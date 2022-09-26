Read full article on original website
¿Y Ahora? Where Is the Cast of "Ugly Betty" Today?
When "Ugly Betty" premiered on ABC in 2006, it was a rarity — an English-language, US-based adaption of a famous telenovela, "Yo soy Betty, la fea." Its success — four seasons and multiple awards — should have made the show a blueprint for more to come. But as star America Ferrera has mentioned, "Ugly Betty" stood alone and we were without the Latinx representation it brought with it for a long time after its cancelation in 2010. Still, for four glorious years, nerdy Latinas had a primetime heroine in Ferrera's Betty Suarez. She was a woman who refused to define her worth by the male gaze, who drew strength from her blended Latinx family, and whose determination and heart made her easy to root for. And root for her we did through professional and personal hijinks as she went through love interests, frenemies, and plots to take over the fictional Meade media empire and its fashion imprint, MODE.
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Selena Gomez's Taupe Nails Capture That Cozy Fall Feeling
Image Source: Getty / Stefania D'Alessandro / Contributor. Selena Gomez is channeling fall with her latest manicure. The actor's go-to manicurist revealed her most recent nail look, and if this doesn't get you in the fall spirit, we don't know what will. Captioning the photo, "Taupe for fall @selenagomez 🤎💅🏼 #ManiMonday #nailsbytombachik," celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik painted Gomez's nails an earthy taupe color and filed them into a square shape for a simple manicure that perfectly complements the most popular tones of the season.
Chocolate Orc Blood and an Explosive Cliffhanger: How ‘Rings of Power’ Made Its Own Helm’s Deep
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you haven’t watched “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Episode 6, titled “Udûn,” now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. With three more episodes left in its inaugural season, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” finally delivered the massive battle sequence for which fans of the epic fantasy franchise have waited patiently. While not quite as massive as the Battle of Helm’s Deep from the 2002 feature film “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers,” the episode, “Udûn,” still considerably ramped up the scope of the action for the...
No, Hailey Bieber Did Not Start the Brown Liner and Gloss Trend
If you've been on beauty TikTok recently, then you've most likely seen Hailey Bieber's "brownie glazed lips." The technique is simple enough: Bieber lines her lips with a brown lip pencil, blending it slightly with her fingers, and tops it off with a clear glossy balm from her skin-care line. As with most of Bieber's beauty videos, the look immediately went viral — with brownie glazed lips taking TikTok by storm.
Justine Skye Wants to Make Buying Wigs a Breeze
Justine Skye is partnering with Parfait Tailored Hair Care for an exclusive collection of wigs designed by the singer. The wigs each come in five different hairstyles and are backed by Parfait's artificial-intelligence-powered hair technology, which aims to accurately assess, virtually size, and match the wig's lace to people's skin tones with ease.
Ana de Armas's "Blonde" Costumes Are Nearly Identical to Marilyn Monroe's Looks
As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. After the first stills of Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe were revealed from...
This TikTok-Viral "Stranger Things" Halloween Display Includes a Levitating Max
"Stranger Things" has offered Halloween inspiration since its premiere in 2016. Now, one Chicago-area couple is using a season four storyline to elevate their lawn display for the eerie holiday. "[I]t's looking strange here," Aubrey and Dave, the couple behind the account @horrorprops, wrote in a caption for a post teasing their elaborate setup, which has since gone viral on TikTok.
From "Pretty Woman" to "Wonder," Check Out Some of Julia Roberts's Best Movie and TV Show Roles
Julia Roberts has proven time and time again that she can captivate audiences of any age. While her acting ability first shined through on the big screen nearly 35 years ago when she starred in her breakout film, "Mystic Pizza," she's continued to warm the hearts of moviegoers to this day. With a career that has included more than five dozen movies, multiple TV roles, and beyond, her talent is undeniable.
From "Kenan & Kel" to "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," Coolio's Most Iconic TV Roles
Coolio's influence on '90s and 2000s pop culture is legendary. Following news of his death on Sept. 28, fans on Twitter were quick to reminisce about the rapper's musical and acting legacy. "The way tv and hip-hop were so connected in the 90s is something i'll never forget," one Twitter user captioned a video of Coolio performing the "Kenan & Kel" theme song alongside Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. "and it gave us one of the best songs in the kenan and kel theme by coolio. rest in peace."
11 of Our Favorite Picks From Outdoor Voices's OV Outdoors Fall Collection
There's no better time to hike and embrace the outdoors than the fall. As the leaves change color and the temperatures drop to a comforting cool, it's the perfect time for a trek or two. If you're on the hunt for stylish yet durable hiking gear, look no further than Outdoor Voices. The brand just revamped its OV Outdoors collection featuring new colorways and styles, just in time for those brisk autumn hikes. We love Outdoor Voices's quality leggings, and the famous Exercise Dress is an editor favorite. We've curated our top picks from the new OV Outdoors Collection ahead.
Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski's Must Haves: From Hair Serums to Sleep Masks
If you're a fan of Netflix's hit TV show "Queer Eye" (which recently collected an Emmy), chances are you're equally a fan of cast members Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski. Both are known for their incredible talents on TV and in real life. Van Ness, a grooming expert who owns JVN Hair, and Porowski, a food expert who owns Village Den restaurant in NYC, have undoubtedly made their trademarks. But did you know aside from hair and food, these two friends have a passion for animals as well? To enhance the lives of both dogs and cats, the pair have officially joined in business to launch a gourmet pet mix-in brand called Yummers.
Trevor Noah Leaving "The Daily Show" After 7 Years: "I Feel Like It's Time"
After seven years, Trevor Noah is leaving "The Daily Show." The late-night talkshow host formally announced his departure in a special message on Thursday night's episode. "It has been seven years since we started 'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.' This week is our anniversary, and one of the overriding feelings I found myself experiencing throughout the nights and even today waking up, was a feeling of gratitude," Noah began on Sept. 29. "There's so many people that make this thing come together, and I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years. It's been wild."
Tom Hanks Is Releasing a Debut Novel Inspired by His Experiences in the Movie Business
Tom Hanks is adding another title to his résumé: novelist. The actor is releasing a debut novel titled "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece" in 2023. It will be about the movie industry and the making of a "colossal, star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film and the humble comic book that inspired it," per its official synopsis. Beginning in 1947 with the story of a soldier returning home from war, it then switches focus to the soldier's nephew, who writes a comic book about his uncle in 1970. From there, it pivots to present day, when a director adapts the comic book into a superhero movie.
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
There May Be a Deeper Meaning Behind Alice's "Don't Worry Darling" Engagement Ring
A few aspects of "Don't Worry Darling" are guaranteed to leave viewers reeling: the wild plot twist, those risqué Harry Styles scenes, the haunting soundtrack, and Florence Pugh's incredible performance. But upon exiting the theater and even days later, we found ourselves daydreaming about another lesser-discussed detail: Alice Chambers's gorgeous engagement ring.
How to Finally Outfit an Adult-Feeling Bedroom — With Decor That Matches
Most of us decorate our bedrooms one piece at a time. We pick up a bargain here, add a family heirloom there, and before we know it, the bedroom is filled with wonderful things that don't really work with one another. Sound familiar? It's a common issue, and if you're looking to streamline your room and make it all match, it's actually not that tricky.
