Celebrities

HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Drew Barrymore Cries During Reunion With Ex Justin Long: We Had a ‘Hedonistic’ Romance

Tearful reunion. Drew Barrymore got emotional with ex-boyfriend Justin Long during a recent interview as they reflected on their past relationship. “I feel like we’ve been through so much together,” the Never Been Kissed actress, 47, said to Long, 44, on her eponymous talk show on Monday, September 12. “When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, ‘You know, I’ve really grown up Justin.’ I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated.”
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Celebrities
People

Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'

Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2½ in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

New mom Jennifer Lawrence finally shares the name of her baby

For the first time since giving birth earlier this year, Jennifer Lawrence has shared a couple of big details about her little one. In a new cover story for the October issue of Vogue, the star revealed she and husband Cooke Maroney welcomed a son named Cy — and that her life hasn’t been the same since the moment he arrived.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Fat-Shaming Christina Aguilera: She’s ‘Inspiring’

Britney Spears, isn’t having the rumors of yet another new feud between her and former Mickey Mouse Club costar Christina Aguilera! The Toxic singer, 40, hit back at claims that she fat shamed Xtina, 41, in new comments posted to social media. “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 13. “I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”
CELEBRITIES
