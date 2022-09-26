Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Rehoboth man charged in shooting death of his father
The Bristol County prosecutor said Friday that two men were charged in a killing in Seekonk that happened more than a year ago. One of the defendants is the victim’s son. The district attorney’s office said 66-year-old Joseph Housley was shot to death on July 6, 2021. Housley was found with a gunshot wound in an apartment on Forsythe Circle.
Turnto10.com
Police make arrest in Providence stabbing
(WJAR) — The Providence Police Department announced on Friday that it has made an arrest in connection to a stabbing in the city on Thursday. Police say a man was stabbed multiple times at the Park West Apartments on Montgomery Avenue on Thursday. On Friday morning, police said they...
Turnto10.com
Inmate charged in violent attack on Massachusetts prison guard
(AP) — An inmate serving a life sentence for murder has been charged with using a heavy piece of weightlifting equipment to violently attack a Massachusetts prison guard who remains in the hospital more than a month later. The Middlesex district attorney's office says Roy Booth has been charged...
Turnto10.com
Providence police officer's assault trial postponed
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The trial of a police officer accused of assaulting a woman at a rally was set to continue on Wednesday, but electronic court records said the hearing was postponed to a future date. At the center of the case is a video from a cell...
Turnto10.com
Cumberland man pleads guilty in largest meth-laced pill seizure
(WJAR) — A Cumberland man has plead guilty in the country's largest seizure of meth-laced counterfeit Adderall pills in March 2022. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Rhode Island, 27-year-old Dylan Rodas plead guilty Thursday in federal court to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Turnto10.com
McKee signs legislation that provides emergency care for police dogs
(WJAR) — Governor Dan McKee signed legislation on Thursday that will provide quick emergency care for police dogs. More than 40 police dogs from departments across New England were in East Greenwich for the bill signing ceremony. The ceremony happened during a K-9 conference program. The law will allow...
Turnto10.com
Environmental police seize turtle hatchlings from man allegedly advertising their sale
(WJAR) — Environmental police have seized turtle hatchlings from a West Warwick man suspected of advertising their sale. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says it found 16 Eastern Musk Turtle hatchlings in the home of the man. Investigators say the man offered to sell two hatchlings to...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police charge 15 in drug nuisance investigation
Pawtucket police said Thursday that they arrested 15 people on drug and other charges in an investigation into nuisance complaints. Police said they received numerous complaints from businesses and residents around Broad and Montgomery streets about people selling and using drugs and hassling customers. Police said officers made a number...
Turnto10.com
South Kingstown schools will reopen Thursday
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — South Kingstown police said schools will reopen Thursday following an investigation into threats against South Kingstown High School. Police Chief Matthew C. Moynihan said police were alerted of social media posts "that contained threatening language," on Tuesday night. All town schools were closed on Wednesday while officials investigated the source of the threat.
Turnto10.com
Seekonk fire chief reinstated after unexplained leave
Seekonk's fire chief has returned to the job. The NBC 10 I-Team reported that Sandra Lowery was put on leave Aug. 4. Despite repeated requests, nobody from the town could or would say why she was placed on leave, only that it was a personnel matter. Town Administrator Shawn Cadime...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: Money-saving bus depots raise concerns with Warwick parents
A battle over buses is brewing in Warwick after the school district shifted to bus depots this year, a money saving move for the district that’s aggravating some parents. There are about five depots located across the district. For some students, it’s a quick walk, but for others that’s...
Turnto10.com
RIPTA says it needs to hire 30 drivers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — RIPTA leadership spoke publicly for the first time Friday on staffing shortages that are prompting a reduction in services. The agency said Thursday that the frequency of about 20 RIPTA bus routes will be scaled back next month because it doesn't have enough drivers. That...
Turnto10.com
Firefighter hurt battling fire in Benefit Street house
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A firefighter was injured Friday while battling a house fire in Providence. Firefighters were called to 410 Benefit St. The fire department said no one was in the building. A firefighter suffered a shoulder injury and was transported to hospital care. The cause of the...
Turnto10.com
Warwick seeks return of overpayments to firefighters
Warwick is taking a firefighters’ union to court over payments that were made to fire department workers. The city said Mayor Frank Picozzi is suing Local 2748 of the International Association of Fire Fighters in Superior Court. The lawsuit was authorized by the City Council. The lawsuit contends that...
Turnto10.com
Bristol County Sheriff's Office welcomes 2 comfort dogs
(WJAR) — The Bristol County Sheriff's office welcomed two new furry members to the force on Thursday. Jack and Hero will serve as the team's newest comfort dogs as part of the Office's new Bristol County Comfort Dog Coalition. Officials say the dogs' job will be to comfort individuals...
Turnto10.com
Hopkinton family publishes children's book to help families navigate Alzheimer's
HOPKINTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A father and daughter in Hopkinton are putting pen to paper for a purpose. Kevin Cronan recently published a children’s book called, “Aunt Rita: An Alzheimer’s Story for Young Children.” He worked alongside his daughter, Casey, who illustrated the book. The...
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed multiple times inside his Providence apartment
(WJAR) — Police said a man was stabbed multiple times in his apartment in Providence on Thursday. Police responded to the Park West Apartments on Montgomery Ave on Thursday. According to police, no arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing. No further information was immediately available.
Turnto10.com
Polito honors firefighters, rescuers for response to Mattapoisett Boatyard fire
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WJAR) — Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito was at the boatyard in Mattapoisett on Thursday to thank first responders and others who helped to extinguish a massive fire last month. "It should never take a tragedy like this to tell you how much you are appreciated, all the...
Turnto10.com
Man steals car with two kids inside in Providence
(WJAR) — Providence police are looking for the man who they said stole a blue Honda SUV with two young children in the back on Wednesday. A man told NBC 10 through a translator, that the driver of the car was his wife and the children in the back were his 1 and 4-year-old children.
