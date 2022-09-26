Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
10 ‘Hocus Pocus’-themed events around Connecticut this Halloween
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Grab your lucky rat tail and light the black flame candle, because the Sanderson sisters are flying back to screens Friday. "Hocus Pocus 2" reunites the mah-velous cast of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker nearly 30...
Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Left Attendees Saying ‘SoS’ — Here’s What Happened at the Music Festival
Sound on Sound had plenty of 'poor planning' according to attendees at the first day of the music festival. Here's what fans are saying on social media.
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut for the first weekend of October
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of October, and it's bringing with it pumpkins, scarecrows, and haunted trails!. Look below for more family-friendly oriented activities to do this weekend. Want to get more scared and hyped for Halloween? Head here for a list of haunted trails and attractions in the state.
Former Connecticut residents now living in Florida hunker down as storm hits
Some Floridians with ties to Connecticut say they are hunkering down as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in the Sunshine State.
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
NewsTimes
9 fabulous fall getaways in (and near) Connecticut
Looking for a fall getaway? Here are 9 unforgettable destinations in and near Connecticut, including a vintage steam train and riverboat, a road-racing mecca, a Halloween hotbed along the Hudson and more. Pick your pleasure at this one-stop spot for a whimsical fall experience. Perhaps you’ve picked blueberries or peaches...
Hospitalization of Connecticut School Kids Reminds Us To Protect ‘The Stash’
According to several reports from last week, three New Haven Middle School students and a high school student were hospitalized last week after ingesting what is said to be edibles. Reports came at us from everywhere including Fox 61, News 8 WTNH, The New Haven Register, Fox News, and others...
Father: Jones Sandy Hook lies forced move from Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. — (AP) — Robbie Parker says he can tell when conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has said something on his show about the Sandy Hook school massacre, because that's when another round of abuse begins. Parker, whose 6-year-old daughter Emilie was killed, testified Thursday at Jones' defamation...
wiltonbulletin.com
Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows
A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Connecticut
While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
Where to score National Coffee Day deals in Connecticut
(WTNH) – National Coffee Day is Thursday, September 29 and there are several ways you can score deals on your morning (or afternoon) coffee runs. Here’s a list of places that will have deals for National Coffee Day: Dunkin’: Dunkin’ is offering DD Perks members a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase […]
Register Citizen
$2M prize was Connecticut Lottery’s largest in September
Within the span of three weeks, two Connecticut residents were able to claim $2 million prizes with winning Powerball tickets through the Connecticut Lottery. Overall, more than 100 individuals won prizes of over $10,000 in the Connecticut Lottery this month. The largest prize of the month went to a Stamford...
Fall Family Favorites: Where To Go For Hayrides, Apple Cider Making And Pumpkin Picking
When you think of the crisp, nostalgic season of Fall, many family-fun activities come to mind. A New England favorite has always been hayrides down on the farm. Along with apple picking and pumpkin carving, hayrides are still a seasonal favorite for many Connecticut families and something to look forward to every year. The nutmeg state's many farms that offer hayrides will also offer other family-fun activities, such as corn mazes, face painting, and apple cider making.
NBC Connecticut
Remnants of Hurricane Ian to Arrive in Connecticut This Weekend
NBC Connecticut meteorologists continue to track Hurricane Ian. The system intensified back into hurricane status Thursday evening and is foretasted to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane in South Carolina on Friday. The system will start to break apart as it moves over land. Some of the precipitation from...
NBC Connecticut
Branford Family Evacuated During Florida Vacation Due to Ian
A Branford family got more than what they bargained for during what was supposed to be a relaxing two-week trip to the island of Captiva in Florida. Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a category 4 hurricane and became a tropical storm over land early Thursday. Around 5 a.m....
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
NewsTimes
Home prices are finally falling. Here's what to expect with the CT real estate market
With the New York City region continuing to hold its own on real estate prices, Connecticut home owners are testing the autumn market with new listings — though some with existing listings are cutting their prices as buyers cope with higher mortgage rates and the overall impact of inflation.
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?
35-year-old Brenda Roberts was last seen in Hartford, Connecticut on April 24, 1999. She has never been seen or heard from again. Brenda Roberts is 5'1" and weighed 140 pounds when she vanished.
Eyewitness News
Hurricane Ian leaves catastrophic damage in Florida
How will Hurricane Ian impact us in CT this weekend. Friday marked the start of the last weekend for the Big E in West Springfield, MA. Meteorologist Mike Slifer says to expect rain from Ian's remnants on Saturday. Here is his Friday noon forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. The driver...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Donuts in all of Connecticut
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Connecticut. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
