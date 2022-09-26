Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Alley Fest 2022 packs Paintsville with big sounds and big names
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Alley Fest, a music festival hosted by Paintsville’s Alley on Main, is coming back “bigger and better.” The event returns for its second year this weekend, bringing a host of talent to two different stages. Things kicked off Thursday with a free pre-party...
wmky.org
MSU Open House is Oct. 1
Morehead State University provides opportunities for students in the region, state and beyond through excellent academic programs, hands-on career skills and a commitment to student success. It is why MSU has been named one of the Top 15 best public regional universities in the South by U.S. News & World Report.
wklw.com
58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co
Events are underway for the 58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co. As Amusement Rides are scheduled to open at 6 PM Tonight and festivities will continue throughout this week. Tune into WSIP 98.9 FM and/or WKLW 94.7 FM as we will keep you informed with information on what and when events are scheduled to take place. The 2022 Ky Apple Festival kicks into high gear on Friday, September 30 and continues on Saturday, October 1 in downtown Paintsville. You can also visit the WSIP (www.wsipfm.com) or WKLW (www.wklw.com) websites to see a complete list of events.
wmky.org
MSU earns College of Distinction Recognition in Multiple Categories
Morehead State University's commitment to academic excellence and student success for every member of the Eagle Nation has led to recognition on a national level. MSU qualified to be listed in the web resource Colleges of Distinction this year under multiple categories. The University was designated a College of Distinction in the following areas for 2022-23: Public Universities.
Ashland, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ian likely brings rain to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ian will dump back out over the Atlantic Ocean and then turn inland. It heads for us this weekend!. It’ll be another typical chilly day in the Commonwealth. Most of us will reach the mid to upper-60s for highs. We should be in the 70s, so our run below normal holds on with plenty of sunshine.
wklw.com
City Hall Announces Street Closings for Apple Festival
MAIN STREET – CLOSED from CHURCH STREET to EAST STREET. 2nd STREET – CLOSED from EUCLID AVE. to CHURCH STREET. COURT STREET – CLOSED from 3rd STREET TO MAIN STREET.
wymt.com
First Alert Weather Day: Rain chances begin tonight as Ian’s remnants move toward the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One more mainly dry day is on tap across the mountains to wrap up September, but heavy rain is on the way for some for the first half of this weekend. It will be another chilly start to the day as most of us wake up in the 40s. While some sunshine is likely early, it will not last. Clouds will quickly take over later and last all afternoon. The good news is that it should stay dry for the majority of the day. Go see Cameron at the Apple Festival in Paintsville and do some Guest Weather. If you want to head out to a festival going on this weekend, today is the day to do it. Some spotty showers are possible later this evening, but I think the majority of the rain holds off until overnight. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s during the day and only fall to around 50 as the rain picks up. That rain could be heavy at times, especially the further east you are.
wmky.org
Main Street in Jackson to be closed for utility renovation project
Drivers who use a portion of Main Street in Jackson will need to find another route for the next several days, as daytime closures of the road are planned for underground utility repairs. The KY 3068 section of Main Street will be closed between milepoints 0.25 and 0.47 due to...
How you can help thousands of Kentucky kids get coats this Christmas
Christmas is in 90 days, but for many Kentuckians the season of giving has already started. Community activist Devine Carama is raising money to get brand-new coats for kids this holiday season.
wymt.com
Florida woman temporarily calling Ky. home to escape Hurricane Ian’s wrath
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two and a half million Floridians are under evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian barrels towards the Florida Gulf coast. Floridian Jan Sprenger is temporarily calling Kentucky home this week while the Sunshine State awaits Ian’s wrath. “My daughter from Colorado called and said,...
wmky.org
Men's Golf Battles Less Than Stellar Conditions in Play in North Carolina
Morehead State's men's golf team battled through some less-than-ideal conditions at the J.T. Poston Invitational in North Carolina this week. Windy conditions and tough hole locations spelled trouble for the Eagles, who finished in a tie for 16th. MSU's scorecard finished at 298-301-303-902. Blake Evans and Cameron Travis paced the...
falmouthoutlook.com
Pendleton County native retires as Cynthiana’s director of public works
Cynthiana’s director of public works and utilities, Nathan Fields, is retiring this week after serving the city for three and one-half years. Fields came to Cynthiana from a 29-year career with the Kentucky State Highway Department. “I feel very fortunate to have had the support of the commissioners and...
WTVQ
Horses in critical condition after lodging with trainer for months
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A national equestrian in Lexington says two of her horses were nearly starved to death by a trainer after she sent them to be saddle broken while she was competing abroad. “It’s just killed me, you know, it’s just killed me,” says Leslie Berndl....
wmky.org
Traffic Advisory: Daytime Closures on US 60, KY 207 in Carter County Next Week
Drainage repairs will require a temporary daytime closures of US 60 and KY 207 in Carter County next week. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, crews will close US 60 west of Grayson about halfway to Olive Hill in between the Fontana Drive intersections (at milepoint 17.9) to dig through the highway and replace a pipe underneath. The road will be closed 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until work is complete. Motorists should use I-64, Grayson to Olive Hill exits, to reroute. No thru traffic on Fontana Drive.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 11-20, 2022
SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., SEPTEMBER 20, 2022, (10 DAYS); AT LEAST 102 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
WTVQ
Kentucky recoups $15M from Bevin administration’s mill investment
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A $15 million investment made by former governor Matt Bevin for an aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky that never materialized was recouped, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday during his Team Kentucky update. The land, which was previously acquired as part of the proposed project, will...
Kentucky voters aren't waiting on Trump
One year into Trump’s presidency, CNN’s Poppy Harlow returns to Beattyville, Kentucky, where more than half of the residents live in poverty. They’re still hopeful the President will help their Appalachian community, but are not waiting on Washington to bring change.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. man dies in car crash, coroner says
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a crash that happened Monday. The Floyd County Coroner’s Office told WYMT the crash happened on US 23 at the red light near Big Sandy Community and Technical College. The coroner confirmed a man from Prestonsburg died in the...
wymt.com
Kentucky recoups $15 million from previous administration’s mill investment, governor says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Commonwealth has secured the return of former Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration’s $15 million investment in an aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky that never materialized, officials with the Governor’s office released in a statement Thursday. The governor also said...
