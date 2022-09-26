Read full article on original website
Mayfield’s transition to Carolina anything but smooth so far
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s transition to the Carolina Panthers hasn’t been a smooth one. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 is near the bottom of the league in quarterback rating and completion percentage through three games. The Panthers are coming off their first win of the season, but their passing game is second-to-last in the league. “Not good enough yet,” Mayfield said when asked to assess his play through three games. Perhaps it’s that Mayfield missed all of OTAs and minicamp with his new team. The quarterback simply hasn’t been on the same page with his receivers and at times hasn’t trusted his offensive line to provide protection and made it more difficult by shifting around in an otherwise clean pocket.
Pats QB Jones ruled out vs. Packers despite practice return
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made a surprise return to the practice field on Friday, but was ruled out for this weekend’s game at Green Bay. Jones was in uniform with his injured left ankle wrapped tightly as he moved gingerly during the brief portion of Friday’s workout open to media. It was his first time on the practice field after sitting out the first two practices of the week. But he was listed as a non-participant in the workout on the official injury report. Coach Bill Belichick said earlier in the week that if Jones couldn’t go, veteran backup Brian Hoyer would start in his place.
Miami Dolphins coach says Tagovailoa in good spirits after concussion, as NFL review underway
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is “in good spirits” Friday after receiving a concussion during Thursday night’s game, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters. The NFL and Dolphins are under scrutiny for the decision to allow Tagovailoa to play Thursday, after the quarterback was injured in a game just last Sunday. McDaniel said his focus right now is on Tagovailoa’s health, and that he is not thinking about a timetable for his return to the field.
Rhule ‘very hopeful’ McCaffrey will play vs Cardinals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule says he’s “very hopeful” that running back Christian McCaffrey will play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after missing the last two days of practice with a quad injury. McCaffrey returned to practice on Friday and is listed as questionable on the injury report. McCaffrey ran, cut and caught passes during the 20 minutes of practice that were open to the media inside the team’s bubble. Rhule says McCaffrey looked good in practice and added that “unless something comes up I’m sure he will give his best chance to go.” Wide receiver Laviska Shenault, defensive end Marquis Haynes and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III were limited participants in practice Friday and are also listed as questionable.
Dolphins’ Tagovailoa has concussion, no timeline for return
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion when he hit his head against the turf and underwent additional testing Friday. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel says Tagovailoa had a headache Thursday night and Friday morning. The team was still waiting for results from the MRI, which McDaniel says was done out of “extra precaution” on top of the CT scans and X-rays taken the night before. The coach said he had no timetable on when Tagovailoa might be able to return.
Rams WR Ben Skowronek thriving in unlikely new fullback role
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Ben Skowronek has been given an unlikely role as a fullback in the Los Angeles Rams’ offense. The second-year receiver is embracing the opportunity to make an impact all over the field. Skowronek was a major contributor to the Rams’ 20-12 victory at Arizona last week, and he lined up all across Los Angeles’ formations to do it. Skowronek led the Rams with 66 yards receiving in Arizona on just four catches. He also served as the lead blocker for Cam Akers on his 14-yard TD run, taking out the Cardinals’ Zaven Collins with zeal.
Jets’ offense will be ‘a hair different’ with Wilson back
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Changes are coming to the New York Jets’ offense. Nothing too drastic or radical but Zach Wilson’s return as the starting quarterback allows the team to do some things it simply couldn’t with 37-year-old Joe Flacco under center. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Thursday the plan will be a hair different in certain ways with Wilson playing. Wilson is fully healthy six weeks after suffering a bone bruise and having arthroscopic surgery on a torn meniscus in his right knee. He’s expected to start Sunday at Pittsburgh and make his season debut, barring any setbacks at practice this week.
Bengals top Miami 27-15 after injured Tagovailoa carted off
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow tossed a late 2-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst to seal a 27-15 win for the Cincinnati Bengals over Miami. The game was marred by the horrific sight of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being taken off on a stretcher. Tagovailoa was chased down and slammed to the turf by Cincinnati’s Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He was taken to a hospital with reported head and neck injuries. Vonn Bell’s interception of backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater with three minutes left in the game set up the Bengals’ final drive.
49ers LT McKivitz undaunted by replacing Williams
Colton McKivitz is undaunted by the big void he must fill on San Francisco’s offensive line. McKivitz will be thrown into the starting lineup for the 49ers’ showdown with the Los Angeles Rams with All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams sidelined with a high ankle sprain. McKivitz says he knows no one can adequately replace Williams. But he says the experience he got doing it in a crucial Week 18 game last year gives him confidence he can do it again.
