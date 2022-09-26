Read full article on original website
Some area roads closed due to flooding, downed trees
There have reports of flooding, trees and power lines down, across the area.
Interstate 64 reopens following downed powerlines in Virginia
Interstate 64 west from Jefferson Avenue past Fort Eustis in Newport News will be shut down for approximately six hours Friday due to down wires on the interstate.
Flooding, wind focus of Norfolk emergency response after Ian's remnants impact area
NORFOLK, Va. — Flooding is a major concern in Norfolk. High water covered streets and disrupted commutes in parts of the city Friday. Emergency response crews worked overtime to limit the impacts of Hurricane Ian. 13News Now witnessed multiple vehicles stalled at the intersection of Memorial Place and Grace...
I-64 WB reopens in Newport News after wires cleared from road
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police have reopened a section of I-64 WB in Newport News after downed wires were cleared from the roadway. Sgt. Michelle Anaya initially said the interstate would be closed for about six hours from Jefferson Avenue to just past Fort Eustis. But the closure lasted only about an hour.
Virginia Beach braces for Hurricane Ian
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There wasn't a person in sight on the boardwalk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as high winds and rain fell Friday morning. Though on the roads, several crews with public works were out to monitor the storm. “We’ve made up our minds for the next...
Chesapeake commercial structure fire on Bainbridge Blvd causes road closures
Chesapeake Firefighters responded to the large fire around 7:30 p.m., in the 4300 block of Bainbridge Boulevard.
Cities opening garages to public as heavy rain is expected to cause flooding
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — With heavy rain and possible flooding this weekend from Hurricane Ian, people in Portsmouth and Norfolk can move their cars to higher ground. In Portsmouth, the Middle Street and County Street garages opened at 6 p.m. Thursday for the second floor and above. No trailers are allowed and people are asked to not park in any spots that are marked reserved.
Some Hampton Roads Transit services suspended ahead of Ian's arrival
NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads Transit is suspending some of its services due to stormy weather expected to come into the region Friday and over the weekend. The Elizabeth River Ferry service, which goes between Portsmouth and Norfolk, will be suspended on Friday. Normal operations are expected to resume on Saturday, October 1.
Newport News prepares for potential severe weather
The City of Newport News has a plan in place, in case the weather coming in over the next few days turns severe.
WAVY News 10
Tractor-trailer packed with pickles overturns on I-64
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer loaded with pickles overturned on I-64 east Wednesday afternoon. According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya, the tractor-trailer was cut off by another driver around 1 p.m., in the HOV lanes near Chesapeake Boulevard. In an attempt to avoid a crash, the tractor-trailer driver overcorrected and hit the jersey wall. This caused the vehicle to overturn. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Virginia Beach Public Works crews prepare city for a wet weekend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — State and area city leaders are working to stay ahead of the storm system this weekend. Virginia and North Carolina are under a state of emergency. On Thursday, Public Works crews in Virginia Beach stayed busy clearing debris around the city. “We are a coastal...
13News Now Vault: How flooding has changed in Norfolk since the 1980s
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk continues to be on the front lines of sea-level rise. It may not be a new problem, but it is escalating quickly. It doesn’t take a Hurricane like Ian to see flood conditions in parts of the city – even a regular rainstorm, timed just right with the tide -- can put us underwater.
Virginia Beach emergency managers prepare for severe weather from Hurricane Ian
Emergency managers in Virginia Beach have been watching Hurricane Ian closely. Forecasts indicate that coastal Virginia will see some of that severe weather.
Flash Flood Warning, Tornado Watch remain for Hampton Roads, Outer Banks
NORFOLK, Va. — A number of other weather advisories are in effect across Hampton Roads and parts of North Carolina, including a Flash Flood Warning and Tornado Watch Friday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning until 8:30 p.m. Friday for the following areas:
WAVY News 10
Norfolk school bus involved in crash, no injuries reported
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk Public Schools school bus was involved in a crash Friday morning on Military Highway. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported. It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 1300 block of Military Highway. That’s near the Norfolk Technical Center. One other vehicle...
Suffolk city employees help dig elderly dog out of driveway pipe
SUFFOLK, Va. — Little Sweetpea the dog is safe after getting into a tight spot in Suffolk last week. On Thursday, the city posted about how she got stuck in a driveway pipe and the folks who came to her rescue. The post said a man called on Sept....
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Fire guts interior of Ahoskie Bojangles
AHOSKIE – An investigation is underway as to the cause of a fire that gutted the interior of the Bojangles restaurant here last night (Wednesday). Ahoskie Fire Chief Michael Bradley said a passerby called in the fire shortly after 11:30 p.m. The restaurant had been closed for several hours by that time.
Pair of fatal crashes investigated on the peninsula
HAMPTON, Va. — At least two crashes in Hampton Roads on Wednesday evening have resulted in deaths, police said. The first fatal crash was reported around 6:35 p.m. on Oriana Road in York County. Virginia State Police said it was a single-vehicle accident with two people inside. According to...
'It just sucks' | Owner of nightclub shut down by City of Norfolk plans to fight closure
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city council members voted to shut down yet another downtown nightclub. Granby Street’s Scotty Quixx lost its Conditional Use Permit (CUP) last night. This means the business can’t serve alcohol or stay open until 2 am. One of the restaurant’s owners, Chris Johnson,...
13newsnow.com
Traces of jet fuel found in non-potable water of USS Nimitz, aircraft carrier built in Newport News
The water isn't used for drinking. The Nimitz's departure from San Diego was postponed because of the contamination.
