Read full article on original website
Related
wmky.org
MSU earns College of Distinction Recognition in Multiple Categories
Morehead State University's commitment to academic excellence and student success for every member of the Eagle Nation has led to recognition on a national level. MSU qualified to be listed in the web resource Colleges of Distinction this year under multiple categories. The University was designated a College of Distinction in the following areas for 2022-23: Public Universities.
wmky.org
MSU Open House is Oct. 1
Morehead State University provides opportunities for students in the region, state and beyond through excellent academic programs, hands-on career skills and a commitment to student success. It is why MSU has been named one of the Top 15 best public regional universities in the South by U.S. News & World Report.
wmky.org
Volleyball Strives to Keep Up Winning Momentum at SIUE This Weekend
MOR: 6-7 (2-0 OVC) | SIUE: 6-7 (1-1 OVC) MOR leads 10-6 | MOR has 3 won three straight meetings but has not won in Edwardsville since 2012. - Senior setter Bridget Bessler increased her career assist total to 3,333 by handing out 82 helpers last weekend versus Lindenwood. Bessler is now fourth on the career assists list in program history. She needs 276 to pass Rachel Messmer (1997-00) into third place.
wmky.org
Women's Golf Repeats as UIC Briar Ridge Invitational Champions
Last fall the Morehead State women's golf team put together a furious 10-stroke rally to win the Illinois-Chicago Briar Ridge Invitational. This fall, the Eagles didn't need to rally as they led from start to finish in repeating as Briar Ridge Invitational champions at Briar Ridge Country Club in northern Indiana.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmky.org
Gov. Beshear: Kentucky Recoups $15 Million From Previous Administration’s Mill Investment That Never Materialized
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the commonwealth has secured the return of Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration’s $15 million investment in an aluminum mill in Northeastern Kentucky that never materialized. The Governor said that the land, which was previously acquired as part of the proposed project, would also...
wmky.org
Men's Golf Battles Less Than Stellar Conditions in Play in North Carolina
Morehead State's men's golf team battled through some less-than-ideal conditions at the J.T. Poston Invitational in North Carolina this week. Windy conditions and tough hole locations spelled trouble for the Eagles, who finished in a tie for 16th. MSU's scorecard finished at 298-301-303-902. Blake Evans and Cameron Travis paced the...
wmky.org
Main Street in Jackson to be closed for utility renovation project
Drivers who use a portion of Main Street in Jackson will need to find another route for the next several days, as daytime closures of the road are planned for underground utility repairs. The KY 3068 section of Main Street will be closed between milepoints 0.25 and 0.47 due to...
wmky.org
Traffic Advisory: Daytime Closures on US 60, KY 207 in Carter County Next Week
Drainage repairs will require a temporary daytime closures of US 60 and KY 207 in Carter County next week. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, crews will close US 60 west of Grayson about halfway to Olive Hill in between the Fontana Drive intersections (at milepoint 17.9) to dig through the highway and replace a pipe underneath. The road will be closed 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until work is complete. Motorists should use I-64, Grayson to Olive Hill exits, to reroute. No thru traffic on Fontana Drive.
Comments / 0