U.S. Consul General in Havana in 1871 and U.S. Consul General in Paris in 1873. He and his wife, Mary Currey, lived ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Katie Cherrix

Where to Get Homestyle Comfort Food Near Worcester County, MD

Cold weather is on its way, and nothing tastes better than warm, homemade comfort food when the temperatures start to drop. Chicken soup, mashed potatoes, fried chicken, and pot roasts are comfort food staples, and you don't have to spend hours in the kitchen to enjoy them for dinner. These local restaurants near Worcester County have your favorite meals ready for pick-up or dine-in.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Special Event Zone announced for Endless Summer Cruisin in OC

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone next week as thousands of car enthusiasts visit the resort community for Endless Summer Cruisin. Starting Tuesday, October 4th through Sunday, October 9th, speed limits in the zone will be reduced and fines will be increased for violations. Additionally, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators will face increased fines, or in some cases, arrest.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

The biggest weekend yet of the 2022 Fall Festival Season is upon as, with this Friday through Sunday featuring a wide selection of fun and popular events throughout Delaware and Maryland. Headlined by a featured event at the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown and a slew of events in historic...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

ACTIVE LISTING- Mobile Home- Sussex East

All about location, location, location at the beach. This adorable house features- laminate & tile - throughout this house, which gives it a contemporary feel. The home opens up into an enclosed three-season porch that goes into the living room and eat-in kitchen. The bedroom next to the living room has a full bath, which has a tiled tub/shower. The laundry area, with a full-size washer & dryer, is in the hall near the master bedroom that has a spacious walk-in closet & its own full bath with a new finished plank flooring. The yard boasts a nice shed, being offered furnished as seen. Recently installed new central AC, hot water, new toilet, and an ice-maker in May of 2021. The shed is newly renovated with custom shades throughout and a second source of heat in the entry season room that operates on gas. Sussex East is equal distance - miles - to either the Rehoboth boardwalk or the Lewes public beaches! And there is a water park, movie theatre, fitness center with racquetball, and restaurants with a few miles along Rt.1.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Tracks being relocated as part of railroad project

Work to relocate a set of railroad tracks between the Lewes Public Library and the Rollins Community Center/Lewes History Museum in Stango Park is expected to be completed by the end of the week. The tracks are being moved 18 feet to the west away from the Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail and...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

PRICE REDUCED~LOT 9 PINTAIL LANE~BROADKILL BEACH

Lot 9 Pintail Lane, Milton, DE 19968 ~ LOT IN DESIRED COMMUNITY OF BROADKILL BEACH WITH POSSIBLE VIEWS OF THE BAY & PRIME HOOK WILDLIFE REFUGE. Build your beach dream home on this amazing lot located3 homes from the beach. This portion of Broadkill beach offers owners drive on privilege's for beach and owner access point for your vehicle. Broadkill beach is not only a beautiful beach, but is also close to downtown Milton, Lewes, and Rehoboth. No builder Tie in but builder lot home packages are available, private water through Tidewater, Site Evaluation for septic has already been completed and this lot is ready for you to start building your home today. Call for more information.
MILTON, DE
WMDT.com

Georgetown flu clinic cancelled

GEORGETOWN, Del. – With inclement weather predicted for this weekend, TidalHealth has announced the cancellation of its Georgetown Drive-Thru Flu Clinic. The clinic was scheduled for Saturday, October 1st, at Delaware Technical Community College Owens Campus. We’re told the event will not be rescheduled, but TidalHealth is still encouraging anyone over the age of 6 months to get their flu shot this year.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Greene Turtle in Village of Five Points is closing

Last year, it was the Greene Turtle on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk that closed. This year, it’s the Greene Turtle in the Villages of Five Points outside Lewes. In an email Sept. 27, co-owner Mike Venanzi said the last day for the Lewes restaurant is Friday, Sept. 30. He declined to comment on what the space will be next.
LEWES, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy