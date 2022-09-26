ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush and Lauryn Rush's Relationship Timeline

Always the starting QB in her heart! Cooper Rush stepped up for the Dallas Cowboys after quarterback Dak Prescott got injured in September 2022 — but wife Lauryn Rush has been by his side for years .

Cooper was signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017, the same year he was publicly linked to Lauryn. Two years later, he proposed to the domestic engineer.

“Cooper Robert Rush, you are the love of my life and I cannot wait to spend forever with you,” she gushed via Instagram on July 4, 2019. “I can't stop smiling. You are more than I could ever hoped and prayed for to find in a partner and a man. I am the luckiest girl in the world 😭❤️💍 #WhatARush.”

Less than one year later, the duo wed in Chicago amid the coronavirus pandemic .

“I wanted to share a little bit about the emotions I had on our wedding day: I woke up feeling guilty. How could Cooper and I have such a happy day of celebration and love when so many crazy and terrible things are going on in this world?” Lauryn wrote in a candid Instagram post in June 2020. “We’re still in a pandemic. We’re fighting social injustices. Millions are unemployed. Many have died (including loved ones). So how could WE be so happy!? But for this moment in time, everything was perfect and we got to focus on what we’ve been waiting for for a long time - Our life starting as man and wife together with our immediate families.”

Lauryn continued: “That doesn’t mean we forgot everything happening around us, but instead tried to use this day as a moment of peace for our families and ourselves who have experienced so much heart ache and unknown. During these hard times, my advice to you is to try and find a little piece of happiness and to have patience, love and understanding for one another 🦋❤️.”

That November, the spouses announced they were expecting baby No. 1. Lauryn gave birth to daughter Ayla in April 2021, going into labor 10 days early.

“One week with our Bebe and we just wanted to stop by to say thank you for all the love, support and prayers we’ve received this past week ❤️,” she gushed in May 2021.

Professionally, Cooper continued to have ups and downs with the Cowboys, briefly leaving the team in 2020. He got his first NFL start during week 8 of the 2021 season when Prescott was hurt with a calf injury. The following year, Cooper became active again when Prescott fractured his thumb and needed surgery during the Cowboys opener in September 2022.

Lauryn later celebrated the team’s 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. “Daddy,” she captioned a photo of her man on September 18, 2022.

Scroll through for their complete timeline:

