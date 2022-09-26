Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua Community Foundation awards grants
PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation recently awarded G. William Hartzell Community Grants totaling $52,220 to 26 organizations that serve Piqua residents. The grants were made from the charitable fund established by the late G. William “Bill” Hartzell with a bequest from his estate. This fund also awards college scholarships every spring. The grant awards are unique in the simplicity of the application process and the unrestricted nature of the funds to be spent however best serve the organization’s needs.
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City BOE hears from architects
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education held their regular session meeting Monday evening at 6 p.m. The main portion of the meeting was presentations from the two architects bidding for the multiple upcoming projects within the school district, Ruetschle Architects Inc. and Garmann Miller. Each company...
Daily Advocate
Fair board discusses bids in executive session
GREENVILLE – The Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors met in special session on Wednesday, Sept. 28. After hearing from a couple of people representing the Model Railroad Club and an update on their event, the board voted to go into executive session to discuss “contracts.”
miamivalleytoday.com
Bethel LSD BOE to hold special meeting
TIPP CITY — The Board of Education of Bethel Local School District will hold a special meeting on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at 4:45 p.m. at the Bethel High School Media Center, 7490, State Route 201, Tipp City. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss, review, and approval...
miamivalleytoday.com
Johnston Farm plans Fall Celebration
PIQUA — Fall foliage will be on display at the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency Saturday, Oct. 1, as the historic site hosts its annual Fall Celebration from noon until 5 p.m. “Hopefully, we’ll get some color on the canal for the canal boat rides,” Site Manager Andy Hite...
dayton.com
Popular Fire Blocks business in downtown Dayton will not close after all
A business in the Fire Blocks District that sells affordable eyewear that closed its doors earlier this month will reopen early next year. Kevin Harrington, owner of Downtown Dayton Optical at 112 E. Third St., thought his business was going to close for good, but his son, Sean Harrington, has agreed to take it over.
Department of Housing awards homeowners
LIMA — Congratulations are in order for four homeowners in Lima. The Department of Housing & Neighborhoods announced Lima Pride Home Awards at Mayor Sharetta Smith’s press conference. The awards are given quarterly to owners who model good property maintenance. The 2022 third quarter awards were given to...
hometownstations.com
Structural damage study closes down Thayer Road Bridge in Lima
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Structural damage has caused the Allen County Engineer to close the Thayer Road bridge for the time being. According to the engineer's office, during their annual inspection of the location, they noticed the bridge sustained damage to its overall structure, which has caused them to close the roads between State Route 81 and Sandusky road as they assess the extent of the damage.
Fox 19
Lakota superintendent claims to be victim of ‘character assassination,’ board hires investigator
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (ENQUIRER) - Lakota Local Schools superintendent Matt Miller spoke for the first time publicly Wednesday regarding allegations against him that he says are false and “lack merit and proof,” according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Meanwhile the school board approved a contract with...
dayton.com
The Catering House by Christopher’s to hold soft opening
Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering is opening the doors to their new location next week on Linden Avenue in Dayton during a soft opening period. “As many of you already know, we recently purchased the old Pizza Hut building at 4211 Linden Avenue, on the corner of Linden and Woodman and not too far away from our previous location,” Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering said in a Facebook post Thursday night. “Our team has been working hard to make the space feel like our own - new kitchen that was approved by the health department, an updated dining room, and a fresh new look on the outside (still a work in progress).”
miamivalleytoday.com
Dayton Development Coalition hosts Regional Economic Development Forum
VERSAILLES – Midmark Corporation hosted the Dayton Development Coalition’s Regional Economic Development Forum Monday, Sept. 26., at its manufacturing plant in Versailles. Jeff Hoagland, president and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition, began the forum with opening remarks. This forum was the first forum since the pandemic started, according to Hoagland, and saw over 100 participants.
Local EMS responds to medical request for EMS deployment as Hurricane Ian approaches
GREENVILLE — Spirit EMS is responding to a request for assistance in anticipation of Hurricane Ian making landfall along the Florida coast, according to a news release. >>AES Ohio to send crews to assist in Hurricane Ian efforts. As a network provider under American Medical Response’s (AMR) contract with...
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
Daily Advocate
Kirk Cameron speaks at Defending Hope Banquet
GREENVILLE — The Pregnancy Help Center raised over $46,000 to continuously help women and families in Darke County. The Pregnancy Help Center hosted a banquet on Friday, Sept. 23 at Romer’s Catering to help raise support and funds for their continued support of the community. This year’s theme: Defending Hope.
countynewsonline.org
WANTED: Dustin Allen Bailey
The Darke County’s Sheriff Office is asking the public’s help to locate Dustin Bailey. He is known to frequent the Union City area. Please remember, do NOT attempt to apprehend this individual. Call the Darke County Sheriff’s office at (937) 548-3399 if you have any information on her whereabouts. Your tips can be made anonymously.
Farm and Dairy
Hearing set for Logan County solar facility
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding Fountain Point Solar Energy LLC’s proposal to construct a 280 megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Bokescreek and Rushcreek townships in Logan County. The hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14, at 5 p.m., Benjamin...
tippnews.com
Sweet Spots in Miami County
Looking for that one specific candy? Whether it’s for nostalgia or something entirely new, check out these candy shops in Miami County to find that perfect treat!. Feel like a kid again at Grandpa Joe’s candy shop in Downtown Troy! Home to the world famous Candy Buffet and housing over 250 different candy bars from all over the world, Grandpa Joes is filled wall to wall with candies, toys, and sodas for you to enjoy.
1017thepoint.com
JUDGEMENT ISSUED IN PAUST, FIRST BANK FORECLOSURE CASE
(Richmond, IN)--The large civil case against Wayne County Commissioner Ken Paust that was filed by First Bank Richmond has now been settled. First Bank had pursued foreclosure on more than 90 acres of property owned by Paust on multiple tracts of land on U.S. 40, Salibury Road, and Woody Drive. When the case was filed, Paust had explained that part of that land had been sold on contract to another party and that party had failed to pay Paust. Paust said that allowing the issue to go to foreclosure was the easiest way for it to revert to First Bank. In Wayne Circuit Court, a judgement has now been entered in favor of First Bank for roughly three quarters of a million dollars. Court documents indicate the properties will be sold at sheriff’s sale.
Lima News
School delays for Friday, Sept. 30
Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Friday:. Crestview schools: Two-hour delay. Lincolnview schools: Two-hour delay. Van Wert schools: Two-hour delay. Second-grade trip to Fort Wayne Zoo postponed.
miamivalleytoday.com
Spirit EMS sends hurricane relief crews to Florida
GREENVILLE – Spirit EMS has again answered the call and is responding to a request for assistance in anticipation of Hurricane Ian making landfall later this week along the Florida coast. As a network provider under American Medical Response’s (AMR) contract with FEMA, Spirit has sent seven ambulances and...
