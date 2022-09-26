ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Gray wins Week 5 Independent-Mail high school football athlete of the week poll

By Joshua Miller, Anderson Independent Mail
 6 days ago

You can send submissions for athlete of the week, statistics, story ideas and results to 864Huddle@gannett.com. The stats provided below are based on submissions from coaches and statisticians to jdmiller@gannett.com and 864Huddle.

After receiving 418 votes, Pendleton quarterback Luke Gray finished on top of the Week 5 Anderson Independent-Mail high school football athlete of the week poll.

Gray completed 18 of 29 passes for 258 yards, a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown in an overtime win over Palmetto.

Gray edged his teammate and wide receiver Abijah Webb in the poll by nine votes.

Webb received 409 votes after catching seven passes for 132 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Joshua Miller covers high school sports for The Anderson Independent-Mail. Have questions, story ideas, scores and stats involving high school athletics? Send them to his email at jdmiller@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter: @NameIsJoshua

