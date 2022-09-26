ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan King’s ex-husband Jim Edmonds marries Kortnie O’Connor in Italy

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

Meghan King’s ex-husband, Jim Edmonds, married Kortnie O’Connor in Lake Como, Italy on Sunday.

Jim Edmonds married Kortnie O’Connor in an intimate Italian ceremony over the weekend.
The former baseball player, who had a nasty split from the “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum in 2019, kept the ceremony small with only 32 guests watching them say “I do” before sunset at the Giardino del Mosaico villa.

“This was truly a dream wedding in a beautiful location surrounded by some of the most important people in our lives,” O’Connor, 37, told People . “It was more than I could have ever imagined.”

Edmonds, 52, also gushed about his fourth wife: “The best part of the wedding is I now get to spend the rest of my life with Kortnie. For the first time in my life, I finally understand true happiness.”

O’Connor wore an off-the-shoulder floral lace gown with a cutout around the midriff. She kept her hair in loose curls with a sheer veil. She kept her look simple with only adding diamond chandelier earrings, a silver bracelet and chunky heels. Edmonds wore a tuxedo.

After the couple kissed as man and wife for the first time, they went for a short boat ride around the venue while guests mingled for cocktail hour followed by an Italian dinner at the Colonne Room.

The newlyweds also treated guests to a boat cruise around Lake Como on Saturday night.

O’Connor announced Edmonds proposed to her in April 2021 after they began dating in January 2020.

Prior to O’Connor, the athlete was married to King from 2014 until 2019 . They share three kids together: daughter Aspen, 5, and twin boys Hart and Hayes, 4.

King, who recently dismissed two protective orders against her ex-husband, told Page Six she wants to set the “best example” for her kids amid co-parenting with Edmonds.

The former reality star moved on from Edmonds and married President Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Biden Owens in October 2021. The marriage was short-lived as they split two months later.

The athlete was most recently married to “RHOC” alum Meghan King.
Edmonds was also previously married to LeAnne Edmonds-Horton and welcomed two now-adult daughters , Lauren and Hayley, with his late wife, who died in 2015.

After their split, he married Allison Raski in 2008, with whom he had a daughter, Sutton, and a son, Landon.

Page Six

