woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases increase to 1,233; 10 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 30, 2022, there are currently 1,233 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 10 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,416 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
woay.com
West Virginia recognized for increasing numbers of women in computer science
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia is actively closing the gender gap in computer science, earning recognition at the annual Computer Science Education Conference (CSEDCon) for the highest increase in female participation in computer science classes. According to the latest report from Code.org, West Virginia offers foundational computer science...
woay.com
U.S. Department of Education awards $5 million to West Virginia as part of Bipartisan Safer Communities Act
Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Education awards nearly $1 billion through their Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) to 56 states including West Virginia. The Stronger Connections grants will assist schools in providing students with safe and supportive learning environments. West Virginia received $5,753,732 in grant funding. Twenty...
woay.com
Manchin and Capito announce $7.9 million for 7 West Virginia Housing,Health Services and Research Programs
Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce $7,981,516 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for seven programs addressing homelessness, healthcare services, and medical research in West Virginia. The funding will strengthen services statewide providing maternal and mental...
woay.com
West Virginia WIC earns federal grant to provide mobile payments
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WV WIC) has earned a $250,000 federal grant. The funding will allow the program to purchase technology enabling farmers to sell products to WIC shoppers using...
woay.com
Governor Justice joins Department of Transportation, Tourism to announce new route on West Virginia Mountain Rides program
HAWKS NEST, WV (WOAY) – Yet another scenic route has become a part of a new and unique program in the Mountain State. Mountain Rides is an initiative that was started to designate and promote the state’s natural beauty on scenic roadways. Governor Jim Justice joined the West...
woay.com
West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
woay.com
WVDOH awards contract to replace Greenbrier County Bridge
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Department of Highways has awarded a contract to replace an iconic White Sulphur Springs bridge. The Department awarded the contract following a bid letting on September 13. Triton Construction INC. was the low bidder on the project at $5,645,000.The Clifford Family Memorial Bridge,...
woay.com
WVDOH awards $6 million in paving contracts
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) has awarded seven paving contracts totaling over $6 million as part of its statewide paving campaign. The contracts are among 16 construction contracts from the September 13 bid letting. Paving contracts include:. West Virginia Paving Inc. was the...
