Starbucks barista in shock over crazy daily espresso order — is it safe?

A viral TikTok has users concerned about a Starbucks patron’s daily order containing 20 shots of espresso.

A barista named Stephanie posted the video of her behind-the-counter monitor as she rang up the order.

“Everyday this lady comes here and gets 20 espresso shots with five pumps of classic syrup,” Stephanie says in the video .

The 20 shots themselves come to $20. Adding five pumps of syrup tacks on 80 cents. After tax, the customer’s daily drink — served in a grande cup, which is 12 ounces in Starbucks lingo — is $22.57.

“Now that’s a lot of espresso,” Stephanie captioned the clip, which has now been viewed more than 635,700 times.

The Food and Drug Administration says that healthy adults consuming up to 400 milligrams of caffeine per day, or four to five cups of coffee, should not see any adverse effects from the stimulant. Those who consume around 1,200 milligrams of caffeine can experience toxic effects, including seizures.

The agency noted that there is a “wide variation in both how sensitive people are” to caffeine’s effects and “how fast they metabolize it.”

Starbucks barista Stephanie posted the customer’s pricey daily order on TikTok. TikTok/sk_d0ntplay

According to Consumer Reports , one espresso shot at Starbucks contains 75 milligrams of caffeine, which means the customer in the TikTok consumes 1,500 milligrams — more than three times what the FDA recommends.

Some Starbucks superfans may know that the chain is not allowed to serve its Nitro Cold Brew in a venti — 16-ounce — size. While some think this is because the caffeine intake is too high, according to Fox News , a Starbucks spokesperson said it’s actually because the drink would lose its creamy, frothy texture and “cascade of bubbles” that makes the Nitro version different from its cold-brewed counterparts.

A Starbucks espresso shot has 75 milligrams of caffeine, according to Consumer Reports. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Meanwhile, the TikTok comments were jittery with users that were mind-boggled by what they saw.

“So curious to see her,” one commenter wrote about the customer.

“Is she ok?” another asked, concerned for her health.

“That’s like $600 a month just in coffee,” another calculated, maybe even lowballing it.

“Meanwhile I’m having a panic attack after a large coffee,” another admitted.

“I once got a venti drink & didn’t know it had SIX shots and I had a panic attack and cried/threw up for 8 hours … There’s no way she’s drinking it,” another wrote.

The Post has contacted Starbucks for comment. Getty Images

“I used to work at a coffee shop n we couldn’t sell an order like that to ppl cuz of danger to their health. We could if it was for tiramisu tho,” another recalled.

The Post has reached out to Starbucks to ask if the chain has regulations on how much caffeine it can serve a single customer.