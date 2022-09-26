Read full article on original website
nwahomepage.com
Hogs set to host Alabama in key SEC game
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 20 Arkansas will play host to No. 2 Alabama on Saturday afternoon in Razorback Stadium with the Hogs entering as the big underdogs. Sam Pittman has always said he likes the underdog role. Well he gets it in full on Saturday as the undefeated Tide are heavily favored.
nwahomepage.com
Drew Sanders named Butkus Linebacker of Month
FAYETTEVILLE — Junior linebacker Drew Sanders has been named the Butkus Award National Linebacker of the Month it was announced on Friday. Sanders is second on the team in tackles with 31, leads with 16 solo, 6.5 for loss, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. His sack total is tied for the national lead. Arkansas leads the country with 20 sacks and averaging five per game.
nwahomepage.com
Softball Releases 2023 SEC Schedule
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball has announced its 24-game SEC schedule, which features four home series at Bogle Park. The defending SEC regular season and tournament champions will host home series against Texas A&M (March 10-12), Florida (March 24-26), Georgia (April 7-9) and Tennessee (April 28-30). For the second...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas’ offense has to put lots of points on board
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 20 Arkansas will face a tough challenge on Saturday when they take on No. 2 Alabama in Razorback Stadium. The Hogs will obviously have to score a lot of points to have any chance at winning. They lost 42-35 last season in Tuscaloosa. They will need 35 or more this year to likely have any chance at winning.
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs’ entire 31-game schedule complete with Thursday release of all 13 non-conference games
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks released their entire 13-game non-conference schedule on Thursday, and with the recent announcement of their 18-game SEC slate, it means the full 31-game schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season has been completed. Highlighted by home-and-away contests against Kentucky and Alabama in SEC play...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference MBB Schedule
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas announced its non-conference men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season. In addition to playing at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in November, Arkansas will have seven non-conference games at home, face Oklahoma on Dec. 10 in Tulsa and host Bradley on Dec. 17 in North Little Rock.
nwahomepage.com
Shauna Taylor and Brad McMakin signed to new agreements
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas has a storied golf tradition, including numerous conference championships, All-Americans, NCAA champions and dozens of former athletes currently competing on the PGA, LPGA and various other professional tours. And now, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek has taken another step to help ensure that the University of Arkansas remains home to two of the most successful collegiate golf coaches and programs in the nation.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas hosting long list of recruits
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host a long list of recruits for the Alabama game on Saturday including some key targets in 2024-2026 along with several 2023 commitments. The Hogs are 3-1 while Alabama is 4-0. Arkansas is No. 20 in the AP Poll while Alabama is No. 2. The Hogs are 19 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
nwahomepage.com
Jordan Domineck pleased to be at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive end Jordan Domineck spent his first four seasons at Georgia Tech entering the transfer portal and ending up with the Razorbacks. On Monday, Georgia Tech fired its head coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury. Collins was beginning his fourth season at Tech. The Yellow Jackets are 1-3 to start the season with the lone victory 35-17 over Western Carolina. They have had one-sided losses to Clemson, Ole Miss and UCF. They have now lost nine consecutive games to FBS opponents. Domineck commented on his former coach and AD.
nwahomepage.com
Grant Karnes showing outstanding talent
GREENWOOD — Greenwood Class of 2025 wide receiver Grant Karnes is having an outstanding season for the Bulldogs. In five games, Karnes, 6-0, 180, has caught 39 passes for 614 yards and 10 touchdowns. That’s very impressive statistics, but in three of the games he hasn’t played much, if any, in the second half due to blowout wins. They have reeled off four consecutive wins in a row since dropping the season opener 41-27 at Stillwater (Okla.).
nwahomepage.com
Bryce Young presents big challenge for Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy last season and is off to another fast start in 2022. No. 2 Alabama is 4-0 and will take on No. 19 Arkansas on Saturday afternoon in Razorback Stadium. In four games, Young has completed 83 of 121 passes for 1,029 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has rushed 16 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Arkansas nickel back Myles Slusher has a lot of respect for Young.
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA – Hogtown, Razorback Hockey, Pottery
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. If you’re headed to the Razorback game don’t forget about HogTown! HogTown is the pre-game destination for Razorback fans of all ages. It’s located on Maple Street just north of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. There are several activation’s including food trucks, inflatable’s, and more. Plus, live music will be provided by Funk Factory! You can hear the band at HogTown starting at 10:30 a.m. and lasting all the way up until a half-hour before game time. If you want a double dose of funk factory, they’ll also be playing at George’s Majestic Lounge after the game!
nwahomepage.com
Dancing into the weekend with Swing Out Springdale
Sending us into the weekend with classic swing dancing is local dance group, Swing Out Springdale (associated with the Swing Out Fayetteville Alliance or SOFA)!. Watch as instructor Kathryn Boyden and students Micah Hampton, Jay Phillips, and Lorenzo Castaneda join Good Day NWA and teach Jackee and Jason some dance moves!
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Turnbow Live, Razorback Fall Classic & more
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Happening tonight at six p-m you can join artist Amelia Briggs for a discussion of her work and her upcoming installation at the Famous Hardware Store in Downtown Springdale. Following the lecture, you’re invited to walk to the Famous Hardware Store for a sidewalk reception in celebration of the installation. Amelia Briggs is a multidisciplinary artist based in Nashville, TN. Her work has been exhibited internationally and throughout the United States.
nwahomepage.com
Rash of breaking-and-entering calls in Fort Smith
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: “The Music Man,” Hog Soccer & more
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. The Benton County Fair is here. The fair lasts through Saturday, October 1. There is live music nightly starting at 6:00 p.m., rides, and plenty of livestock including a rabbit show, lamb show, even a goat costume contest and something you don’t see at just any fair… Clydesdales! You can check out the Clydesdales in the horse arena. Admission cost and daily schedules for the fair can be found on our website.
nwahomepage.com
Bring your appetite to the Chili Cookoff!
An inaugural event will serve as a way for a local non-profit to provide support for families in NWA. Watch as Audrey Zavaleta from Family Network Inc., joins Good Day NWA to talk about Chili’n with Family Network. Chili Cookoff. Saturday, Oct. 8, 3:00 p.m. Downtown Springdale. Tickets: $30...
nwahomepage.com
Burn ban issued in Washington County
nwahomepage.com
Former Benton County judge honored
nwahomepage.com
Broadway in Bentonville brings NYC to NWA
A theater company is bringing professional and local artists together preserving musical theater for future generations. Joining us with details on Broadway in Bentonville are Kayla Grizzrad and Francesca Noe. Perry Ryan Theatre Company presents a celebration of the best of Broadway! Come enjoy classic staples from the Big Apple...
