NBA returning briefly to Seattle; questions of future loom
SEATTLE (AP) — The NBA makes its latest brief return to Seattle on Monday night when the Los Angeles Clippers face the Portland Trail Blazers. The matchup will be the first NBA contest in Seattle since 2018, when the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings played a preseason game that was the last sporting event inside KeyArena before it was gutted and rebuilt into Climate Pledge Arena. The 2018 game was the first in Seattle since the SuperSonics left for Oklahoma City in 2008.
Wiseman stars as Warriors, Wizards open preseason in Tokyo
James Wiseman, who missed last season rehabilitating a right meniscal tear, scored 20 points on Friday as the defending champion Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 to open the NBA preseason. Wiseman played 24 minutes, connecting on eight of 11 shots while grabbing nine rebounds. Wiseman was credited with one block. Rui Hachimura, a native of Japan who received a robust ovation from the crowd when he was introduced with the Washington starters, led the Wizards with 13 points and nine rebounds.
Mikal Bridges ready for new role helping initiate Phoenix Suns offense this season
Suns fans will see more of Mikal Bridges running the point this season. He won't just be on the wing sticking threes, slashing to the paint to finish plays, blocking shots or on the island defending against their opponent's top scorers. ...
AP source: Celtics agree to terms with big man Blake Griffin
BOSTON (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that veteran big man Blake Griffin has agreed to a contract with the Boston Celtics. The person confirmed the move on the condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. The 33-year-old Griffin should help the defending Eastern Conference champions weather the absence of center Robert Williams III. He is expected to miss 8 to 12 weeks after knee surgery. Seven-footer Luke Kornet sprained his ankle shortly after the start of training camp this week. Griffin was the 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick. He is a six-time All-Star who averaged career lows of 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 17 minutes with the Brooklyn Nets last season.
Arraez leads AL batting race as Judge pursues Triple Crown
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An already historic season by New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge could well be capped with baseball’s first Triple Crown in 10 years. Minnesota’s Luis Arraez is standing in his way. He went 2 for 5 for the Twins in their loss to the Chicago White Sox and pulled ahead of Judge by two points in the AL batting race. The Yankees were off. With one week to go in the regular season, Arraez’s average is .3147. Judge is at .3134. Boston’s Xander Bogaerts is third at .3088.
Vargas, Dodgers beat Padres 5-2 for 108th win
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Miguel Vargas hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers beat San Diego 5-2 to slow the Padres’ playoff push. The Dodgers added to their franchise single-season record with their 108th win. They’ve already clinched the NL’s No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs and reduced their magic number to one for home-field advantage through the World Series. Los Angeles beat San Diego in consecutive games to take the season series 14-5 and claim its ninth straight series against the Padres since 2021.
García hits grand slam in Marlins’ 4-2 win over Brewers
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Avisaíl García came off the injured list and hit a grand slam in the eighth inning in the Miami Marlins’ 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night. The loss left Milwaukee a half-game behind Philadelphia for the final NL wild-card berth. The Phillies lost their fifth straight, 2-0 to the Cubs in Chicago. The Brewers have six games remaining over the next six days, all at home — three more against Miami and three against Arizona. Garcia’s 411-foot blast came off Freddy Peralta (4-4), a regular starter making his first relief appearance of the season. García, who was with the Brewers in 2020 and 2021, was put on the injured list Sept. 13 with a left hamstring strain.
Rams WR Ben Skowronek thriving in unlikely new fullback role
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Ben Skowronek has been given an unlikely role as a fullback in the Los Angeles Rams’ offense. The second-year receiver is embracing the opportunity to make an impact all over the field. Skowronek was a major contributor to the Rams’ 20-12 victory at Arizona last week, and he lined up all across Los Angeles’ formations to do it. Skowronek led the Rams with 66 yards receiving in Arizona on just four catches. He also served as the lead blocker for Cam Akers on his 14-yard TD run, taking out the Cardinals’ Zaven Collins with zeal.
