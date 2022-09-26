ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne council authorizes new Urban Enterprise Zone projects for 2022

Bayonne has authorized new Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) projects for this year. The program was revived by the Urban Enterprise Zone Reform Bill, signed into New Jersey law by the Murphy Administration law, which appropriated $42.5 million in Zone Assistance Funds for UEZs in the Fiscal Year 2022. The program was brought back to full operation after lacking funding for more than a decade, when dedicated funding sources ended in 2011.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weehawken hopes to expand workforce housing

Weehawken continues to look for opportunities to expand its workforce housing. Mayor Richard Turner told the Hudson Reporter that the housing is intended for any employee of the township amid increasing local living costs. “As prices go up, a lot of the employees, especially the new employees, it could be...
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Two billboard projects granted one-year extension by Bayonne Planning Board

Two planned billboards in Bayonne have been given a one-year extension to begin construction. The Planning Board granted the extensions at its September 13 meeting. Francis X. Reagan, attorney for the applicant BCP, LLC, penned the board in two letters dated August 24 asking for the measure. The billboards are to be constructed at 2nd Street and the right-of-way off of Avenue A and at 796 and 798-804 Avenue E.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Davis endorses ‘Voices for Progress’ slate in Bayonne school board election

Mayor James Davis has endorsed the “Voices for Progress” slate in the upcoming Bayonne Board of Education election on Tuesday, November 8. Three seats on the board are available for a term of three years each, as the terms of Trustees Lisa Burke, Jan Patrick Egan, and Denis Wilbeck are expiring and they are not running for re-election. A fourth seat up for grabs for a term of one year belongs to Trustee Hector Gonzalez, who is running for re-election to finish out the term expiring in 2023 belonging to former Trustee Dave “Doc” Watson, who Gonzalez was appointed to replace in January of this year following Watson’s resignation.
BAYONNE, NJ
baristanet.com

Fireworks at Montclair Council Meeting Over Shared Service Agreement with Glen Ridge

Montclair, NJ – It started with proclamations for Italian Heritage Month and Outpost in the Burbs’ 35th anniversary, but quickly devolved into one of the most heated council meetings in recent history, with Montclair’s Councilor at Large Bob Russo and Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford yelling across the room at each other, with Russo calling Stafford a “liar” and Stafford calling Russo’s remarks “despicable.” [go to 1:40 in the video below].
MONTCLAIR, NJ
therealdeal.com

Homes are us? Passaic County weighs dev plans for ex-Toys R Us HQ

Toys R Us is attempting a nationwide comeback, but the site of its former headquarters in New Jersey is stuck in stalled talks about its future. Ongoing discussions about multifamily development for 1 Geoffrey Way in Wayne are stalled, NorthJersey.com reported. The township and property owner, Dobco, already agreed to some specifics regarding housing, but a final deal has yet to be reached.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Jersey City Now the Most Expensive US City for Renters

Despite Manhattan’s reputation for a high cost of living, luxury apartments, and rising taxes, its prices are now bowing to a new behemoth—Jersey City. The Garden State city is commonly referred to as New York City’s sixth borough based on its proximity and relationship to the metropolis. As of June, its average rent has surpassed other pricey cities, making it the most expensive U.S. city for renters. So, just how pricey is Jersey City and why?
JERSEY CITY, NJ
