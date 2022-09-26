ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Former Broncos’ Randy Rich is helping students ‘Dare to Dream’

By Serena Ung
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

Randy Rich was blessed to have played on the 1977 Super Bowl XII team standing at 5’9″ and 180 lbs as a defensive back for the Denver Broncos and the Cleveland Browns. He was told by many including his football couch that he wouldn’t make as a football.

He’s using his personal story today to inspire young students to know that they have the ability and opportunity to achieve anything if they “Dare to Dream”.

Air1’s Dare to Dream is a National School Assembly Development Program that focuses specifically on middle and high school students discussing topics of labels, circle of trust and choices made. The presentations are at no cost to schools all thanks to generous donors across the country who support this valuable program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Legendary QB Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning might be retired from playing football, but the legendary NFL quarterback continues to stay busy in his post-playing days. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star has a production company, Omaha Productions, that continues to pursue interesting ventures. Manning has has famous "ManningCast" with his brother, Eli...
NFL
The Spun

Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear

Week 4 of the 2022 season features an exciting matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. Speaking to the media Wednesday, Bills outside linebacker Von Miller talked about Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract situation. Miller believes Jackson should eventually become the highest-paid player in the NFL. "Lamar is as...
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

The Denver Broncos offense has a Russell Wilson problem

Russell Wilson broke the mold of NFL quarterbacks. The Seahawks’ 75th pick in the 2012 NFL Draft was shorter than the mold. He was a mobile QB who thrived outside of structure and threw one of the prettiest deep balls in NFL history. Ten years later, and just months...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Rich
Yardbarker

Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups To Beat Raiders

While the Denver Broncos currently sit with a 2-1 record, they've barely managed to muster enough offense to be in that position. After getting over the hurdle of the San Francisco 49ers, they now face their first divisional opponent in the Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos are in a first-place...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Xii#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets

Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos vs Raiders: The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Denver’s Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders host their AFC West rivals, the Denver Broncos, during Week 4 of the NFL season. The Raiders are undefeated against the Broncos ever since their move to Las Vegas. This time around, the Broncos traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson. Let’s break down the Bronco offense so far.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy