Concord University partners with Mercer County Schools to increase FAFSA participation with Prom package incentive

Watch D.O.G.S returns to Fayette County Schools, getting a fresh start at Fayetteville Pre-k through 8
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Started in Arkansas in 1998, the family engagement educational initiative, Watch D.O.G.S., has come to Fayette County. An acronym for Dads of Great Students, the program incorporates dads, or father figures into the school setting to support the students. The mission is for the dads to help the students in two ways, to provide a positive male role model in their lives, and to reduce bullying.
Tazewell County Department of Emergency urges residents to prepare for inclement weather
Tazewell, VA (WOAY) – As Tropical Strom Ian continues to move up the Atlantic coast, its track anticipates heavy rain over southwestern Virginia. Tazewell Emergency Management is urging the community to prepare for the weather to stay safe. Emergency Management advises all residents to create an emergency plan for...
Beckley fall burn times set to begin on October 1
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Common Council members have approved fall burn times to begin on October 1 to December 31. Residents can burn vegetation on their property within the city’s corporate limits from 5:00 pm to 7:00 am. Individuals must notify the Beckley Fire Department in advance.
WVDOH awards contract to replace Greenbrier County Bridge
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Department of Highways has awarded a contract to replace an iconic White Sulphur Springs bridge. The Department awarded the contract following a bid letting on September 13. Triton Construction INC. was the low bidder on the project at $5,645,000.The Clifford Family Memorial Bridge,...
Historic Fayette Theater brings back annual fall play with ‘The Butler Did It,’ plans to keep expanding within community
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – It’s the early 1930s in a Victorian manor home in Britain, and someone’s just been murdered. That’s the setting for the newest production opening this Friday, September 30 at the historic Fayette Theater. Entitled the Butler Did It, the play is a classic murder mystery with an element of laugh-out-loud humor.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Department seeking community’s help searching for missing person
Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s help searching for a missing man. Witnesses report last seeing Patrick R. Baker, 33 of Oak Hill, in the late afternoon on September 26. He was reportedly leaving a residence on Clay Street off Gatewood Road.
New flower shop, Designs by Barb and James comes to downtown Oak Hill, grand opening and ribbon cutting to be held this weekend
OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The former owner of Bessie’s Floral and Designs is now opening a new flower shop of her very own. After Barbara Halstenburg decided retirement wasn’t cutting it, she has come back to the flower industry in downtown Oak Hill. She is joined by James Williams in opening up their new shop, Designs by Barb and James.
One Tank Trip: Fright Nights 2022
DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – It’s that time of year again, to prepare for 12 nights of pure terror. The award-winning Fright Nights haunted attraction is back at the Resort at Glade Springs for its 13th year. Last year, being named one of the top 45 haunted attractions by...
Suspect in custody following encounter with police during Oak Hill traffic stop; Second suspect still at large
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Sheriffs have a suspect in custody following an incident in Oak Hill yesterday evening after an officer conducted a traffic stop near C. Adam Toney. According to authorities, the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot toward Route 19 as the...
