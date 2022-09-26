Charlie Woods shoots career-best round with Tiger on the bag

Charlie Woods had a special day on Sunday.

The 13-year-old son of Tiger Woods played his best ever round of competitive golf, shooting a four-under 68 in the final round of the Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fl. at the Mission Inn Resort.

Not only that — his pops was on-hand as his caddie.

“Dad told me to stay patient and I just played steady golf,” Charlie Woods said after the round. “Stay patient, focus on each shot, don’t look too far ahead and stay in the game.”

Charlie shot an opening-round 80 before rebounding with the impressive 68. He finished the two-round tournament in a tie for fourth, 11 shots behind winner Darren Zhou.

He was asked about having his father on the bag.

“That was awesome,” the young golfer said. “I couldn’t have done it without him. Some shots, I would’ve been so off, but he steered me in the right place.”

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods have uncanny resemblance. Getty Images

Tiger and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship in 2021. Getty Images

The father and son have exhibited an uncanny resemblance in their swing forms and mannerisms .

Woods ultimately finished in a tie for fourth in the tournament’s Boys 12-13 division, at four-over through 36 holes.

Charlie Woods discusses his low round of the day and career low round of 68(-4) with his Dad on the bag at the NB3 Last Chance Regional! #jgnc #nb3jgnc #seeyouatcoushatta @WilsonGolf @JuniorGolfHub @nikegolf @CoushattaResort pic.twitter.com/yB2FKMUlrM — Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship (@nb3jgnc) September 25, 2022

Charlie and Tiger Woods competed together at the PNC Championship last December . The duo finished second in the tournament to John Daly and John Daly II, a remarkable feat considering Tiger Woods was competing less than a year after a debilitating car accident .

“The fact that I’m able to have this opportunity this year — even a couple weeks ago we didn’t really know whether or not I would be doing this,” Tiger Woods said at the time . “But here we are. And we had just best time ever.”