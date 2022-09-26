Read full article on original website
Metro News
Strong play up front brings plenty of balance to offense
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In large part due to a combination of experience and development, West Virginia expected its offensive line to be much improved in 2022. Through four games, the unit has met and perhaps exceeded expectations, and it’s a big reason the Mountaineers boast one of college football’s most balance offenses.
WVU defense faces tough task trying to maintain momentum at Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For West Virginia’s defense to put together a third consecutive stingy effort Saturday night, the Mountaineers need to be at their best against a Texas offense anything but short on talent. “It’s [numbers] zero through 10,” WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley quipped. The...
RCB & Fairmont State alumnus Cody Gilmore earns first Division I coaching job at Delaware
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In April, Cody Gilmore was putting plans in place for his fifth season as the women’s basketball head coach at Salem University. The Harrison County native was leading a Division II program about fifteen miles from where he grew up in Clarksburg. Meanwhile at the...
Undefeated teams Doddridge & Wirt take the Class A stage in Week 6
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato set the scene for Class A football in Week 6. Doddridge County (4-0) and Wirt County (4-0) square off in the marquee matchup.
