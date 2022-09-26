Clearwater construction to close Kennewick roadway overnight for at least a week

Image via City of Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — For at least one week, a stretch of W Clearwater Ave should be avoided beginning at 8:00 p.m. each night for a construction project to rehabilitate the roadway.

According to the City of Kennewick, the project launches on Sept. 26, 2022 and is expected to finish sometime during the first week of October. This means that Clearwater Ave will be restricted between Ridgeline Dr. and S. Steptoe St. from 8 o’clock at night until 6 a.m. the following morning for at least a week.

However, anyone living/working on or directly off Clearwater will still be able to access the roadway as needed. This closure is only meant to cause temporary impacts that help to improve the condition of this vital route.

Anyone commuting through Kennewick is asked to avoid Clearwater during this time to avoid congestion and interference with the project. The purpose of this construction is to grind and pave asphalt to make for smoother riding along this stretch, which connects I-82 and Columbia Center Blvd.

If you need more information on this project and others that are being planned for the future around Kennewick, you can visit the city’s official website (click here) and press the “Current Projects” tab in order to learn about road work in your community.

