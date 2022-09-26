ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike McDaniel provides injury update on Tua Tagovailoa

By Mike Masala
 4 days ago
During the Miami Dolphins’ victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed some time for what was originally reported as a head injury.

However, after the game, the quarterback and head coach discussed the back and ankle being more of an issue than the head at the time. While all three injuries are normally things that deserve attention after a game, answers are much more intriguing this week, as the Dolphins are preparing for a Thursday night meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Monday afternoon, head coach Mike McDaniel provided a bit of an update on Tagovailoa’s status the day after the win.

“I have an update that he’s feeling sore, but as far as everything else, we’re just acquiring information right now,” McDaniel said. “He was pretty sore, which we knew he was going to be. His ankle was a little sore too from all of his inner-trench warfare. These Thursday night games, you get used to just doing the best you can. We’re trying to get information as fast as possible. We’ll be working fluidly from that, but right now, especially in a hard-fought game like that, not just Tua, but there are a lot of players that we’ll be adjusting to on the fly, seeing if they can turn it around and give a healthy outing on Thursday.”

McDaniel isn’t able to determine whether or not Tagovailoa will play against the defending AFC champions this week, but he’s confident in his backups if they’re needed.

“It’s my first time on a Thursday night game with Tua, so I don’t assume anything,” McDaniel said. “It wasn’t out of the extreme norm bumps and bruises after a game. As far as me being able to access my crystal ball, it’s broken right now. That’s one of the reasons why you have a roster of capable people, and that’s why we brought Teddy [Bridgewater] here and drafted Skylar [Thompson]. You have to be ready for these types of adjustments. Just like Teddy was ready in the game, we’ll be ready for whatever we’ll have to deal with moving forward.”

Bridgewater played three snaps on Sunday during Tagovailoa’s absence. He dropped back to pass on all three plays, throwing two incompletions and getting sacked once.

Thompson was a healthy scratch in Week 3, as he was during the first two games. While his performance during the preseason was admirable, making the jump to regular-season football at this level might be a bit much for him at this point.

Comments / 2

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Christian McCaffrey's gone zero dark thirty on us

Very few people know where Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was on Thursday. Baker Mayfield, apparently, is not one of those people. For the second consecutive day, McCaffrey was absent from the team’s practice in the lead-up to their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The sixth-year veteran has gone down on the injury report with a thigh issue, one he sustained in this past Sunday’s 22-14 win over the New Orleans Saints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Joe Burrow arrived to the Bengals game in a floral printed suit and NFL fans had mixed opinions

This is not the first time — or the last — that NFL fans will have opinions on Joe Burrow’s pregame outfits. Ahead of Thursday Night Football between a middling Cincinnati Bengals team and an undefeated Miami Dolphins squad, Burrow made his customary pregame arrival to the stadium. And much like it’s done in the past, Burrow’s outfit became the talk of NFL fans everywhere, with the consensus clearly showing a mixed bag.
CINCINNATI, OH
Andy Dalton has faced Kirk Cousins in London before, resulting in a 2016 tie

We don’t know if Andy Dalton will be starting against Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but it’s worth noting he’s done it before. The New Orleans Saints backup quarterback has received first-team reps twice this week in relief of Jameis Winston, who has been managing a couple of different injuries. Winston will have one more chance to practice on Friday ahead of kickoff. It’s really tough to see him starting on Sunday without having taken any reps throughout the week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Saquon Barkley made a call to Odell Beckham Jr. immediately after Giants loss to Cowboys

The New York Giants would love nothing more than to put their Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the rearview mirror, the problem is there will be some lingering effects that go beyond the normal sting of losing to their division rivals. Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in the final minutes of Monday night’s game. It’s a crushing blow for the team, which already had numerous question marks at the position — from a disgruntled Kenny Golladay to a banged up Kadarius Toney — and they need answers quick.
NFL
