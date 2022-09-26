Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach sees high winds Friday as Hurricane Ian moves off Carolinas
Winds on Friday could gust to about 50 mph near the coast in Virginia Beach.
Sand Sculpting Championship a go in Va Beach despite loss of Boardwalk Weekend
Concerns over potential storm impacts may have shut down the Neptune Festival's Boardwalk Weekend, but organizers say the annual competition showcasing the best in sand sculpting is still on.
Why the rain from Hurricane Ian is exactly what Hampton Roads needs
NORFOLK, Va. — It's going to be a wet, windy weekend with remnants of Hurricane Ian moving into the area, but it's not all bad. Here are some key points on why Hampton Roads needs all this rain. As of midnight Friday morning at Norfolk International Airport, the region...
Person dead following crash on Oriana Rd in York
Person dead following crash on Oriana Rd in York
Man shot in back Friday morning in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a man walked into a local hospital following a shooting Friday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of a male arriving at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 5 a.m. after sustaining a gunshot wound to the back. Police later said his wound...
Local pastor issues warning about domestic violence following death of Virginia Beach woman
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Local pastor issues warning about domestic violence following death of Virginia Beach woman
Virginia National Guard mobilized for Hurricane Ian severe weather response
Around 60 members of the Virginia National Guard has been mobilized to prepare for the possible impacts of Hurricane Ian across the commonwealth.
Virginia Beach emergency managers prepare for severe weather from Hurricane Ian
Emergency managers in Virginia Beach have been watching Hurricane Ian closely. Forecasts indicate that coastal Virginia will see some of that severe weather.
'Ready to go' | Virginia Task Force 2 on standby as Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on Florida
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Starting days in advance with a deployment out of Virginia Beach with bags packed and trucks loaded, Virginia Task Force 2 (VATF-2) crews made it to south Florida by Sunday evening. Since then, the team has been training and preparing for the moment Hurricane Ian...
Virginia Beach SPCA takes in dogs evacuated from Florida
Five adult dogs and three puppies arrived at the shelter early Friday morning and are currently settling in and resting while they wait to get checked by the VBSPCA veterinarian.
Hampton gang member sentenced 27 months for pandemic employment fraud
Court documents show that 27-year-old Demichael J. Peeples submitted false unemployment claims for both himself and on behalf of others with the Commonwealth of Virginia and the State of California.
Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show's big return brought a record crowd size
NAS Oceana's Air Show's big return brought a record crowd size of 341,800 people, according to Capt. Bob Holmes the Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station Oceana.
Emergency crews on Peninsula ready for Ian
City officials in Newport News are monitoring Hurricane Ian's trajectory and are preparing for its potential impact.
‘I was shook’: Scotty Quixx employee now has to search for a new job
The City of Norfolk revoked Scotty Quixx's permit on Tuesday. The news left Joe Habr, a long-time employee, looking for a new job.
‘This is your lucky day’: Customer fires into air following altercation with Virginia Beach waitress
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for a man they say threatened a server in Virginia Beach. The incident occurred on Sept. 22 at a business in the 1800 block of Laskin Road. According to police, the victim was waiting tables when one of her customers became unhappy that they could not […]
13newsnow.com
Traces of jet fuel found in non-potable water of USS Nimitz, aircraft carrier built in Newport News
The water isn't used for drinking. The Nimitz's departure from San Diego was postponed because of the contamination.
Some area roads closed due to flooding, downed trees
There have reports of flooding, trees and power lines down, across the area.
Internet is going wild for 2 of Norfolk’s finest
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A social post by the Norfolk Police Department is going viral. The department made a Facebook post on Sept. 19 celebrating September birthdays. There are about a dozen photos associated with the post, but one in particular is getting an insane amount of attention. It simply shows two officers eating barbeque. That picture has more than 30,000 comments.
Virginia Beach braces for Hurricane Ian
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There wasn't a person in sight on the boardwalk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as high winds and rain fell Friday morning. Though on the roads, several crews with public works were out to monitor the storm. “We’ve made up our minds for the next...
Man who failed to appear on felony charges in ODU student’s killing arrested after 15 days on the run
A man convicted in the killing of an ODU student back in 2011 has finally been arrested after failing to appear in court.
