Concord University partners with Mercer County Schools to increase FAFSA participation with Prom package incentive

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Started in Arkansas in 1998, the family engagement educational initiative, Watch D.O.G.S., has come to Fayette County. An acronym for Dads of Great Students, the program incorporates dads, or father figures into the school setting to support the students. The mission is for the dads to help the students in two ways, to provide a positive male role model in their lives, and to reduce bullying.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO