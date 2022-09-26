Read full article on original website
CNET
'The Rings of Power' Episode 6 Recap: Trouble in the Southlands
Episode 6 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally delivers a much-needed dose of action. Waldreg continues to be a problem as fighting breaks out in the Southlands. If you need to catch up on episode 5, you can find it here. Otherwise, be warned: Spoilers ahead.
Best Lego space sets 2022: NASA Lego sets, spaceships, Marvel, and more
From NASA models to Mickey Mouse playsets, here are the best Lego space sets you can currently buy. Check Price (opens in new tab) Check Price (opens in new tab) Check Price (opens in new tab) Ideas International Space Station. Check Price (opens in new tab) Lego Icons Galaxy Expl...
CNET
'She-Hulk' Episode 7 Recap: Blonsky's Back and She-Hulk Retreats
She-Hulk finds herself (with a little help from Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky) in a zingy episode 7 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, streaming on Disney Plus now. If you need a refresher, here's our recap of last week's She-Hulk episode 6 (or start with She-Hulk episode 1). Now it's time for a look at the fun latest installment, titled "The Retreat." There's a bunch of Marvel comics characters making their first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, plus Easter eggs -- and spoilers!
CNET
'Hocus Pocus 2' Release Date: When Does the Witchy Sequel Hit Disney Plus?
If you've been waiting three centuries like the Sanderson sisters (or even just 29 years since the first movie) for the Hocus Pocus franchise to be resurrected, then good news: Hocus Pocus 2 is out today. The long-awaited second instalment of the classic Halloween movie hit Disney's streaming service Disney...
CNET
New 'Planet of the Apes' Title, Cast Revealed
It's been five years since the release of War for the Planet of the Apes, and 20th Century Studios announced Thursday that the next title in the franchise will be Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. "A new saga begins," the studio tweeted. Kingdom of the Planet of the...
CNET
The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video
You can find a wide range of excellent sci-fi movies on Prime Video. Slide out the classics, from The Terminator to Invasion of the Body Snatchers, as well as the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there.
CNET
Hidden Perks of Amazon Prime Make It Much More Than a Delivery Service
Amazon Prime has changed a lot since it was introduced back in 2005 for $79 a year, but the main appeal is still expedited deliveries -- free two-day shipping for eligible items to anywhere in the US, along with one-day, same-day and even two-hour delivery times for a smaller set of products.
NFL・
CNET
'The White Lotus' Season 2 on HBO: Premiere Date and Everything to Know
Throw on a convincing smile. It's nearly time to greet a new season of The White Lotus. It's been more than a year since HBO's acclaimed series took us on an unforgettable vacation in Hawaii. The satirical show about entitled guests at a luxurious resort cleaned up at the Emmys earlier this month, winning best limited or anthology series, along with nine other awards.
CNET
NASA Hubble Spots Protective Shield Defending 2 Small Galaxies
Just a space train stop from the Milky Way, two little galaxies have a fortified barricade protecting them from falling to pieces, astronomers said Wednesday in the journal Nature. These starry realms are staunchly locked in orbit around each other, yet during their journey across the universe, they seem to...
CNET
Cyberpunk 2077 Hits 20 Million Sales Thanks to Latest Surge
CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 continues to sell, reaching a new milestone. The sci-fi RPG released in 2020 has now sold more than 20 million copies, according to a tweet from the game's official Twitter account Wednesday. This comes a week after there were more than 1 million players jumping on the game.
CNET
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED vs. Samsung The Frame TV
When you turn your TV off, you probably expect the picture to disappear and the screen to go black. Some newer televisions, however, are designed to show more. These big screens can display art, photography, a weather report and more when you're not actually watching TV. The best known such...
CNET
Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick
TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
CNET
Best TVs to Give for the Holidays 2022
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. The holidays are fast approaching and if you're considering giving that special someone a TV, it's best to plan early. The prices for TVs typically begin falling in the fall leading up to Black Friday, and you can take advantage of TV deals and discounts for the rest of the year. The tough part is figuring out which TV to give that lucky recipient (or, let's face it, yourself), but we can help. Our picks for the best TV of 2022, based on hands-on comparison tests in our lab, can help you find the perfect set to give or get this holiday season.
CNET
Amazon Rolls Out Three New Echo Dot Smart Speakers
There wasn't a new Amazon Echo smart speaker on display at the online megaretailer's yearly hardware and services event this Wednesday, but Amazon did reveal a brand new lineup of smaller-sized Echo Dot speakers, as well as a new Echo Dot with Clock and new Echo Dot Kids speakers, too.
CNET
Get Up to 60% Off Refurb Amazon Devices Like Fire TV, Ring, Echo and Kindle
It's never too late to trick out your home with gadgets and gizmos that'll transform it into a smart home. You might be thinking that it's certainly possible, but way too expensive. Right now, it isn't. Woot, which is owned by Amazon, is offering up to 60% off refurbished Amazon...
