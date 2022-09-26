Read full article on original website
Slime Rancher 2: How To Find Primordy Oil
"Slime Rancher 2" has finally made it into the hands of players eager to explore the vast fields of Rainbow Island while meeting (and making a profit from) a variety of slimes. With so many types, all of which have different diets, there's plenty to know about feeding slimes, including where to obtain specific items for the most particular specimens. Players must find Moondew Nectar, for example, to keep Flutter Slimes alive on the ranch.
Slime Rancher 2: How To Find Moondew Nectar
The "Slime Rancher" games are some of the more unique titles like "Animal Crossing" that will have you hooked. While the gameplay certainly doesn't look like "Animal Crossing," the ease of play has people obsessed with the game. In fact, game director Nick Popovich said that "Slime Rancher 2" was released on Sept. 22, 2022 and had already sold over 300,000 copies by Sept. 26. In the same amount of time, the game also rose to the number one spot on Steam and had over a 95% positive rating.
Slime Rancher 2: Where To Find Batty Slimes
"Slime Rancher 2" is a cozy game in the same vein as "Animal Crossing," (although it doesn't have a multiplayer mode.) It allows players to take on the role of Beatrix LeBeau as she roams the vibrant, pastel-colored Far, Far Range, wrangling alien slimes with her vacpack and building up a ranch to raise, feed and breed them. It's the kind of game where players can quickly lose hours exploring the environment and building up their ranch, but the game's main feature is the slimes themselves.
Slime Rancher 2: Everything To Know About Feeding Slimes
Released as an early access title in 2017, the original "Slime Rancher" is one of the most successful indie titles in recent memory. Following Beatrix LeBeau — an intergalactic rancher — "Slime Rancher" puts players in a surprisingly dark scenario in which they are responsible for managing crops and capturing Slimes, gelatinous creatures that produce valuables. The game was a huge hit, selling over 5 million copies by January 2022 and collecting rave reviews. On Sept. 22, 2022, a sequel entitled "Slime Rancher 2" was released for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms (sorry, PlayStation users) and sold over 100,000 copies in its first hours of being on the market. Given its quick success, it's only natural that many new players gravitate toward the game and see what all the fuss is about. But before they do, it might serve them well to become acclimated to some of the key features in "Slime Rancher 2."
After Over Two Decades, The Sega Dreamcast Is Getting A New Upgrade
Veteran gamers may recall 2001 as one of those rare, historic years when the trajectory of the video game industry well and truly changed forever. It was the year that Nintendo finally followed up the Nintendo 64 with the GameCube, Microsoft made its bold debut into the console market with the very first Xbox, and Sega ended production of the failed Dreamcast and exited the gaming hardware race for good. In many ways, the Dreamcast was an unfortunate casualty of Sega's biggest mistakes and its unique hardware and killer library of games were never given a true chance to shine. However, none of that has stopped Dreamware Enterprises in its bid to create a brand-new accessory for the system nearly 20 years after its discontinuation.
Splatoon 3: What Is The Tacticooler And What Does It Do?
"Splatoon 3" released in September 2022 to great reviews from critics. It has continued to exceed expectations, enjoying one of the biggest launches in the history of Japan. While it boasts a relatively short single-player campaign, the competitive multiplayer serves as the core of the series. When diving into the multiplayer for the first time, players will find a fast-paced experience full of light-hearted, paint-shooting action. Newcomers may be overwhelmed with so many game modes, like the Salmon Run, to discover and features to unlock. Even returning players will find original mechanics and equipment to figure out, such as the Zipcaster.
Everything Included In The Fortnite Crew October Rewards Bundle
October is nearly here, and with the arrival of the spooky season comes new content for "Fortnite" gamers. Fans of the ubiquitous battle royale benefit from regular game updates and content drops, and the rewards coming as part of the October "Fortnite" Crew Pack are yet another reason to celebrate.
The Lesser-Known N64 3D Platformer That Was Made By Sucker Punch
Sucker Punch Productions may be known by most as the developer behind the "Sly Cooper" series and the critically-acclaimed "Ghost of Tsushima," but its place in the industry was established well before that. Its first game, "Rocket: Robot on Wheels," was an underrated gem on the Nintendo 64. Published by...
The Two Failed Games That Led To Hollow Knight
"Hollow Knight" became a revelation to 2D platforming fans when it surfaced as a part of a Kickstarter campaign in 2014. Promising a charming yet grim art style, memorable NPCs, and tough-as-nails boss battles (pun intended), the project easily hit its funding goal and several of its stretch goals in its active month. The popularity of Team Cherry's hit Metroidvania continued to grow following release, with several fans even creating an uproar over a perceived "Hollow Knight" clone featuring a similar art style and mechanics. But Team Cherry did not plant the seeds for "Hollow Knight" with ideas it generated specifically for its Kickstarter campaign. The story of the little knight began a few years earlier.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Shovel Knight Dig?
The original "Shovel Knight" released in 2014 to rave reviews from critics. The charming indie platformer was a hit with gamers and, when its various campaigns were compiled into one package with "Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove," the collection quickly earned a place among the best Switch games of all time. Since then, Yacht Club Games has collaborated with developer Nitrome to bring players a new entry in the series with "Shovel Knight Dig," which was first announced way back in 2019.
