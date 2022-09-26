MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two teens were arrested in connection with an alleged carjacking that later led to a police chase. According to Mobile police, 18-year-old Breshaud Bailey- Poellnitz and a 17 year old took the victim’s car at gunpoint at Doyle Park on Rosedale Drive shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. Then officers the reported stolen vehicle at around 11:21 p.m. Wednesday night at Arlington and Ann streets. The pair took off when officers tried to pull them over and led police on a chase before being caught, MPD said.

MOBILE, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO