'Zero To 60 In A Flash': Prince Charles Is A 'Demanding Boss' Who Frequently 'Loses His Temper,' New Book Claims

By OK! Staff
 4 days ago
King Charles may not be the easiest royal to work for, a new book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown by Valentine Low claims.

"Charles is a demanding boss. Working for him is not a nine-to-five job. This, according to one former member of his household, is because he is very demanding of himself. 'He is never satisfied with himself, or what he has achieved. People around him had to work hard to keep up. He had enormous stamina.' Another said: 'He was demanding in that he is always working. Seven days a week. Never stops,'" an excerpt reads.

"'At any moment he may want to call you about something. Working on his boxes, on his ideas, on his papers. The pace is pretty intense.' The phone calls could come at any time, from after breakfast until 11 at night, even at Christmas. In contrast to the conviviality of his grandmother’s household, Charles’s office is suffused with a ferocious work ethic: he is a man with a mission," the author writes.

According to the book, Charles "would drive people hard," as he always "asked people to go and do things."

"The workload as private secretary would be immense. He had strong opinions. He also had a proper temper on him, which was quite fun," the book states. "'He would rarely direct it at the individual. It would be about something, and he would lose his temper. He would throw something. He would go from zero to 60 in a flash, and then back down again. Things would frustrate him, especially the media.'”

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, as Prince William is known to get frustrated as well.

“I’ve seen a lot of staff come and go in my years covering the royal family and William is known to be a great boss," author Duncan Larcombe said. “He makes sure his staff are seen as much as possible as colleagues rather than employees. He’s very modern.”

"He does have a short fuse," he shared. “We don’t see it much and we certainly haven’t seen it publicly in the way we have with Charles, Philip or Harry, all of whom have shown their anger. It’s rare but when something goes wrong, William can lose his temper and give the people who work for him a dressing down."

The Times reported on the book's excerpt.

For more on the royal family, tune into the critically acclaimed new podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below.

Comments / 65

debra
4d ago

he's a bully-he was romancing Camela on her husband's estate, while her husband was on the property. I wonder how consensual that arrangement was.

Reply(2)
16
Barbara Andros
4d ago

He is nothing like his mother the Queen! I hope he will not be a disgrace to the people of England and his family.

Reply(5)
30
anonymous
4d ago

that temper thing is worrisome. that's a sign of alzheimers he's at that age where these systems start to appear. the swelling on his hands and feet are signs of cadrio vascular disease

Reply
7
Glamour

Prince Harry Will Reportedly Be Removed as a Royal Stand-In for King Charles

Prince Harry hasn’t been a working member of the royal family since his move to the US in 2020, and the decision is still having repercussions. According to Page Six, King Charles is considering removing the Duke of Sussex from his list of legal stand-ins, along with his disgraced brother Prince Andrew and his niece Princess Beatrice. Per the 1937 Regency Act, four royals in line for the throne—as well as the monarch’s spouse—are basically on call to serve in the king’s stead should he be out of the country or otherwise indisposed.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'She Held On As Long As She Could': Queen Elizabeth 'Ultimately Died Of A Broken Heart'

It was a shock when Queen Elizabeth was pronounced dead on September 8, but according to expert Katie Nicholl, she was lonely without Prince Philip. "I think she ultimately died of a broken heart, really. She was never the same after Philip — they were together for 74 years, he was, she said, 'Her strength.' He supported her in everything she did in life. I think it's safe to say she wouldn't be the Queen she was without the support of Philip, and I think something in her died when she went, and she held on as long as she could. She did her constitutional role, she saw the new Prime Minister, she made sure she tidied everything up, and I think in the end, she just wanted to be back with him. I think that is why we saw that double rainbow over Buckingham Palace," the author explained.
CELEBRITIES
Prince William
Prince Charles
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
TheDailyBeast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said.In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was...
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy

The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Spilling The Royal Tea? King Charles III's Ex-Butler Says Prince William & Prince Harry's Joint Funeral Appearance Was Not PR Stunt

Despite what some may think, one source close to royal family made it clear that Prince William and Prince Harry's seemingly united front following Queen Elizabeth II's passing was genuine. Grant Harrold, who once served as butler to King Charles III, explained in a recent interview that the new Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex walking side by side during the funeral procession for their beloved grandmother on Monday, September 19, was not just for the public, but perhaps a sign that the two are trying to mend fences. MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY EXCHANGE TENSE WORDS DURING...
U.K.
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.
Popculture

Meghan Markle Might See Return to UK Due to Response After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Meghan Markle has reportedly found a fan among the several Royal insiders who give interviews and share tidbits from behind the castle walls in the U.K. these days. According to The Sun, Markle's recent appearance alongside husband Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently planted a seed for her return to the fold in a way.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
WORLD
