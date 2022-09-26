ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

woay.com

West Virginia recognized for increasing numbers of women in computer science

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia is actively closing the gender gap in computer science, earning recognition at the annual Computer Science Education Conference (CSEDCon) for the highest increase in female participation in computer science classes. According to the latest report from Code.org, West Virginia offers foundational computer science...
EDUCATION
woay.com

U.S. Department of Education awards $5 million to West Virginia as part of Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Education awards nearly $1 billion through their Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) to 56 states including West Virginia. The Stronger Connections grants will assist schools in providing students with safe and supportive learning environments. West Virginia received $5,753,732 in grant funding. Twenty...
EDUCATION
State
Wyoming State
woay.com

West Virginia WIC earns federal grant to provide mobile payments

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WV WIC) has earned a $250,000 federal grant. The funding will allow the program to purchase technology enabling farmers to sell products to WIC shoppers using...
TECHNOLOGY
woay.com

West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
CHARLESTON, WV
woay.com

WVDOH awards contract to replace Greenbrier County Bridge

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Department of Highways has awarded a contract to replace an iconic White Sulphur Springs bridge. The Department awarded the contract following a bid letting on September 13. Triton Construction INC. was the low bidder on the project at $5,645,000.The Clifford Family Memorial Bridge,...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Patrick Morrisey
woay.com

WVDOH awards $6 million in paving contracts

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) has awarded seven paving contracts totaling over $6 million as part of its statewide paving campaign. The contracts are among 16 construction contracts from the September 13 bid letting. Paving contracts include:. West Virginia Paving Inc. was the...
POLITICS

