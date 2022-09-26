When you think of the crisp, nostalgic season of Fall, many family-fun activities come to mind. A New England favorite has always been hayrides down on the farm. Along with apple picking and pumpkin carving, hayrides are still a seasonal favorite for many Connecticut families and something to look forward to every year. The nutmeg state's many farms that offer hayrides will also offer other family-fun activities, such as corn mazes, face painting, and apple cider making.

