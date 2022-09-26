ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Metro News

Strong play up front brings plenty of balance to offense

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In large part due to a combination of experience and development, West Virginia expected its offensive line to be much improved in 2022. Through four games, the unit has met and perhaps exceeded expectations, and it’s a big reason the Mountaineers boast one of college football’s most balance offenses.
Metro News

WVU defense faces tough task trying to maintain momentum at Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For West Virginia’s defense to put together a third consecutive stingy effort Saturday night, the Mountaineers need to be at their best against a Texas offense anything but short on talent. “It’s [numbers] zero through 10,” WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley quipped. The...
