Luke Gray wins Week 5 Independent-Mail high school football athlete of the week poll

After receiving 418 votes, Pendleton quarterback Luke Gray finished on top of the Week 5 Anderson Independent-Mail high school football athlete of the week poll.

Gray completed 18 of 29 passes for 258 yards, a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown in an overtime win over Palmetto.

Gray edged his teammate and wide receiver Abijah Webb in the poll by nine votes.

Webb received 409 votes after catching seven passes for 132 receiving yards and a touchdown.

