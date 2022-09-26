Read full article on original website
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist PracticesOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJMorristown MinuteNutley, NJ
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Bayonne council authorizes new Urban Enterprise Zone projects for 2022
Bayonne has authorized new Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) projects for this year. The program was revived by the Urban Enterprise Zone Reform Bill, signed into New Jersey law by the Murphy Administration law, which appropriated $42.5 million in Zone Assistance Funds for UEZs in the Fiscal Year 2022. The program was brought back to full operation after lacking funding for more than a decade, when dedicated funding sources ended in 2011.
City of Hoboken unveils expanded Southwest Resiliency Park design
Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla and the City of Hoboken have unveiled the final concept design for the expanded Southwest Resiliency Park that will serve the dual purpose of providing recreation space and flood mitigation. . The expansion doubles the size of the existing one-acre Southwest Resiliency Park at 58 Jackson Street,...
Weehawken hopes to expand workforce housing
Weehawken continues to look for opportunities to expand its workforce housing. Mayor Richard Turner told the Hudson Reporter that the housing is intended for any employee of the township amid increasing local living costs. “As prices go up, a lot of the employees, especially the new employees, it could be...
Secaucus honors long-time civil servant and former newspaper editor
Secaucus has recognized a long-time municipal employee and former media woman for her service over the years. At the September 27 meeting, Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Town Council presented a proclamation to Louise Rittberg. Prior to reading the proclamation to Rittberg, Gonnelli remarked she was a “very special” person in Secaucus.
Bayonne appoints new Business Administrator and Municipal Services Director
Bayonne has a new Business Administrator and Municipal Services Director, effective October 1, and the appointments were not without controversy. Donna Russo was appointed as Business Administrator. The City Council voted to approve a resolution authorizing her appointment by Mayor James Davis at the September 21 meeting. Russo had been...
Two billboard projects granted one-year extension by Bayonne Planning Board
Two planned billboards in Bayonne have been given a one-year extension to begin construction. The Planning Board granted the extensions at its September 13 meeting. Francis X. Reagan, attorney for the applicant BCP, LLC, penned the board in two letters dated August 24 asking for the measure. The billboards are to be constructed at 2nd Street and the right-of-way off of Avenue A and at 796 and 798-804 Avenue E.
West New York to acquire property for new library or satellite municipal offices
West New York is moving to acquire two properties on Bergenline Avenue, possibly through eminent domain, that could be used for a new library or satellite municipal offices in town. At its September 28 meeting, Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners adopted an ordinance authorizing the acquisition of...
Davis endorses ‘Voices for Progress’ slate in Bayonne school board election
Mayor James Davis has endorsed the “Voices for Progress” slate in the upcoming Bayonne Board of Education election on Tuesday, November 8. Three seats on the board are available for a term of three years each, as the terms of Trustees Lisa Burke, Jan Patrick Egan, and Denis Wilbeck are expiring and they are not running for re-election. A fourth seat up for grabs for a term of one year belongs to Trustee Hector Gonzalez, who is running for re-election to finish out the term expiring in 2023 belonging to former Trustee Dave “Doc” Watson, who Gonzalez was appointed to replace in January of this year following Watson’s resignation.
Four-story building on Grand Street approved in Jersey City
After having been denied for more than a year, a four-story development on Grand Street has been approved by the Jersey City Planning Board, paving the way for 23 residential units and additional commercial space to be built in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood. The applicants, Mecca Realty Properties Inc., will be...
baristanet.com
Fireworks at Montclair Council Meeting Over Shared Service Agreement with Glen Ridge
Montclair, NJ – It started with proclamations for Italian Heritage Month and Outpost in the Burbs’ 35th anniversary, but quickly devolved into one of the most heated council meetings in recent history, with Montclair’s Councilor at Large Bob Russo and Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford yelling across the room at each other, with Russo calling Stafford a “liar” and Stafford calling Russo’s remarks “despicable.” [go to 1:40 in the video below].
Weehawken holds moment of silence for first female police officer in Hudson County
Weehawken recently held a moment of silence for two notable members of the public who recently passed away. Mayor Richard Turner led the moment silence after a suggestion from Third Ward Councilman Robert Sosa. At its September 28 meeting, the Township Council honored Debby McGorty and Stephen Weil. “Debby McGorty...
Bell and clock tower will soon arrive in Fitzpatrick Park
The new bell and clock tower for Fitzpatrick Park in Bayonne is expected to arrive soon, Mayor James Davis has announced. The bell tower will be delivered on or about Wednesday, October 5. The City Council voted unanimously in January of this year to award the contract for the construction...
therealdeal.com
Homes are us? Passaic County weighs dev plans for ex-Toys R Us HQ
Toys R Us is attempting a nationwide comeback, but the site of its former headquarters in New Jersey is stuck in stalled talks about its future. Ongoing discussions about multifamily development for 1 Geoffrey Way in Wayne are stalled, NorthJersey.com reported. The township and property owner, Dobco, already agreed to some specifics regarding housing, but a final deal has yet to be reached.
Bayonne reminds property owners about heat and hot water requirements
The Bayonne Health Division is reminding property owners that local municipal health regulations require them to furnish heat at a minimum of 68 degrees Fahrenheit from October 1 to May 1. The Health Division, part of the Bayonne Department of Municipal Services, is also reminding property owners that the health...
Bayonne hospital eminent domain ordinances withdrawn by council
The Bayonne City Council has withdrawn ordinances that would use eminent domain to condemn the land of Bayonne Medical Center while a battle continues between entities to operate the hospital. The measure is intended to assist BMC Hospital, LLC, the chosen successor to operate Bayonne Medical Center by current operator...
jerseydigs.com
Greenville Resident Warns Future Homeowners in Jersey City to Make Sure Parking is Legal
When Aretha Busby and her fiancé were looking for a home last year in Jersey City, one of the must-haves on her list was off-street parking. “We need to come and go,” said Busby, a realtor. The couple settled on a home in Greenville with a carport...
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
NY bill threatens new $50 fee to NJ drivers as congestion pricing feud heats up
The political stakes of a trip through the Lincoln Tunnel are going way up. New Jersey pols have proposed a bill that would block the state’s DMV from sharing info with New York. Empire State legislators fired back this month with a bill to charge $50 to drivers from “non-cooperative” states. [ more › ]
thedigestonline.com
Jersey City Now the Most Expensive US City for Renters
Despite Manhattan’s reputation for a high cost of living, luxury apartments, and rising taxes, its prices are now bowing to a new behemoth—Jersey City. The Garden State city is commonly referred to as New York City’s sixth borough based on its proximity and relationship to the metropolis. As of June, its average rent has surpassed other pricey cities, making it the most expensive U.S. city for renters. So, just how pricey is Jersey City and why?
Bayonne NAACP announces honorees and recognition recipients for 95th Annual Freedom Fund Dinner
The Bayonne Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has announced the Honorees and Recognition Recipients for its 95th Annual Freedom Fund Dinner. The event will take place on Sunday, October 16 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $100 for the annual fundraiser to be held...
