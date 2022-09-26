Read full article on original website
Coastal View
Rotary Club delivers dictionaries
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, members of the Rotary Club of Carpinteria Morning delivered dictionaries to local third grade students as part of its annual Dictionary Project. During the meeting, members Hal Prince, Leana Orsua, Terri Simber and Sheila Murphy organized and assembled name plates in dictionaries for the annual Dictionary Project. The dictionaries were delivered by members to local students after the meeting.
Coastal View
Canalino School discovers 1954 time capsule during construction
As construction under Measure U continued at Canalino School over the summer, a construction worker began cutting into the corner of what was the original school building, when he discovered a hidden treasure buried in the wall: A copper time capsule from 1954. It was a fascinating find, said Canalino...
Daily Nexus
UCSB Sigma Nu fraternity closed following financial delinquency, alcohol violations, dishonesty with university and national organization
After nearly 40 years at UC Santa Barbara, the Sigma Nu fraternity is no longer recognized by the university as a lettered campus fraternity following the national Sigma Nu organization’s suspension of the chapter’s charter in July. The chapter and collegiate members violated a number of university and...
Coastal View
Howard School avocado brownies fundraiser returns after Avofest hiatus
The Howard School’s avocado brownies will return this weekend at the California Avocado Festival, the school announced last week. Made by Chef Nirasha Rodriguez, owner of The Food Liaison, the sales from the avocado brownies go back to school scholarships. The avocados were grown and donated by local ranch...
Ventura County Reporter
37th Annual Best of Ventura County
Shiver me timbers — it’s time once again for the Best of Ventura County! Whether ye be a landlubber or a sea dog, you’ll want to come with us as we set a course for all the local treasures to be found in these pages. These are...
Coastal View
Meet Patrick O’Connor • Carpinteria City Council District 5 Candidate
O’Connor, a nine-year resident of Carpinteria, works in the aerospace industry. He was recently chosen to serve on the Carpinteria Architectural Review Board at Monday night’s city council meeting; in his application, he writes that if he does win the District 5, he would find a replacement on the ARB.
kclu.org
Work underway on largest ever permanent homeless housing project in Conejo Valley
Work officially kicked off Wednesday on a project to build what will be the largest project in the Conejo Valley to get homeless people into permanent housing. The Quality Inn and Suites on Conejo Boulevard in Thousand Oaks is going to be converted into apartments. The $35 million project in...
Coastal View
Carpinteria Rotary Clubs hold coronation
The three Rotary Clubs of Carpinteria held their own coronations to celebrate three incoming Rotary presidents, celebrating at Toro Canyon Park with a BBQ and festivities. The incoming presidents are: Tom Collins, Rotary Club of Carpinteria Noon; Rebecca Griffin, Rotary Club of Carpinteria Morning; and Hans Brand, Rotary Club of Carpinteria Sunset. The event was attended by District Governor Scott Phillips and Assistant Governor Jan Phillips.
Coastal View
Meredith Brooks Abbott works for sale
Several paintings by Carpinteria artist Meredith Brooks Abbott will be available for purchase on a first come, first served basis. The paintings will be on display at the Sullivan Goss Gallery on 11 East Anapamu St., from Friday, Sept. 30 to Monday, Nov. 21.
Coastal View
O’Connor is newest ARB appointment
Patrick O’Connor, Carpinteria City Council District Five candidate, is the newest member of the Carpinteria Architectural Review Board. O’Connor is replacing Jason Rodriguez, who left the position back in July. Three people applied – O’Connor, Ingrid Bostrom and John Kucharski – but the council, in a 3-2 vote...
Study names Oxnard as one of the most neighborly cities in the US
While it's known for its festivals, summer concerts and sandy beaches, many that live in Oxnard thank the sense of community for making it one of the nicest places to live in. "The biggest thing is just the sense of community," said resident Carl Ball.With more than 200,000 people living in Oxnard, making it the largest city in Ventura County. "We know each other," said Mayor John Zaragoza. "We're a big city but yet small enough that we have a hometown-type feeling."Zaragoza has lived in Oxnard his entire life and was not surprised when he saw his hometown ranked as one of...
Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure
Thousand Steps known for its historic beach access stairway, reopened after six months of safety repairs and improvements. The post Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara City Council Slams Door on Controversial Vacation Rental Proposal
A proposal to allow vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods blew up at Tuesday's City Council meeting. Vacation rental advocates and opponents agreed in comments that the "framework" brought to the City Council was half-baked, and council members tasked the Planning Commission with working on a new plan. "We are 100%...
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Santa Barbara Student Reportedly Raped in On-Campus Housing
On the morning of the first day of the fall quarter, a UC Santa Barbara student was reportedly raped at an on-campus housing facility. Except to say the suspect was unknown, a “timely warning” broadcast to the student community four days later contained no further details. Kiki Reyes,...
Coastal View
Valley Barbers
Few businesses operate at the same location and within the same family for 82 years; Valley Barbers, located at 4920 Carpinteria Ave., is an exception. Owner Annie Gonzales shares the long and short of her business ownership (and her other occupation) in the following interview with CVN. What year did...
Coastal View
Living the Life! at Palm Avenue Lofts
The residents of the Palm Avenue Lofts will be featured in “Living the Life!”, a show that opens at the Palm Loft Gallery on Saturday, Oct. 1 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 20. The opening reception is Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a concert...
Coastal View
Renting public land equals public benefits
In his letter regarding Measure T (CVN Vol. 29, No. 1) George Lehtinen hit the proverbial nail on the head. Leasing public land for private enterprise to provide public use facilities is a decades-old policy that provides public benefits the government does not or cannot provide and generates revenue for local public improvements. It does not restrict public use, contrary to misinformation presented by supporters of Measure T.
Firefly to re-attempt Alpha Flight 2 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base at midnight
A Firefly Aerospace rocket launch is scheduled to take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base around 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 after multiple delays and cancellations. The post Firefly to re-attempt Alpha Flight 2 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base at midnight appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Santa Barbara Mourns Loss of Geology Professor Edward Keller
UC Santa Barbara Professor Edward Keller, described by colleagues as one of the foremost experts in geomorphology and natural hazards, died on September 9 at the age of 80, according to an official announcement from university Chancellor Henry Yang Tuesday. Keller, who first joined the UCSB faculty in 1976, was...
Santa Barbara Independent
How Will Goleta Change Hollister in Old Town?
In the hope of creating a more neighborly feeling along Hollister Avenue in Old Town — as well as adding restaurant parklets and 25 more parking spaces — the City of Goleta is asking for a consultation on the new project with its citizens on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center.
