Released as an early access title in 2017, the original "Slime Rancher" is one of the most successful indie titles in recent memory. Following Beatrix LeBeau — an intergalactic rancher — "Slime Rancher" puts players in a surprisingly dark scenario in which they are responsible for managing crops and capturing Slimes, gelatinous creatures that produce valuables. The game was a huge hit, selling over 5 million copies by January 2022 and collecting rave reviews. On Sept. 22, 2022, a sequel entitled "Slime Rancher 2" was released for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms (sorry, PlayStation users) and sold over 100,000 copies in its first hours of being on the market. Given its quick success, it's only natural that many new players gravitate toward the game and see what all the fuss is about. But before they do, it might serve them well to become acclimated to some of the key features in "Slime Rancher 2."