NFL’s handling of concussions questioned after Tua’s injury
The NFL’s handling of concussions has evolved dramatically from the days when players were handed smelling salts on the bench and sent back into the game. The league and the NFL Players Association have implemented extensive protocols and hired unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) to work with team physicians at each game to diagnose concussions. Still, […]
Bears’ defense refocuses on tackling to stop Giants’ Barkley
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — After struggling initially with tackling, the Chicago Bears’ run defense surfaced in the second half of Sunday’s 23-20 win over Houston and is now looking to continue the success against Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants. The Bears had given up 203 rushing yards to Green Bay and struggled in the first half against Houston before holding the Texans to 22 rushing yards in the second half. Safety Eddie Jackson called stopping Barkley a challenge for the Bears defense, which has sometimes had four rookies on the field this season.
Hines Ward’s path to becoming NFL head coach starts in XFL
Hines Ward sees some Pittsburgh in San Antonio. Ward, who played his entire 14-year career with the Steelers and was MVP of their Super Bowl win over Seattle in 2006, is getting his first opportunity to be a head coach with San Antonio in the new XFL. The league relaunches in February 2023. Ward got a taste of Texas fandom when he went to the UTSA-Houston game on Sept. 3. The Cougars won in triple overtime, 37-35. The 46-year-old Ward had 1,000 catches for 12,083 yards and 85 touchdowns for the Steelers. He made four Pro Bowls and was part of two Super Bowl championship teams.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa taken off the field on stretcher during game against Bengals
The Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher on Thursday during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, after suffering apparent head and neck injuries — less than a week after being injured in another game. Tagovailoa is conscious, has movement in all his...
Browns’ Garrett: Crash a ‘wake-up’ call, grateful to survive
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett knows he’s lucky. His life could be very different or even over. Speaking to reporters for the first time since losing control and flipping his Porsche, the Cleveland Browns defensive end promised to change his behavior after surviving a crash he caused by driving too fast. The 26-year-old has been ticketed numerous times for speeding in the past few years. Garrett hurt his shoulder and biceps in the single-car wreck Monday near his home. Despite his injuries, and not practicing for three days, the Browns are listing Garrett as questionable for Sunday’s road game against Atlanta.
NBA returning briefly to Seattle; questions of future loom
SEATTLE (AP) — The NBA makes its latest brief return to Seattle on Monday night when the Los Angeles Clippers face the Portland Trail Blazers. The matchup will be the first NBA contest in Seattle since 2018, when the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings played a preseason game that was the last sporting event inside KeyArena before it was gutted and rebuilt into Climate Pledge Arena. The 2018 game was the first in Seattle since the SuperSonics left for Oklahoma City in 2008.
Castro, Báez homer, Tigers sweep Royals 10-3, escape cellar
DETROIT (AP) — Willi Castro and Javy Báez homered to lead Detroit over the Kansas City Royals 10-3 for a three-game sweep that moved the Tigers out of last place in the AL Central. Detroit (63-92) has won six straight, matching its season high and ensuring the Tigers will not lose 100 games. Detroit went 10-9 this year against the Royals (63-93), who dropped into the division cellar. Kansas City stranded 11 runners, raising its two-day total to 24. and went 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position. Eduardo Rodriguez allowed five hits and four walks in 6 2/3 shutout innings.
Mariners outlast Rangers in 11, close in on playoff berth
SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger and Jarred Kelenic both homered twice, J.P. Crawford singled home the winning run in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners closed in on their first playoff berth in 21 years by beating the Texas Rangers 10-9. The Mariners moved a half-game ahead of Tampa Bay for the second of three AL wild cards and reduced their magic number to one for clinching a postseason spot. One more win or a Baltimore loss would give Seattle its first playoff appearance since 2001, ending the longest drought in the four major North American professional sports. The Mariners are 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the top wild card, which hosts a best-of-three series beginning Oct. 7. The other two wild cards play on the road.
Thunder rookie Holmgren learns ways of NBA while on the mend
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is experiencing the rehab process for the first time. The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft suffered a right foot injury during a pro-am game in August, and the Thunder declared him out for the season. Holmgren is a versatile 7-footer who had great moments during summer league. He is dealing with being sidelined as the Thunder start training camp this week. His only workout limitation is that he can’t put weight on the injured foot. But that forces him to focus on other aspects of the game, such as film study.
AP source: Celtics agree to terms with big man Blake Griffin
BOSTON (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that veteran big man Blake Griffin has agreed to a contract with the Boston Celtics. The person confirmed the move on the condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. The 33-year-old Griffin should help the defending Eastern Conference champions weather the absence of center Robert Williams III. He is expected to miss 8 to 12 weeks after knee surgery. Seven-footer Luke Kornet sprained his ankle shortly after the start of training camp this week. Griffin was the 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick. He is a six-time All-Star who averaged career lows of 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 17 minutes with the Brooklyn Nets last season.
