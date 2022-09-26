ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Now Is the Time To Invest in Savings: The One Benefit of Higher Interest Rates

By Selena Fragassi
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZlYJ_0iAx6UY900
Inside Creative House / iStock.com

Last week, news broke that the Federal Reserve had raised interest rates again. While the increase affects everything from non-fixed mortgage payments to credit card debt, there is one silver lining — savings accounts can really benefit.

While the economy remains turbulent, there’s one good thing you can do now to take advantage of current circumstances: Invest in a savings account. As NBC noted, “A side effect of those increased interest rates is that banks can increase the amount of money they pay to consumers who put some of their dollars in savings accounts.”

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

In fact, interest rates on savings accounts have never been better — the best they’ve been in about 40 years, per NBC. The average currently is around 0.17% annually, which amounts to about an extra 17 cents for every hundred dollars you invest. That may not sound like a lot, but it can add up if you already have a lot of funds invested, or have the means to add more into the account now.

Make Your Money Work for You

Another option is a high-yield savings account such as a CD, or Certificate of Deposit. Unlike a savings account, in which you can remove funds at will without penalty, a CD has a fixed term for which the money stays untouched and, in return, the bank offers a higher return on interest accumulation, per Investor.gov. These accounts are protected by the FDIC up to $250,000 too, so it’s a very safe way to invest.

Currently the annual interest rate for these types of accounts is sitting at around 2%, per Motley Fool, a stark increase from the 1% return earlier this year. Further, as the Fed is projected to continue to raise rates into 2023, the interest on CDs could rise to 2.5%, 3% or more. Doing the math, that means if you invest $1,000 into a CD right now, that’s at least $20 you’re earning every year you keep it invested, and it could go up to $25 or $30 if projections are right.

Savings Offer: Lower your bills in minutes! BillCutterz negotiates lower bills with your service providers. Send us your bills today!

Every bank is different in the annual interest rates they offer on savings accounts and high-yield accounts. As such, experts say to shop around. In particular, noted NBC, financial institutions which are mostly online (and don’t have physical locations) can offer more because they have fewer operating costs. NBC contributor Rob Wile quoted finance expert Chanelle Bessette on the matter: “Some of these banks offer more than 1% or 2% — and in some rare cases more than 3% on [high-yield] savings accounts.”

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

About the Author

Selena Fragassi joined GOBankingRates.com in 2022, adding to her 15 years in journalism with bylines in Spin, Paste, Nylon, Popmatters, The A.V. Club, Loudwire, Chicago Sun-Times, Chicago Tribune, Chicago Magazine and others. She currently resides in Chicago with her rescue pets and is working on a debut historical fiction novel about WWII. She holds a degree in fiction writing from Columbia College Chicago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNdnp_0iAx6UY900

Check Out Our Free Newsletters!

Every day, get fresh ideas on how to save and make money and achieve your financial goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzzln_0iAx6UY900

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans

Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savings Accounts#Interest Rates#Online Savings Account#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#The Federal Reserve#Nbc#Citi Priority Account#Certificate Of Deposit#Investor Gov
The Intercept

After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”

Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

Social Security Benefit Increase for 2023: Here's How Much You Can Expect

Social Security benefits could soon see their largest increase in more than 40 years. In 2022, the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was already a substantial 5.9%, equal to about $93 a month. By June, though, the Consumer Price Index was at 9.1%. The CPI, which charts year-over-year price...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Cadrene Heslop

Cash Expected To Become Obsolete

A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
199K+
Followers
14K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy