ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

I-64 WB reopens in Newport News after wires cleared from road

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police have reopened a section of I-64 WB in Newport News after downed wires were cleared from the roadway. Sgt. Michelle Anaya initially said the interstate would be closed for about six hours from Jefferson Avenue to just past Fort Eustis. But the closure lasted only about an hour.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesapeake, VA
Government
City
Chesapeake, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Chesapeake, VA
Business
13News Now

Virginia Beach braces for Hurricane Ian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There wasn't a person in sight on the boardwalk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as high winds and rain fell Friday morning. Though on the roads, several crews with public works were out to monitor the storm. “We’ve made up our minds for the next...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Some Hampton Roads Transit services suspended ahead of Ian's arrival

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads Transit is suspending some of its services due to stormy weather expected to come into the region Friday and over the weekend. The Elizabeth River Ferry service, which goes between Portsmouth and Norfolk, will be suspended on Friday. Normal operations are expected to resume on Saturday, October 1.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#Hazardous Material#The Leak#Target#Virginia Natural Gas
WAVY News 10

Tractor-trailer packed with pickles overturns on I-64

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer loaded with pickles overturned on I-64 east Wednesday afternoon. According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya, the tractor-trailer was cut off by another driver around 1 p.m., in the HOV lanes near Chesapeake Boulevard. In an attempt to avoid a crash, the tractor-trailer driver overcorrected and hit the jersey wall. This caused the vehicle to overturn. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WAVY News 10

Norfolk school bus involved in crash, no injuries reported

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk Public Schools school bus was involved in a crash Friday morning on Military Highway. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported. It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 1300 block of Military Highway. That’s near the Norfolk Technical Center. One other vehicle...
NORFOLK, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Fire guts interior of Ahoskie Bojangles

AHOSKIE – An investigation is underway as to the cause of a fire that gutted the interior of the Bojangles restaurant here last night (Wednesday). Ahoskie Fire Chief Michael Bradley said a passerby called in the fire shortly after 11:30 p.m. The restaurant had been closed for several hours by that time.
AHOSKIE, NC
13News Now

Pair of fatal crashes investigated on the peninsula

HAMPTON, Va. — At least two crashes in Hampton Roads on Wednesday evening have resulted in deaths, police said. The first fatal crash was reported around 6:35 p.m. on Oriana Road in York County. Virginia State Police said it was a single-vehicle accident with two people inside. According to...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy