CNET
See Inside the Eye of Hurricane Ian in Dramatic Aircraft Video
Hurricane Ian reached the western coast of Florida on Wednesday with a head full of steam. The powerful storm is bringing high winds, rain and the threat of a dangerous storm surge and flooding. In the name of research, pilots flew right into the center of the hurricane on Tuesday, capturing sobering videos and images along the way.
CNET
Satellite Spots Hurricane Ian's Intense Lightning as Storm Hits Florida
Sobering satellite images of Hurricane Ian continue to capture the momentous power of the dangerous Category 4 storm. On Wednesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shared a satellite view of the hurricane making landfall near Cayo Costa, in southwestern Florida, with maximum sustained winds at a mind-boggling 150 mph.
