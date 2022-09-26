ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Person dead following crash on Oriana Rd in York

YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot in back Friday morning in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a man walked into a local hospital following a shooting Friday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of a male arriving at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 5 a.m. after sustaining a gunshot wound to the back. Police later said his wound...
WAVY News 10

Internet is going wild for 2 of Norfolk’s finest

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A social post by the Norfolk Police Department is going viral. The department made a Facebook post on Sept. 19 celebrating September birthdays. There are about a dozen photos associated with the post, but one in particular is getting an insane amount of attention. It simply shows two officers eating barbeque. That picture has more than 30,000 comments.
13News Now

Virginia Beach braces for Hurricane Ian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There wasn't a person in sight on the boardwalk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as high winds and rain fell Friday morning. Though on the roads, several crews with public works were out to monitor the storm. “We’ve made up our minds for the next...
