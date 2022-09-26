Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, this article is for you because I have put tougher a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Former Seattle 'body broker' convicted for dumping bodies in Arizona
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on the KING 5 investigation into a former Seattle body broker who dumped body parts in the Arizona desert originally aired Feb. 13, 2022. A jury has convicted a former Seattle “body broker” of dumping the remains of at least nine Washington...
Red Cross Northwest volunteers head to Florida to assist in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
SEATTLE — Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida Wednesday, bringing 150 mph winds and a storm surge of several feet. Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., turned streets into rivers and knocked out power to more than 2 million people.
Indigenous leaders call for accountability on boarding school remembrance day
SUQUAMISH, Wash. — On the National Day of Remembrance for Indian Boarding Schools, Northwest Indigenous leaders called for more accountability for the atrocities inflicted on Native people for decades at residential facilities. “Despite the trauma of that, many were able to go on and really lead our people, but...
KING-5
Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees
From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
Study finds wide gap between number of BIPOC and White homeowners in Washington
SEATTLE — A report from the Washington State Homeownership Disparities Work Group and the Department of Commerce found that more than 143,000 BIPOC households would need to become homeowners to close the gap between white and BIPOC households in the state. Jasmyn Jefferson, who contributed to the report and...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington
If you happen to live in Washington and you are looking for new places to visit, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Washington that are great choices for a short getaway with some friends but are also amazing options for a longer holiday, if you happen to have more free time. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in any of these places. If you have already visited them, share your experience in the comment. Until then, here's what made it on the list when it comes to beautiful places in Washington.
Heroes' Café offers veterans free meals, groceries, mental and emotional support
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — On the fourth Tuesday of every month, a group of friends, family and supporters gather to honor US Military veterans at Heroes' Cafe, an outreach event in Lynnwood. The event takes place at Lynnwood's New Life Church at 6519 188th St. SW. The Army, Navy, Air...
Chronicle
Brothers Found Alive After Washington Plane Crash
It was a happy ending Monday morning for two men, a 78-year-old pilot and his 79-year-old brother, who walked away from a plane crash near Lake Cavanaugh, according to Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark. The Cessna 172 was reported missing when the plane — traveling from Concrete Municipal Airport to...
Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound
SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but Deputy Director Eric Brooks said he wasn’t yet able to confirm the number, The Seattle Times reported.
capitolhillseattle.com
Capitol Hill, Seattle’s White House is for sale
Capitol Hill, Seattle’s White House is up for grabs. Communications executive and neighborhood political mover and shaker Roger Nyhus is, well, moving and leaving his 1906-built Capitol Hill mansion behind. “The four-story home features a parlor, entertaining space, expansive kitchen, half-floor primary bedroom,” the listing site boasts. “Highlights include...
'First-of-its-kind' federal pilot program will provide diapers to Washington families in need
SEATTLE — A new federal pilot program aims to help provide diapers to thousands of families in need. WA Senator Patty Murray's Office says the program will distribute $800,000 to the Washington State Community Action Partnership and $1.2 million to the South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency. Each will coordinate the allocation of diapers and diapering supplies to a number of community organizations.
This Seattle Spot Is The Best Bakery In Washington
People are always lining up for this bakery's French desserts.
5 years after deadliest shooting in US modern history, Seattle survivor still pushing for change
SEATTLE — Not a day goes by that Emily Cantrell doesn't think about what happened on Oct. 1, 2017. The Seattle woman was one of 22,000 people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when a man used his arsenal of 23 guns and fired into the crowd from a hotel room.
Do You Know Who Washington’s Homeless Are? Guess Again
Our recent article on Spokane's "Camp Hope," Washington's largest homeless community, prompted many responses from readers. Most of which were along the lines of "people are homeless by choice." Or they're homeless because of drug addiction. Or they're "too lazy to get a job." These are common reactions that you've no doubt heard before. But are they true?
New chess park opens in Seattle honoring veteran police detective
SEATTLE — A giant chess board is now in the heart of the Rainier Beach neighborhood as part of a new park honoring a Seattle Police Department detective. On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people made their way to the grand opening of a new park in Seattle’s rainier beach neighborhood called “Detective Cookie Chess Park,” located on the corner of Rainier Avenue and 51st Avenue. The park is named after Detective Denise "Cookie" Bouldin," who's been with the Seattle Police Department for 35 years. Not only does it have a large chess board in the middle of the park, but it also has built-in chess tables for more people to play and learn the game.
Seattle Public Library OK's staff to volunteer to administer Narcan
SEATTLE — Staff at Seattle Public Library facilities will soon be allowed to volunteer to administer Naloxone (Narcan) to visitors if they appear to be overdosing on opioids. The Seattle Public Library said it has been working with the City Attorney's Office and looking at other city departments' practices...
Tacoma construction crew turned first responders honored for 'lifesaving' efforts
TACOMA, Wash. — The three men working on Sound Transit’s light rail expansion turned into first responders on the morning of March 4. The state honored Matt Tannahill, Jeff Mikeska and Colton Ward with Governor's Lifesaving Awards for helping out on a fiery crash on I-5 near Northgate.
Chronicle
Rural Communities in Washington's 3rd Congressional District Say 'We Want to Be Heard'
Clark — Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (35.92 percent) and Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (21.48 percent) out of 140,028 ballots cast. Cowlitz — Perez (23.33 percent) and Herrera Beutler (23.3 percent) out of 31,514 votes. Lewis — Joe Kent (32.33 percent) and Herrera Beutler (26.32 percent) out of 24,266 votes...
Tacoma firefighters create documentary to spotlight mental health crisis
TACOMA, Wash. — Firefighters are often portrayed as heroes. They battle the flames, rescue victims of crashes and they go into danger, not away. But just as often, they're heavily impacted by the job. Tacoma Fire Chief Tory Green attributes some of the stresses to an increase in call...
