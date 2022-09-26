Cammie Minyard Ramsey, age 59 of Mount Airy, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 29, 2022 following an extended illness. Born in Demorest, Georgia on October 30, 1962, Cammie was a life-long native of Habersham County. She was a graduate of Habersham Central High School, Class of 1980 and retired from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Most of all, Cammie adored her family. She was a loving daughter, devoted wife, dedicated mother, and doting Mimi to her two grandsons, Garrett & Austin. Cammie was a member of Hazel Creek Baptist Church.

