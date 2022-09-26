Former Broncos’ Randy Rich is helping students ‘Dare to Dream’

Randy Rich was blessed to have played on the 1977 Super Bowl XII team standing at 5’9″ and 180 lbs as a defensive back for the Denver Broncos and the Cleveland Browns. He was told by many including his football couch that he wouldn’t make as a football.

He’s using his personal story today to inspire young students to know that they have the ability and opportunity to achieve anything if they “Dare to Dream”.

Air1’s Dare to Dream is a National School Assembly Development Program that focuses specifically on middle and high school students discussing topics of labels, circle of trust and choices made. The presentations are at no cost to schools all thanks to generous donors across the country who support this valuable program.

