citynewsgroup.com
Human Society San Bernardino Valley Annual Casino Night & Dog House Auction
The Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley will be hosting their annual Casino Night and Dog House Auction “Howler-ween” Party on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 4:30 pm – 9:30 pm at 374 West Orange Show Road, San Bernardino. Attendees can gamble the night away and have...
citynewsgroup.com
Target and Sprouts Part of New Development Coming to San Bernardino
The San Bernardino City Council on September 21 unanimously voted to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement (ENA) with Rich Development Enterprises, LLC. to develop a 17.4-acre site that will include national retailers Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Burlington, along with space allocated for an additional retailer, four restaurant pads, and a gas station/convenience store. The property to be developed is located on Highland Avenue adjacent to the 210 Freeway, between Arden Avenue and Guthrie Avenue in the northeast part of San Bernardino. The City-owned site is known by many as the Arden-Guthrie property.
Redlands, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/30/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 185 new reported cases. Since Sept. 22, hospitalizations increased by 11%, with 96 and 21 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 178 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
KTLA.com
Destination California: The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture.
Gayle Anderson’s latest Destination California reports takes us to The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture Of The Riverside Art Museum. This destination contains the nation’s first and largest permanent collection of Chicano art of the comedian, actor, and Grammy winner Cheech Marin. The collection contains more than 500 paintings, drawings, and sculptures making it the largest collection of its kind in the United States.
iecn.com
Colton City Council recognized Colton Auto Body as successful local business
At the recent Council Meeting September 20, Council Member Dr. G (Dr. Luis S. González) presented the “Business Focus” Recognition Award to José Lino Grande and his wife Rosy, owners of Colton Auto Body. This small business establishment is located at 761 Colton Ave, across from the Hutton Center. It is a complete auto body shop, and is fast becoming a very popular body shop, especially among the local population.
Fontana Herald News
Detectives investigate murder of man in San Bernardino
Detectives are investigating the murder of a 42-year-old man in San Bernardino on Sept. 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Central Station responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Ogden Street and located the deceased victim inside the home. He was identified as Rafael Rodriguez, a resident of Bakersfield.
Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians
Thousands of people attended the 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow in Cabazon this weekend. The three day powwow kicked off on Friday, which also happened to be California Native American Day. A spokesperson with the Morongo Band of Mission Indians says the annual event drew over 900 tribal dancers and 20 drum groups. This The post Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians appeared first on KESQ.
Flash Flood warnings issued for portions of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties
The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued Flash Flood warnings for portions of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. Radar images indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Riverside County, with amounts up to 1 inch in areas that include: Desert Center I-10 between mile markers 101 and 110 State Route 177 between mile markers 1 […]
thecapistranodispatch.com
Metrolink, Amtrak Suspend Service Between South OC, North San Diego Indefinitely
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
NBC News
Comedian Cheech Marin donates hundreds of Chicano works to art museum
Beloved comedian Cheech Marin donated what’s believed to be the largest private Chicano art collection in the world to a new museum in Riverside, California. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz spoke with Cheech on the collection that reflects a community’s heritage.Sept. 27, 2022.
Endorsement: Helen Tran for Mayor of San Bernardino
Hardy Brown | Publisher Emeritus, Black Voice News. In my opinion Helen Tran’s experience as Human Resource Director in city government gives her an advantage in serving as mayor under our city charter form of government. The charter spells out that the mayor will “preside over the city” and...
iecn.com
SB High crowns new 2022-2023 Mr. and Miss Cardinal
On Saturday September 24th, the 18th Annual Mr. and Miss Cardinal City Pageant (2022-2023) was held at the San Bernardino Sturges Center for the Fine Arts. Mr. Jamie Rios founder of the pageant is the School Outreach Worker at the San Bernardino High School (SBHS). For over 18 years Mr....
Look: Oak Hills (California) football players rescue fire truck stuck in mud
Firefighters are typically the ones doing the saving, but this time it was a small group of high school football players who helped them get out of a sticky situation. When a fire truck became stuck in a muddy field at Oak Hills (California), the school’s football team saved the day. More ...
All in for FAFSA / CA Dream Act Application” Statewide Campaign Begins October 1st
Beginning October 1, California joins seven other states in adopting a new universal financial aid application completion policy for high school seniors. That’s the opening day of financial aid applications for the 2023-24 academic year when the California Student Aid Commission (CSAC) officially launches its 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) / California Dream Act Application (CADAA) Cycle.
KESQ
Monsoon thunderstorms return to the desert
All Flash Flood Warnings for Riverside County have been canceled. The heat wave continues into this Wednesday, with high temperatures around the Coachella Valley above the seasonal average for the date (97°). The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. Humidity will linger through Thursday with dew...
Fontana Herald News
Walmart will be holding event in Fontana to hire dozens of drivers
Walmart will be hosting a Driver Open House event across the country and hiring up to 67 CDL-A drivers in San Bernardino County, with an upcoming event being held in Fontana. While there are different factors that make up a driver’s pay, new drivers can earn up to $110,000.
mixonline.com
THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED DOCUMENTARY IMMEDIATE FAMILY TO BE FEATURED AT SELECT FILM FESTIVALS BEGINNING SEPTEMBER 30
September 27, 2022 – The powerhouse supergroup, The Immediate Family has announced their Fall tour dates beginning on November 12 in Santa Clarita, CA. The southern California run includes shows in Agoura Hills, Montclair, Santa Barbara and San Juan Capistrano. Tour dates are listed below with more to be added soon.
newsmirror.net
Yucaipa baker becomes sought after cookie maker
When a plate holding a dozen cookies is placed before a person, the thought is usually not “How beautiful” but “How many shall I eat?”. If the plate of cookies was lovingly baked and decorated by Alexandria Seratt, the dilemma would be, “Hmm … I want two, but they are just too beautiful to eat.”
2 hikers, including former Dallas Cowboy player, killed in fall near Idyllwild
A former tight end for the Dallas Cowboys was one of two hikers killed trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild, authorities said Thursday.
KVCR NEWS
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
