Drunk Michigan Man Gets DUI Even After Cop Helped Him Home
Second chances are rare in life and it's important that you don't blow them. Saline Man Was Driven Home By Police, But Didn't Stay There. The man was one of two men who were seen stumbling out of the beer tent at the Saline Oktoberfest at a park in the Washtenaw County community a few weeks back. A Saline Police Sergeant noticed the men and told the two drunk guys that they shouldn't drive in that condition, and he would give each them a ride home.
4 more graduation shooting suspects in custody
Four more people believed to have been involved in a shootout after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School earlier this year have been arrested.
Jury finds man not guilty on double murder of Kalamazoo Township couple
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After deliberations that spanned over 24 hours, a jury found a man not guilty on all counts related to the murders in a December 2020 deadly home invasion. Tikario Taylor-McMillon, 19, was facing four counts related to the murders of Katoya McPherson, 33, and Floyd Brashers...
‘Hard time to be a police officer’: How social worker helps GRPD
Each day, Julie Holmes-Markowski helps Grand Rapids police officers cope with the tense environment they work in.
Deputies help in nabbing snowmobile thief, more
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police and deputies across mid-Michigan sometimes have cases that they need help with. This week, multiple law enforcement agencies could use your help, one involving information regarding a theft and two are wanted for felony arrest. If you have any information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. CASE […]
GRPD searches for hit-and-run driver; motorcyclist critically injured
Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a motorcyclist in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning.
11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
Woman 'stunned' after being shot while canvassing in Ionia Co., lawyer says incident was not an accident
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The law firm representing the woman who was shot while canvassing against Proposal 3 says that this incident was no accident. Joan Jacobson, 84, was in Lake Odessa on Sept. 20, visiting homes to pass out literature on Proposal 3, when she was shot while on the property of Sharon and Richard Harvey on Bippley Road.
Legislation to enforce unpaid tolls in Michigan receives heavy criticism from state department
Michigan is looking towards a future with automated tolling for the states bridges and tunnels, and legislation recently introduced in the Michigan Senate is already putting rules in place to collect on any potential unpaid toll fees. Senate Bill 1151 would give the secretary of state the authority to go...
He scared his victim to death in 1984. Now inmate’s fate rests with Gov. Whitmer
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI -- John E. Aslin has spent 37 years in prison, accepted responsibility for a strange series of events that led to the death of his victim, and had friends and family speak out on his behalf. But after a hearing to commute the remainder of his...
1 Dead, 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Byron Township (Byron Township, MI )
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash in Byron Township on Friday afternoon. The crash happened on 76th Street near Indigo Ridge Avenue around 4 p.m.
Texas truck driver bound for Detroit with 406 pounds of drugs gets lengthy prison sentence
DETROIT – A Texas man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after he was arrested in Michigan with a truck full of illegal drugs. Roque Carranza-Alvarado, 28, formerly of Dallas, was sentenced in federal court in Port Huron by the Hon. Robert H. Cleland, Untied States District Judge, on Wednesday.
Texas man tries to bring 406 pounds of meth, fentanyl, cocaine to Metro Detroit in truck full of wine
Man sentenced to prison for transporting 406 pounds of meth, fentanyl and cocaine hidden in wine
Jury finds man not guilty in 2020 double homicide
A jury has found a teen charged with the killings of two people near Kalamazoo in 2020 not guilty.
Several arrests made after Michigan State Police trooper shot during undercover drug operation in Detroit
Michigan State Police said at least two people were taken into custody after a trooper was shot multiple times during an undercover operation on Detroit’s west side early Tuesday morning.
Kent Co. prosecutor charges election worker after alleged illegal activity
Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker filed charges against an election worker Wednesday, stemming from alleged illegal activity during the 2022 Primary Election.
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
Martin man pleads guilty to soliciting teens online
A man accused of soliciting sex from teenagers online has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.
Man shot by GRPD officers faces assault, other charges
The man who video shows pointed a gun at two Grand Rapids police officers before they shot and wounded him will face charges, the county prosecutor has decided.