Halo Infinite Fans Are Split Over This Classic Map's Return
Upon release, 343 Studios' "Halo Infinite" was seen by many long-time "Halo" fans as a return to form for the series. However, despite its satisfying gameplay, in the following months, "Halo Infinite" failed to retain players. Its player count eventually declined so much that it dropped below the three-year-old "Halo Master Chief Collection" on Steam earlier this year, as reported by (Eurogamer). As for why players were leaving "Halo Infinite" in droves, many pointed to the fact that the game only featured a handful of game modes and maps and that 343 seemed in no hurry to add more. And unlike previous "Halo" games, "Halo Infinite" didn't feature the map-building Forge mode at launch, so gamers couldn't even help produce content for the game even if they wanted to.
How To Super Jump In Splatoon 3
The "Splatoon" games might have a kid-friendly and cartoonish aesthetic, but beneath the adorable veneer of brightly colored inky fun lies a game series that can actually be quite challenging. "Splatoon 3" has been continuing this trend, exceeding all expectations with record sales and early reviews that praise the way it refines almost everything that made the previous games in the series great.
Fortnite: How To Get All The Reboot Rally Rewards
Considering fans have already seen the much anticipated debut of Brie Larson within its contained universe, "Chapter 3 Season 4" of "Fortnite" is in full swing. And in typical "Fortnite" fashion, it isn't without its incentives to keep its dedicated player base coming back in search of high valuable goodies. The ruthlessly addictive battle royale title is in the midst of its fifth year of existence, and despite its status as a cultural icon, the team at Epic Games doesn't seem content with the ridiculously large amount of players that consistently play and dump money into the game, as it seems the company is trying to expand its fanbase even further. One way Epic is doing this is through the Reboot Rally event.
Valorant: How To Fix Error Code 43
The free-to-play atmosphere in "Valorant" is constantly growing. According to data from Active Player, the game's been gaining players monthly since November 2022, and it's easy to see why. While the game isn't set in the same universe as Riot's other popular PC title, "League of Legends," "Valorant" has built a world and lore for itself that's both interesting and constantly growing with every agent release. The game is also changing esports and making it more inclusive, which is never a bad thing.
How New Tales From The Borderlands Shakes Up Its Puzzles
While questions still exist about "Borderlands 4" and when gamers will finally see its release, the next "Borderlands" title is coming sooner than you think. On Oct. 21, "New Tales from the Borderlands" — a sequel to the 2014 episodic point-and-click "Tales from the Borderlands" — will be released across all platforms. This new "Borderlands" title divided fans when it was first announced due to the fact that Gearbox Studios will be developing the title as opposed to Telltale Games, which developed its predecessor. However, in the time that's passed since the release of "Tales from the Borderlands," the original Telltale Games has dissolved, leaving Gearbox to pick up the subseries and put its own spin on it with "New Tales from the Borderlands."
PlayStation Stars' Customer Service Priority Has Fans In An Uproar
Back in July 2022, Sony unveiled PlayStation Stars, a loyalty program meant to reward players for playing games and being active on the PlayStation Network. This reveal came just after Sony made another big change by adding various tiers to its PlayStation Plus service, which resulted in the company needing to respond to fan backlash. While the initial announcement for PlayStation Stars was vague on details, fans have since learned the specifics as the program was rolled out in Asia on September 28. As the elements of PlayStation Stars become clear, many fans are in an uproar over one aspect of the program that concerns customer service support.
The Origins Of The Dream SMP Minecraft Server Explained
Dream is a popular YouTuber known for keeping his face and identity secret and for playing "Minecraft." Since 2020, he has risen to gaming stardom, currently having over 30 million subscribers on his channel. While his secret face isn't likely to remain secret much longer with his recently announced plans to finally reveal it, he remains a big player in the "Minecraft" community along with a group of friends known as the Dream Team.
Trombone Champ Modders Hilariously Bring The Game Full Circle
"Trombone Champ," the trombone-based rhythm game on Steam, has taken the world by storm. The goofy title sets players up with a Mii-like character as they play along to several different songs — and there's even the option to play the game in freestyle mode. The silly nature of "Trombone Champ" has only been made more entertaining by people using the gyro controls on Steam Deck and searching to uncover the true meaning behind the baboons in the game. That said, it was only a matter of time before players took things to the next level.
Fae Farm - What We Know So Far
Farming simulators have been a frequent talking point for the gaming community in 2022. In fact, the genre was so prevalent in the September 2022 Nintendo Direct that people took to Twitter and joked that the entire event was for farming games. However, it's likely been a full year of excitement for fans of the genre. With announcements for unique entries like "Harvestella," Square Enix's version of a fantasy farm sim, and "Lightyear Frontier," the farming sim on another planet, there have been more options than ever for fans of the genre.
Destiny 2: How To Get Mementos
"Destiny 2" has quite the dedicated following – with just under 800,000 daily players on average. Bungie's next series after the storied "Halo" franchise is still thriving eight years after the original "Destiny" was released. In fact, the game makers have already set their sights on Hollywood and, more recently, even collaborated with "Fortnite," another hyper-successful game. "Destiny 2" has plenty for players to enjoy, from PvP game modes to brutal group raids, and there are even cosmetics that give players a sense of uniqueness and identity in the FPS MMO. One type of cosmetic that players can get is called a Memento — and it's one of the ways players can personalize their weapons.
