Milford Wellness Village holds first VillageFest

Milford Wellness Village celebrated the inaugural VillageFest on Friday, September 23 from 4 to 8 PM on their campus. The event was designed to introduce the community to the center and share the successes of the health campus over the past few years.

“The Milford community came out and made the first ever VillageFest a success with over 200 people attending,” Lon Kieffer, Executive Director of Milford Wellness Village, said. “We have wanted to invite the greater community to the Milford Wellness Village since we began revitalizing the campus three years ago. With the help and guidance from the City of Milford, we are now 80 percent occupied with over 20 service providers creating 300 jobs and serving 1,500 people daily.”

In addition to live music and games, food trucks, including House’s BBQ, Tre Sorelle Dolce, The Corn Exchange and Kapelpa were on hand. Adults 21 and older could also enjoy locally brewed beer at the beer garden, sponsored by Mispillion River Brewing. All proceeds at the beer garden benefitted Education Health Research International.

“VillageFest is just a small way to share the successes of the village and thank the community for their support,” Kieffer said. “We look forward to VillageFest next year.”

In addition to the Wellness Village services, representatives were on hand from the Department of Public Health’s Self-Management Programs and Tobacco Prevention Program as well as the First State Military Academy Cadets.

“We also want to thank our partners,” Kieffer said. “These included Sara Bluhm, City of Milford Economic & Community Engagement Administrator, Mispillion River Brewing, First State Military Academy Cadets, The Funsters and Nancy Maliwesky.”