Kent, WA

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Washington

If you live in Washington or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, this article is for you because I have put tougher a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
RENTON, WA
KING-5

Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees

From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington

If you happen to live in Washington and you are looking for new places to visit, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Washington that are great choices for a short getaway with some friends but are also amazing options for a longer holiday, if you happen to have more free time. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in any of these places. If you have already visited them, share your experience in the comment. Until then, here's what made it on the list when it comes to beautiful places in Washington.
Chronicle

Brothers Found Alive After Washington Plane Crash

It was a happy ending Monday morning for two men, a 78-year-old pilot and his 79-year-old brother, who walked away from a plane crash near Lake Cavanaugh, according to Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark. The Cessna 172 was reported missing when the plane — traveling from Concrete Municipal Airport to...
The Associated Press

Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound

SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but Deputy Director Eric Brooks said he wasn’t yet able to confirm the number, The Seattle Times reported.
capitolhillseattle.com

Capitol Hill, Seattle’s White House is for sale

Capitol Hill, Seattle’s White House is up for grabs. Communications executive and neighborhood political mover and shaker Roger Nyhus is, well, moving and leaving his 1906-built Capitol Hill mansion behind. “The four-story home features a parlor, entertaining space, expansive kitchen, half-floor primary bedroom,” the listing site boasts. “Highlights include...
KING 5

'First-of-its-kind' federal pilot program will provide diapers to Washington families in need

SEATTLE — A new federal pilot program aims to help provide diapers to thousands of families in need. WA Senator Patty Murray's Office says the program will distribute $800,000 to the Washington State Community Action Partnership and $1.2 million to the South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency. Each will coordinate the allocation of diapers and diapering supplies to a number of community organizations.
98.3 The KEY

Do You Know Who Washington’s Homeless Are? Guess Again

Our recent article on Spokane's "Camp Hope," Washington's largest homeless community, prompted many responses from readers. Most of which were along the lines of "people are homeless by choice." Or they're homeless because of drug addiction. Or they're "too lazy to get a job." These are common reactions that you've no doubt heard before. But are they true?
KING 5

New chess park opens in Seattle honoring veteran police detective

SEATTLE — A giant chess board is now in the heart of the Rainier Beach neighborhood as part of a new park honoring a Seattle Police Department detective. On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people made their way to the grand opening of a new park in Seattle’s rainier beach neighborhood called “Detective Cookie Chess Park,” located on the corner of Rainier Avenue and 51st Avenue. The park is named after Detective Denise "Cookie" Bouldin," who's been with the Seattle Police Department for 35 years. Not only does it have a large chess board in the middle of the park, but it also has built-in chess tables for more people to play and learn the game.
KING 5

KING 5

