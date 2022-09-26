Apple TV+ Walks Away From Oprah Winfrey Partnership, Refusing To Renew Contract After “Disappointing” Performance: Report

Things are getting complicated between Oprah Winfrey and Apple, as their multi-year partnership is coming to an end; their relationship will continue on a “project-by-project basis,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Matt Belloni over at Puck News was the first to report the split in his twice-weekly “What I’m Hearing” column, and as he put it, “the writing’s been on the wall for this one.”

The partnership was first announced back in June 2018 with Apple aiming to expand the streamer’s audience through original programming. The deal was said to be competitive as Netflix and Amazon were both vying for the entertainment host.

Over the last four years, Apple and Winfrey have released the ongoing series Oprah’s Book Club, Oprah Talks COVID-19, and The Oprah Conversation, along with the multi-part documentary The Me You Can’t See, which saw Winfrey and Prince Harry interviewing high-profile celebrities and professionals about mental health.

When Oprah’s Book Club was announced, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook said, “Few people in the world can bring us together like Oprah, whose compassion and grace celebrating the power of books are unmatched.”

Winfrey echoed, “The opportunity to do this with Apple, to speak to people all over the world about the pleasures, the excitement, the tension, the drama that a good book can bring you… I don’t know what’s better than that.” The series is a revival of a segment from The Oprah Winfrey Show and has yet to be confirmed for a second season.

As this programming aired, Winfrey continued producing and hosting on her namesake network, OWN, and collaborated with CBS for two special programs, Oprah with Meghan and Harry and Adele One Night Only. Yes, you read that right — the two biggest, most culturally relevant interviews that Oprah has done since this partnership began were done for CBS, NOT Apple TV+. Belloni’s newsletter mentions that “I’ve heard rumblings that [Apple TV+ programmers Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht) are disappointed with Oprah’s output for the streamer.”

News of the separation follows the release of Apple TV+’s Sidney, which was produced by Winfrey and documents the life of actor and director Sidney Poitier. The film premiered September 23 on the streamer, after having its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.