Connecticut State

Register Citizen

10 ‘Hocus Pocus’-themed events around Connecticut this Halloween

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Grab your lucky rat tail and light the black flame candle, because the Sanderson sisters are flying back to screens Friday. "Hocus Pocus 2" reunites the mah-velous cast of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker nearly 30...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Things to do in Connecticut for the first weekend of October

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of October, and it's bringing with it pumpkins, scarecrows, and haunted trails!. Look below for more family-friendly oriented activities to do this weekend. Want to get more scared and hyped for Halloween? Head here for a list of haunted trails and attractions in the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

9 fabulous fall getaways in (and near) Connecticut

Looking for a fall getaway? Here are 9 unforgettable destinations in and near Connecticut, including a vintage steam train and riverboat, a road-racing mecca, a Halloween hotbed along the Hudson and more. Pick your pleasure at this one-stop spot for a whimsical fall experience. Perhaps you’ve picked blueberries or peaches...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows

A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
CONNECTICUT STATE
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Connecticut

While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Where to score National Coffee Day deals in Connecticut

(WTNH) – National Coffee Day is Thursday, September 29 and there are several ways you can score deals on your morning (or afternoon) coffee runs. Here’s a list of places that will have deals for National Coffee Day: Dunkin’: Dunkin’ is offering DD Perks members a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

$2M prize was Connecticut Lottery’s largest in September

Within the span of three weeks, two Connecticut residents were able to claim $2 million prizes with winning Powerball tickets through the Connecticut Lottery. Overall, more than 100 individuals won prizes of over $10,000 in the Connecticut Lottery this month. The largest prize of the month went to a Stamford...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Florence Carmela

Fall Family Favorites: Where To Go For Hayrides, Apple Cider Making And Pumpkin Picking

When you think of the crisp, nostalgic season of Fall, many family-fun activities come to mind. A New England favorite has always been hayrides down on the farm. Along with apple picking and pumpkin carving, hayrides are still a seasonal favorite for many Connecticut families and something to look forward to every year. The nutmeg state's many farms that offer hayrides will also offer other family-fun activities, such as corn mazes, face painting, and apple cider making.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Remnants of Hurricane Ian to Arrive in Connecticut This Weekend

NBC Connecticut meteorologists continue to track Hurricane Ian. The system intensified back into hurricane status Thursday evening and is foretasted to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane in South Carolina on Friday. The system will start to break apart as it moves over land. Some of the precipitation from...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Branford Family Evacuated During Florida Vacation Due to Ian

A Branford family got more than what they bargained for during what was supposed to be a relaxing two-week trip to the island of Captiva in Florida. Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a category 4 hurricane and became a tropical storm over land early Thursday. Around 5 a.m....
CAPTIVA, FL
Eyewitness News

Hurricane Ian leaves catastrophic damage in Florida

How will Hurricane Ian impact us in CT this weekend. Friday marked the start of the last weekend for the Big E in West Springfield, MA. Meteorologist Mike Slifer says to expect rain from Ian's remnants on Saturday. Here is his Friday noon forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. The driver...
FLORIDA STATE

