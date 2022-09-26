Read full article on original website
As a kid watching Inspector Gadget, I idolized Penny, the plucky niece of the fumbling eponymous detective who swooped in with all the helpful intel that ultimately saved the day. (I imagine she was a Virgo.) She had a watch that helped her get it all done: She could talk to the watch, make it work with other devices, and use it to locate her wayward uncle. I’m hardly the first person to make the connection between Penny’s go-go-gadget gizmo and the Apple Watch—but it’s one that rings true, especially with the Apple Watch Ultra (now available for preorder, and available to pick-up starting September 23). This latest launch can do more than any previous iteration.
Umbra Sling Sink Caddy Review: This Sponge Holder Prevents Moisture Buildup
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Look, I know my kitchen sponge is gross (a 2017 study found 362 different species of bacteria living on 14 sponges). That’s why the Umbra Sling sink caddy is possibly the most exciting kitchen gadget I’ve purchased in this calendar year. To me it’s more than a handy and aesthetically pleasing kitchen sink sponge holder (although it is definitely that too). It’s the solution to frankly years of my life spent with damp, mildewy sponges—and a damp, mildewy spot on my sink’s stainless steel countertop, at that. The Umbra Sling sink caddy is by no means a cure-all for every single sponge-related woe, but it does make me feel a little better about using mine as much as I do—and, given that it’s garnered more than 1,400 five-star customer reviews on Amazon, it’s safe to say I’m not the only fan.
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I live in New York City, which means I put my entire paycheck toward rent and consider a 900-square-foot apartment (for two people) massive. When I moved into a new space last month, I was too blinded by its prewar charm, the in-unit washer and dryer, and floor-to-ceiling living room windows to care that the kitchen stove is made for American Girl Dolls. Not literally, of course, but let's just say it's closer in size to an Easy Bake Oven than a normal one. (And yet, it still takes 45 minutes to preheat. A modern miracle! A quiet quitting queen!) As someone who only cooks for my roommate, my partner, or myself, I'm not too bent out of shape about its laughably small size. However, I quickly found that none of my existing pots and pans were quite right for the doll-size appliance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you haven’t watched “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Episode 6, titled “Udûn,” now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. With three more episodes left in its inaugural season, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” finally delivered the massive battle sequence for which fans of the epic fantasy franchise have waited patiently. While not quite as massive as the Battle of Helm’s Deep from the 2002 feature film “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers,” the episode, “Udûn,” still considerably ramped up the scope of the action for the...
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This Madewell Insider Sale only happens twice a year, and, with fall officially here, it’s the perfect chance to snag some new seasonal clothing at a discounted price. During the sale, Madewell Insiders will receive 25% off sitewide until September 26. If you’re a Madewell Icon & Stars member, you’ll receive 30% off sitewide.
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This past August, Samsung debuted a new pair of earbuds to its Galaxy Buds line: the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the successor of the Buds Pro. I’ve been testing the wireless earbuds and have been incredibly impressed with its comfortable design, control features, and sound quality. Read on for my full Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review.
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today the brand behind the Theragun and TheraFace Pro unveiled the Therabody SmartGoggles, a new wearable device to promote relaxation and focus where you need it most: your head. The SmartGoggles are one of a few new launches from the brand (including upgraded Theragun iterations, a sound therapy component to the Therabody app, and a zero gravity lounger). We got to try the goggles before the general public, and, not to spoil the surprise, but this new launch proves that the brand knows how to stay relevant in the ever-evolving wellness industry. Keep reading to learn more about the Therabody SmartGoggles and how they can level up your work-from-home self-care routine.
