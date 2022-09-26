Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 30, 2022, there are currently 1,233 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 10 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,416 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 HOURS AGO