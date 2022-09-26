NASA’s DART Mission: How To Watch The IRL ‘Armageddon’ Crash a Spacecraft Into an Asteroid Live and Online

NASA is putting its Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft to use today in an IRL Armageddon . The space agency is sending its DART to collide with a small asteroid called Dimorphos — and luckily for us down here on Earth, we can watch it all go down in real time.

Dimorphos is a smaller asteroid circling a bigger asteroid called Didymos, according to Axios . With tonight’s collision, scientists are hoping to to capture just how successfully the mission diverts Dimorphos’ orbit.

Why Is NASA crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid?

If you’re wondering why NASA is carrying all of this out, it’s all in our best interests — essentially, the DART will act as a test of NASA’s planetary defense. While Dimorphos doesn’t actually pose an active threat to Earth, scientists are aiming to better prepare for such events in the future with today’s test collision.

“For the first time ever, we will measurably change the orbit of a celestial body in the universe,” said Robert Braun, head of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory’s Space Exploration Sector, per CNN .

With such a first-of-its-kind event, you don’t want to miss it. Here’s everything you need to know to watch NASA’s DART collision live without cable.

When is NASA’s DART collision?

NASA is sending DART into Dimorphos today, on Monday, Sept. 26.

What time is NASA’s DART collision? NASA DART launch time:

Tune in to watch the collision live starting at 6/5c, and make sure to watch right at 7:14 p.m. ET when it all goes down, according to CNN. At 8/7c, there’s a post-impact press briefing, too, if you’re looking to watch the whole event from start to finish.

How to watch NASA’s DART collision live:

It’s easy to watch NASA’s DART collision without cable. The NASA website will be streaming the collision today starting at 6/5c on NASA TV , which is free and doesn’t require a login or subscription. You can also stream on the NASA YouTube channel , and keep up on NASA’s Facebook and Twitter .

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrxPT8UFJRM?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=560&h=315]

Can I watch NASA’s DART collision live on YouTube?

You bet! As previously mentioned, the event is also streaming live on NASA’s YouTube page (which we embedded above). Coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. ET.