Heralding a new era in its music programming, the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music introduces three new series for the 2022–23 season. These annual series — the Statement Series, the Signature Series and Amplify — run concurrently and feature the school’s most ambitious events, from concerts by leading figures in jazz, opera and classical music and performances by UCLA faculty and musical ensembles to symposia, lectures, conversations and other unique offerings. All are free and open to the public.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO