Read full article on original website
Related
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
tvinsider.com
Chloë Grace Moretz Addresses ‘Family Guy’ Meme: ‘It Made Me Super Self-Conscious’
Chloë Grace Moretz, who is set to star in the upcoming Prime Video sci-fi drama The Peripheral, has been opening up about her experiences with fame, including her thoughts on that infamous Family Guy meme. In an interview with Hunger magazine, Moretz revealed that she became suddenly aware of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’
Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
IGN
Meet Loab: The Terrifying Face The Internet Has Dubbed the First AI Art Cryptid
An AI art enthusiast has apparently stumbled across a creepy, recurring image – now known as Loab – which appears to be more easily generated than you'd ever expect (or want). The Internet has now dubbed Loab the first AI art cryptid. Artificial intelligence has come a long...
Britney Spears says she’ll probably never perform again because she’s ‘pretty traumatized for life’
In the past year, Britney Spears has gotten married, become an internet folk hero, and successfully ended an infamous conservatorship. But the singer famous for hits like “…Baby One More Time” and “Toxic” is still reeling from what she says was mistreatment while her personal and professional life were being controlled by her family.
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chloe Grace Moretz reflects on her body being used as a meme on Family Guy
Chloe Grace Moretz has reflected on how a meme about her body in Family Guy negatively impacted her life.The 25-year-old actor – who has starred in films including 500 Days of Summer and Kick-Ass – opened up about how seeing memes of herself online affected her body image.Moretz spoke to Hunger about one particular picture that had been taken of her, in which she is entering a hotel after having gotten pizza.The photo was turned into a scene in the hit Fox sitcom Family Guy.In a season 10 episode titled “Amish Guy”, a character (based on the photo of...
Charlize Theron Says She Turned Down a Relationship During Pandemic: 'I Just Feel So Out of Practice'
Charlize Theron isn't ready to jump into a relationship. The actress graces the cover of Harper's Bazaar's Process Issue, in which she reveals "somebody was interested in doing this thing with" her during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was just a deep dive into a relationship," Theron, 47, told the magazine....
This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max
Clint Eastwood is one of the most dynamic actors and directors in the world of… The post This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max appeared first on Outsider.
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'
Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
Charlize Theron says she was belittled by a male director who made her attend multiple costume fittings
Harper's Bazaar published an interview with Charlize Theron on Thursday. Theron, 47, said she previously worked with a male director who made her attend multiple fittings. Theron created her production company, in part, to give actors more control over wardrobe and makeup.
This blooper from 'The Carol Burnett Show' is still one of the funniest outtakes in TV history
Vicki Lawrence dropped a perfectly timed a-bomb.
Helena Bonham Carter ‘Really Didn’t Enjoy’ 1 ‘Harry Potter’ Scene
Which 'Harry Potter' scene did Helena Bonham Carter really not enjoy filming?
Will Smith Might Have Landed His First Major Movie Role Since The Slap
Will Smith's career has been in a holding pattern since The Slap, but the recent Oscar winner may be starting to move forward. The entire career of Will Smith has seemingly been on hold since the events of Oscar night when the man who would win the award for Best Actor slapped Chris Rock live on the stage. Movies Smith has already shot have seen their release on hold, and other films the actor had been involved in saw their production delayed or were canceled altogether. However, it now looks like Smith has started to move forward as he’s involved in a new high profile project.
Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke’s Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Longtime Love
A magical romance. Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke's long-term romance was built on a mutual love of acting — and one memorable first encounter. "That’s a wonderful record of us flirting for the first time," the Harry Potter alum told Playboy in October 2015 about meeting Darke on the set of Kill Your Darlings. "There’s […]
Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower
It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
Comments / 1