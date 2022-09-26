ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Basketball Wives’ Brooke Bailey’s Daughter Kayla Bailey? 5 Things to Know the Late Stylist Who Died at 25

 2 days ago
Heartbreaking. Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey ’s only daughter, Kayla Bailey , has died at the age of 25.

The reality star, 45, announced her daughter’s passing on Sunday, September 25. “Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey 💜🕊💔,” Brooke captioned a series of Instagram photos with Kayla over the years. “This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon 🙏🏾.”

The VH1 star also changed her Instagram bio to read: “FOREVER 💜🕊Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97-9/25/22 #PrettyBlack.”

Kayla was in a car accident on Sunday , which Brooke confirmed by reposting an article about the crash. The cause of death, however, has yet to be announced.

"Kayla left a mark on so many lives," Brooke added via her Instagram Story on Sunday. "She entered the room and demanded respect, love and attention. If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her, she has forever changed your life."

The TV personality, who was previously married to Ronnie Holland , revealed that she had “been fasting and praying for days” ahead of Kayla’s death , noting she thought it was “for something else.”

Now, Brooke explained via social media that she knows it was God getting her ready to mourn the loss of her child. "It was God preparing me for this moment in my life. Although, I was not prepared," she added on Sunday. "I am grateful for the 25 years he Blessed me to have HIS child. To love her, to hold her, to teach her, to comfort her. She was my happiness on earth."

The model — who has been romantically linked to former NBA stars Rashard Lewis and Vernon Macklin in recent years — thanked her followers for their kind words during the tough time.

"My baby girl is so Loved by all of youuuu !!!" Brooke shared via another Instagram Story message. "The love and support my family has received today is unreal and so appreciated."

Nicki Minaj was one of the many stars who sent their well-wishes to the Basketball Wives LA alum and her family amid the tragedy. “💔💔💔💔💔💔💔,” the 39-year-old rapper commented on Brooke’s post.

“RIH pretty girl👼! I love you Brooke🙏🏽💕,” her costar Brittish Williams added, while Shekinah Anderson replied, “Brooke I am soo sorry, My prays are with you and the family!! ❤️❤️🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿.”

Scroll down to learn more about Brooke’s late daughter, Kayla:

CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
#Basketball Wives La#Vh1
ACCIDENTS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

