White County, GA

WGAU

Wind advisory for Athens, NE Ga

There is a wind advisory for Athens and northeast Georgia, in effect through 8 o’clock tonight, with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour anticipated. It’s the weather system that is impacting the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina, with the likelihood of storm surges as Category One Hurricane Ian blows past.
ATHENS, GA
wrwh.com

Possible Lesser Impact From Tropical Storm Ian For North Georgia

(Cleveland)- A new projection issued Thursday morning from the National Weather Service has hurricane (Tropical Storm) Ian shifting further eastward, which may lead to a lesser impact on North Georgia. The projected path of the storm’s center will now head off Florida’s Atlantic coast and make an additional landfall in...
GEORGIA STATE
wrwh.com

White County Situation Update On Ian

(Cleveland)- Hurricane Ian has the attention of White County officials. In a situation update Monday night to all county department heads and other county partners Don Strength White County Division Chief and Deputy EMA Director advised that the current forecast track would bring Ian near Gainesville, Fla, and then north into southern Georgia near Waycross, Statesboro, and to Augusta by 2:PM Saturday.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Justine Lookenott

Hurricane Ian: How to prepare for the storm in Forsyth County

A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for the state of Georgia due to Hurricane Ian(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for Forsyth County and the entire state of Georgia. Governor Kemp made the declaration on Tuesday, September 27, in advance of Hurricane Ian making landfall. The state of emergency will run through midnight on Friday, October 28, unless extended by Kemp.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Update On Hurricane Ian For White County

(Cleveland)- The latest forecast information on Hurricane Ian is looking better for White County as far as the brunt of the storm system. In a situation update, Tuesday morning to all county department heads and other county partners Don Strength White County Public Safety Division Chief and Deputy EMA Director advised that forecast models once again bumped the forecast track slightly southeast overnight and now bring Ian inland near Tampa Florida early Thursday morning.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Wind Advisory Through Friday Evening

(Peachtree City)- The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for North Georgia that is in effect until 8 PM Friday. Forecasters say Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph can be expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?

ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
GEORGIA STATE
wrwh.com

Cammie Minyard Ramey, Age 59 Mount Airy

Cammie Minyard Ramsey, age 59 of Mount Airy, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 29, 2022 following an extended illness. Born in Demorest, Georgia on October 30, 1962, Cammie was a life-long native of Habersham County. She was a graduate of Habersham Central High School, Class of 1980 and retired from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Most of all, Cammie adored her family. She was a loving daughter, devoted wife, dedicated mother, and doting Mimi to her two grandsons, Garrett & Austin. Cammie was a member of Hazel Creek Baptist Church.
MOUNT AIRY, GA
wrwh.com

Edward Emmet Hurley, age 81, of Cleveland

Edward Emmet Hurley, age 81, of Cleveland, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. Mr. Hurley was born on September 2, 1941, in Montgomery, Alabama, to the late Edward William Hurley and Agnes Catherine Scully Hurley. He was retired from Bell South and was a veteran of the United States Army.
CLEVELAND, GA
WGAU

Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts

Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

Over 2k without power in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Over two thousand people are without power Thursday in Greenville County. According to Duke Energy, there are two outages in the county. The first was reported around 10:52 a.m. The outages are in the Berea area and the Overbrook area. Both outages were caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Authorities in Georgia investigating after body of newborn baby discovered near creek

RINGGOLD, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after the body of a newborn baby was found near a creek. According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch on Tuesday afternoon and found the baby lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA

