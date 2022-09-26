Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. If you’re headed to the Razorback game don’t forget about HogTown! HogTown is the pre-game destination for Razorback fans of all ages. It’s located on Maple Street just north of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. There are several activation’s including food trucks, inflatable’s, and more. Plus, live music will be provided by Funk Factory! You can hear the band at HogTown starting at 10:30 a.m. and lasting all the way up until a half-hour before game time. If you want a double dose of funk factory, they’ll also be playing at George’s Majestic Lounge after the game!

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 8 HOURS AGO