Meghan Trainor: Nurses implied antidepressants caused son to be in NICU

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
 4 days ago

Meghan Trainor claims the nurses who cared for her and her son when she gave birth implied she was to blame for the newborn’s admission into the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

“They kept asking me if I was on antidepressants during the pregnancy, and I was, but on the lowest dose possible,” the “All About That Bass” singer, 28, told Romper in a profile piece published last week.

Trainor rebuffed to the nurses that “all” of her doctors had told her it was “safe” to be on the drugs and they “wouldn’t affect” the baby.

“It was really f–ked up,” she added.

Riley, now 1, was sent to the NICU because he had trouble waking up to feed.

“They had no name for what was wrong. He just wouldn’t wake up,” Trainor said of the mysterious condition.

“They said, ‘It’s really up to Riley when he wants to wake up.’ I’d be like Really? Can’t you just zap him and get him up?’”

Trainor admitted taking antidepressants while pregnant but the “lowest dose possible.”
meghantrainor/Instagram

According to a large study conducted in Sweden and published in the US Pharmacist publication in 2016 , maternal use of antidepressants during pregnancy is associated with a higher rate of admissions to the NICU.

Fortunately for Trainor, her son was released from the hospital and was able to go home with her and her husband, Daryl Sabara.

However, the “Me Too” singer said she and the “Spy Kids” star still worried about their baby because he would barely cry.

“We kept being like, ‘Uh-oh, what’s up with him? Is this what serial killers are like when they’re first born? They never cry?’” she told Romper.

Trainor said she felt the need to stay strong and not break down over all her worries.

“All the wives, all these mamas, you can’t cry, you can’t be like ‘Today was f–king tough,’” she said.

“Nope, you have to be like, ‘Everything’s perfect; we’re all perfect and happy.’ And it’s not easy.”

Trainor has said she wants more kids with Sabara.
Getty Images

Trainor previously opened up about her son’s “terrifying” birth , which came after he was in breech and therefore had to be delivered via C-section.

“He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’” the “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” singer said on the “Today” show in June 2021.

“I got to see him for one second before they took him away. That was probably the worst part.”

However, that experience has not stopped the Grammy winner from wanting to expand her family.

Trainor shared in August that she is looking to get “knocked up” by the end of this year.

Daily Mail

'When he died, he took our future': Jane McDonald reveals she moved her friend into her house to help deal with the shock death of her fiancé as she shares details of coping with grief

Jane McDonald has opened up about how she has coped with grief since losing her fiancé Eddie Rothe just last year. The singer, 59, spoke candidly on adjusting to life without her partner as she revealed she moved her best friend, Sue Ravey, into her house so she wasn't alone.
CELEBRITIES
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
CANCER
Page Six

Page Six

