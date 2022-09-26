ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seniors Guide

Foods to Fight Constipation

The experts at Environmental Nutrition suggest foods to fight constipation, to keep you comfortable and avoid the serious downsides of the common gastrointestinal problem of a blocked bowel. If you’ve been feeling a little backed up, you’re not alone. Constipation is one of the leading gastrointestinal complaints in America –...
NUTRITION
dallasexpress.com

Pediatric Association: Kids With Lice Should Stay in School

For the first time since 2015, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has updated its guidance on head lice. The AAP pointed to new medications that have been approved and devised a new algorithm for managing child patients, particularly in relation to school attendance and screening. One important point the...
KIDS
verywellhealth.com

Shoulder Pain: Types, Diagnosis and Treatments

Your shoulder is one of the most flexible joints in your body. The shoulder joint is made up of three bones, 17 muscles, and several tendons and ligaments. You're using your shoulders nearly nonstop throughout the day for everything from reaching for a plate from a high cabinet to carrying groceries to typing a text message.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
marriage.com

What Are the Top 10 Needs in a Relationship?

If you are passionate about making your partner happy and satisfied with you and want your relationship to keep blossoming, there are some important things to focus on. First, you must strive to meet some needs in a relationship that will make your union work fine. Some might be hard...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Conversation UK

Four health conditions linked to gum disease

Gum diseases are among the most common chronic human diseases, affecting between 20 to 50% of people worldwide. They happen when plaque, a sticky film of bacteria, builds up on teeth. The earliest stages of gum disease are treatable and reversible (gingivitis). But some people develop a chronic destructive form of gum disease, which is irreversible. This disease progresses to tooth loss. A growing body of evidence shows that gum disease can also make people more likely to develop other serious health conditions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

Applying Self-Acceptance When You’re Spinning Out of Control

Self-acceptance is correlated with increased physical health and well-being, greater resilience, and lower rates of anxiety and depression. Individuals are reluctant to cultivate self-acceptance for fear of complacency, mediocrity, and a lack of motivation to change and grow. To effectively cultivate self-acceptance, we need to be consciously aware of and...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Bladder issues common for women of all ages

For many women, especially those who have had children, leakage of urine is a common complaint. So, too, is an urgency to use the bathroom. These conditions are among the most common pelvic floor issues affecting women, according to Dr. Olivia Cardenas-Trowers, a Mayo Clinic urogynecologist. Pelvic floor disorders vary, but they are more common than most people might think.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
cohaitungchi.com

Time to bring on the beet to your diabetes diet

People have been growing beets for centuries and using them for medicinal purposes in addition to food. Now research is proving that our ancestors were really onto something. Beets are nutritious, and when it comes to diabetes, they can be an especially good vegetable choice. For more information about choosing vegetables at the grocery store, check out this expert blog by our dietitian.
NUTRITION
boldsky.com

October 2022 Monthly Numerology Predictions

Numerology is a mysterious correlation between numbers and one or more coinciding events. It employs an alphanumeric system to study the numerical value. It can be used to get the root number by reducing digits until you reach a single digit excluding 11 and 22. The numbers 11 and 22...
