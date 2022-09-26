Read full article on original website
Related
Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
Marie Osmond Shares A Rare Photo With Her Longtime Husband Steve Craig
Marie Osmond and her husband Steve Craig have had a whirlwind love story. They got married in 1982 but got divorced three years later. Later in life, they reconnected and got married for the second time in 2011. They have been together ever since but Marie doesn’t often share photos of the couple online.
ETOnline.com
How Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Is Celebrating Her Sweet 16 (Exclusive)
Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is celebrating her Sweet 16! Dannielynn Birkhead is marking her milestone birthday on Wednesday and, together with dad Larry Birkhead, sharing exclusive details with Entertainment Tonight. Dannielynn is all smiles in a new photo snapped on her special day, wearing a tie-dye yellow oversized Kill Bill...
Drew Barrymore Cries During Reunion With Ex Justin Long: We Had a ‘Hedonistic’ Romance
Tearful reunion. Drew Barrymore got emotional with ex-boyfriend Justin Long during a recent interview as they reflected on their past relationship. “I feel like we’ve been through so much together,” the Never Been Kissed actress, 47, said to Long, 44, on her eponymous talk show on Monday, September 12. “When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, ‘You know, I’ve really grown up Justin.’ I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated.”
RELATED PEOPLE
epicstream.com
George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star
George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
Hailey Bieber Says Relationship With Husband Justin Bieber "Never" Crossed Over With Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber is finally addressing the alleged drama between her and Selena Gomez, most of which was generated by public misconception, according to her. In Wednesday's new "Call Her Daddy" episode, host Alex Cooper asked the star point blank if she ever dated her now-husband, Justin Bieber, at the same time he was with his famous ex.
How Shania Twain Discovered Her Ex-Husband Was Having an Affair
Shania Twain opened up about her career and life. Here's what she said about her ex-husband and how she found out he was cheating.
Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant
Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
Sean Penn and Ex Robin Wright’s 2 Kids Are on the Path to Stardom! Photos of Dylan and Hopper
Oscar winner Sean Penn’s two kids are well on their way to becoming superstars! The Milk actor shares daughter Dylan Penn and son Hopper Penn with his second ex-wife, Robin Wright. The siblings have been photographed with their parents for red carpet events over the years. Sean and Robin...
Valerie Bertinelli Selling Rings, Shoes She Wore in 2011 Wedding to Tom Vitale: 'Bad Memories Attached'
Valerie Bertinelli is parting ways with the shoes she wore to wed ex Tom Vitale. The Food Network host — who filed for divorce from Vitale in May after they legally separated in November 2021 — posted a photo of a few items she's handing over to luxury marketplace The RealReal.
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Camilla Asked Kate Middleton To 'Take Charlotte Away' At Queen's Funeral
Royal fans are talking about a quick moment where Camilla, Queen Consort, seemingly lost her temper with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. The moment happened during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19th. As members of the Royal Family gathered outside of Wellington Arch to watch as...
Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'
Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2½ in 2016.
Charlize Theron Says She Turned Down a Relationship During Pandemic: 'I Just Feel So Out of Practice'
Charlize Theron isn't ready to jump into a relationship. The actress graces the cover of Harper's Bazaar's Process Issue, in which she reveals "somebody was interested in doing this thing with" her during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was just a deep dive into a relationship," Theron, 47, told the magazine....
Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower
It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
TODAY.com
New mom Jennifer Lawrence finally shares the name of her baby
For the first time since giving birth earlier this year, Jennifer Lawrence has shared a couple of big details about her little one. In a new cover story for the October issue of Vogue, the star revealed she and husband Cooke Maroney welcomed a son named Cy — and that her life hasn’t been the same since the moment he arrived.
Madonna’s son David Banda celebrates 17th birthday in plunging sequined suit
Madonna’s younger son celebrated his 17th birthday Saturday with a disco-themed bash for family and friends, and the gender-fluid fashion star didn’t disappoint with his choice of outfit for the evening. Banda sported a teal sequined pantsuit over a silky black shirt unbuttoned halfway down his chest, which...
Britney Spears Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Fat-Shaming Christina Aguilera: She’s ‘Inspiring’
Britney Spears, isn’t having the rumors of yet another new feud between her and former Mickey Mouse Club costar Christina Aguilera! The Toxic singer, 40, hit back at claims that she fat shamed Xtina, 41, in new comments posted to social media. “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 13. “I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0