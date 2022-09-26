BM2 Freight Services Inc. announced it will expand in Covington with a $2.3 million investment creating 56 quality jobs. The company currently leases the entire 5th floor in Tower One of the Rivercenter Building in Covington. The project will see the company expand its current footprint by leasing another half-floor in the same tower, increasing its operational space by almost 8,000 square feet for a total of over 24,000 square feet. The project will include demolition and construction on the new floor to allow room for 56 new employees, mainly logistics account manager positions, which would bring the total number of Kentuckians employed by the company to 154.

COVINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO