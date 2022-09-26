ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead, KY

MSU earns College of Distinction Recognition in Multiple Categories

Morehead State University's commitment to academic excellence and student success for every member of the Eagle Nation has led to recognition on a national level. MSU qualified to be listed in the web resource Colleges of Distinction this year under multiple categories. The University was designated a College of Distinction in the following areas for 2022-23: Public Universities.
MSU Open House is Oct. 1

Morehead State University provides opportunities for students in the region, state and beyond through excellent academic programs, hands-on career skills and a commitment to student success. It is why MSU has been named one of the Top 15 best public regional universities in the South by U.S. News & World Report.
Volleyball Strives to Keep Up Winning Momentum at SIUE This Weekend

MOR: 6-7 (2-0 OVC) | SIUE: 6-7 (1-1 OVC) MOR leads 10-6 | MOR has 3 won three straight meetings but has not won in Edwardsville since 2012. - Senior setter Bridget Bessler increased her career assist total to 3,333 by handing out 82 helpers last weekend versus Lindenwood. Bessler is now fourth on the career assists list in program history. She needs 276 to pass Rachel Messmer (1997-00) into third place.
Women's Golf Repeats as UIC Briar Ridge Invitational Champions

Last fall the Morehead State women's golf team put together a furious 10-stroke rally to win the Illinois-Chicago Briar Ridge Invitational. This fall, the Eagles didn't need to rally as they led from start to finish in repeating as Briar Ridge Invitational champions at Briar Ridge Country Club in northern Indiana.
Men's Golf Battles Less Than Stellar Conditions in Play in North Carolina

Morehead State's men's golf team battled through some less-than-ideal conditions at the J.T. Poston Invitational in North Carolina this week. Windy conditions and tough hole locations spelled trouble for the Eagles, who finished in a tie for 16th. MSU's scorecard finished at 298-301-303-902. Blake Evans and Cameron Travis paced the...
Main Street in Jackson to be closed for utility renovation project

Drivers who use a portion of Main Street in Jackson will need to find another route for the next several days, as daytime closures of the road are planned for underground utility repairs. The KY 3068 section of Main Street will be closed between milepoints 0.25 and 0.47 due to...
Traffic Advisory: Daytime Closures on US 60, KY 207 in Carter County Next Week

Drainage repairs will require a temporary daytime closures of US 60 and KY 207 in Carter County next week. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, crews will close US 60 west of Grayson about halfway to Olive Hill in between the Fontana Drive intersections (at milepoint 17.9) to dig through the highway and replace a pipe underneath. The road will be closed 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until work is complete. Motorists should use I-64, Grayson to Olive Hill exits, to reroute. No thru traffic on Fontana Drive.
