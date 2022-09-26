ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Charred Human Remains Found In Back Of Abandoned Burning Car Dumped In Maryland Field

Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
LAUREL, MD
ourcommunitynow.com

Kick Off Your Freaky Fall at Maryland's 'Field of Screams'

Looking for a new way to scare the pants off your significant other? Head to Field of Screams for a night you won't soon forget. Sometimes, you just need to get away from it all and have your fun on a haunted trail. If dodging serial killers and running from monsters is your thing, have I got an attraction for you! Point your car towards Olney and pack all the courage you can muster. You're going to need it.
OLNEY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, MD
State
Maryland State
Morgan Messenger

Berkeley Springs post office front damaged in accident

An accidental collision between a Ford Escape and the front of the Berkeley Springs post office last Thursday has caused structural damage to the front door area but didn’t result in any injuries. Deputy Tony Link of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department said a local resident in her mid-70s...
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
fox5dc.com

Gas-powered leaf blowers could soon be banned in Montgomery County

BETHESDA, Md. - States like California and cities across the country have banned gas-powered leaf blowers — Montgomery County could be next. It's no secret that gas-powered leaf blowers can be loud, and harmful to the environment, but they can also cause dangerous health effects, ranging from hearing loss to mental illness.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Device#Falcon 9#Maryland Date Time
FOX 43

Unidentified white light spotted flying over Hanover

HANOVER, Pa. — Several FOX43 viewers report seeing an unidentified white light flying through the night sky. In the video seen below, shot in Hanover by Lauren Jacoby, the light can be seen making its way through the sky above a parking lot. The light's appearance coincides with SpaceX's...
HANOVER, PA
DC News Now

Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
ODENTON, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Fire at Kohl’s

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Kohl’s department store at 12024 Cherry Hill Rd in Calverton on Tuesday afternoon. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire began as a brush fire that then extended to the façade of the building. The “sizable” exterior fire has since been knocked down. The building was evacuated and there were no injuries reported. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
CALVERTON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung
wfmd.com

No Injuries From A Fire In Middletown Tuesday Afternoon

The blaze was located in an attic. Middletown, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a fire Tuesday afternoon in Middletown. The Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services’ Division says units were dispatched shortly after 2:00 PM to the Elmcrest Apartments at 201 West Main Street. A citizen reported...
MIDDLETOWN, MD
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of September 12, 2022 indictments

The Warren County Grand Jury of September, 2022, has issued the following indictments:. On or about January 10, 2022, through April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Danielle Dawn Hiserman did unlawfully and feloniously wrongfully and fraudulently’ use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle property, having a value of $1000.00 or more, which she received by virtue of her office, task, or employment, belonging to Skyline Insurance, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Adventure Into ‘Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience' in Virginia

Wizards, witches and Muggles, it's almost time to grab a glass of butter beer and head over to the "Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience" in Leesburg, Virginia. Inspired by the Hogwarts Forbidden Forest, visitors will immerse themselves in the magical world as they walk through a trail at Morven Park filled with "the sounds, lights, and special effects" in the thick of the woodland after dark.
LEESBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

Washington Commanders narrow mascot choices down to hog or dog

WASHINGTON - A hog or a dog? That's what the Washington Commanders say the team's mascot choices have been narrowed down to. Users can vote online – choosing either a cartoon hog or cartoon dog as their favorite. Then - they can pick their favorite mascot name from the following list:
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy