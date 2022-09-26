When "Ugly Betty" premiered on ABC in 2006, it was a rarity — an English-language, US-based adaption of a famous telenovela, "Yo soy Betty, la fea." Its success — four seasons and multiple awards — should have made the show a blueprint for more to come. But as star America Ferrera has mentioned, "Ugly Betty" stood alone and we were without the Latinx representation it brought with it for a long time after its cancelation in 2010. Still, for four glorious years, nerdy Latinas had a primetime heroine in Ferrera's Betty Suarez. She was a woman who refused to define her worth by the male gaze, who drew strength from her blended Latinx family, and whose determination and heart made her easy to root for. And root for her we did through professional and personal hijinks as she went through love interests, frenemies, and plots to take over the fictional Meade media empire and its fashion imprint, MODE.

