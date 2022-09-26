Read full article on original website
Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?
When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
Police believe two suspects in Meridian pharmacy theft are connected to other Idaho robberies
BOISE, Idaho — Police pursued two men through Idaho, Oregon and Nevada in connection to a robbery at a Meridian pharmacy on Monday. Tyheir Bolden, 24, and Antonio Watkins, 24, were taken into custody 250 miles away from Meridian in Humboldt County, Nevada. Police now believe the suspects are...
Idaho’s Popularity Plummets; 18 States People Rather Move to In 2022
Some people are calling a pair of new mid-year migration reports an early Christmas miracle. Both reports issued by Move Buddha show that interest in moving to Idaho is starting to wane. Their Idaho-focused report shows that the inflow traffic ratio has dropped by 61.6%, the largest drop in the entire country.
Meridian Walgreens robbery suspects arrested in Nevada
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Two men are behind bars in the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office in Winnemucca, Nevada, believed to have robbed a Meridian Walgreens pharmacy Monday. Police arrested Tyheir Bolden, 24, Antonio Watkins, 24, and Domonique Joyner-Hodges, 26, around 5:30pm Monday, just hours after the robbery, following a chase in Nevada ending with officers finding a significant amount of prescription drugs.
Midnight fire breaks out North of Ola, Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A wildfire started last night, dubbed the Midnight fire, just North of Ola in Gem County. The fire is reported to be 49-acres as of this afternoon in challenging terrain. Fire crews from Idaho Department of Lands, Gem County Fire Protection District #2 are aggressively working to control the fire.
These Are The Six Most Difficult To Pronounce Boise Streets
Moving to the Treasure Valley almost three years ago from Las Vegas, I was surprised at how welcoming everyone was. Maybe because I didn't move from California, people were more accepting. Perhaps it was because I changed my license plates immediately because I was very proud of being a new Idahoan and tried very hard to fit in. By the end of day one, I understood that Boise is pronounced Boy-C, not Boy-Z.
'We're seeing a huge burnout issue': Some Treasure Valley clinics facing veterinarian shortage
BOISE, Idaho — If you have taken your pet to the vet recently, you might have noticed a longer wait time. The delay is because some veterinary clinics are dealing with a shortage of veterinarians. Dr. Michael Marshall is a veterinarian with Boise Animal Health and Urgent Care. Marshall...
Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho
The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
Lightning leads to several large fires in Gem County
GEM COUNTY, Idaho — Firefighters have stopped the active spread of several wildfires spotted earlier this week between Sweet and Ola in Gem County. The Bureau of Land Management on Friday reported that crews have completed the remaining implementation of fire containment lines, and will continue reinforcing those lines and mopping up hotspots inside the fire perimeters through Friday and Saturday.
A Nampa man faced up to 25 years in prison for kidnapping. He died before sentencing
NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — A Nampa man who was one of six people authorities connected to the kidnapping and subsequent murder of a 22-year-old man died last week. He was 26. The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the unattended death of Tomas Pina Sarmiento on Sept. 24 on the 9000 block of South Powerline Road, spokesperson Joe Decker told the Idaho Statesman by email. Canyon County Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Rhodes told the Statesman by phone that Sarmiento likely died from an opiate overdose. The coroner’s office is awaiting confirmation from the toxicology report.
Graffiti spreading through Kuna, Police seek answers
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Kuna Police are reporting several incidents of graffiti around the Kuna area. The damage has been extensive, marring many of the cherished outdoor parks and public spaces, including the pump house in the neighborhood near Nicholson Park. Kuna Police are seeking any information and help...
Meridian family turns home flower garden into successful business
BOISE, Idaho — Most Idaho farms have some animals, like chickens and maybe some pigs, but at this Meridian farm, the main crop is flowers. Over the years, Tara McCallister developed a passion for beautifying her home landscape and with her family, turned her passion into a successful flower-growing business.
Man arrested after Nampa search suspected of shooting at police officer
NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man is in custody Wednesday after police said he shot at an officer and left his home with the gun. Police on Wednesday afternoon were looking for 18-year-old Jaden Andres Martinez in the area of 1st Street North and 19th Avenue North, the police department said. Martinez ran after he allegedly shot at an officer as Nampa Police served a battery warrant. The officer was not injured.
Nampa Police looking for armed and dangerous adult male
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police are in the area of the 1900 block of 1st St N looking for an adult male who is armed and dangerous. The male is described as an adult, 18 years old, light complexion, 6’00”, thin build, unknown shirt, possibly black, jeans.
Nampa Police trying to locate missing, endangered man
NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing, endangered man from Nampa. Nicholas, 25, was last seen wearing a black shirt with a superhero logo on it, black shorts and gray-rimmed glasses. He is described as being 6’02”, about 185 pounds, with brown eyes, dark blond hair and a receding hairline.
Oregon city trying to take blankets, pillows from homeless loses appeal
(CN) — A divided Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed that an Oregon city's anti-camping ordinances that make it illegal for homeless people to use blankets and other bedding when sleeping in public violate their Eighth Amendment right against cruel and unusual punishment. In a split decision the panel...
Chad Daybell wants his own trial, and cameras in the court
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Eastidahonews.com reports that Chad Daybell, husband of Lori Vallow Daybell, and his attorney are asking District Judge Steven Boyce to allow cameras in the courtroom during his hearings and trial. This motion comes on the heels of Judge Boyce accepting the motion to bar cameras...
Two Idaho Women Face Off in a Grocery Store Checkout Line
There I was, minding my own biscuits and loading my groceries onto the conveyor belt at Ridley’s in Star. After years of experimenting with different conveyor belt tactics, I developed a finely honed order of operations. A Conveyor Belt Strategy for Grocery Tacticians. The non-edible heavies like cleaning supplies...
Do You Share One of the 25 Most Common Last Names in Boise?
How often do you run into someone in the Treasure Valley who shares your last name, but may not be related to you? Depending on what your last name is, it may happen a lot!. You’re familiar with websites like Ancestry and 23andMe which were created to help you learn more about yourself by helping you discover leaves and branches on your family tree.
Elmore County Sheriff's Office looking for missing person at Big Trinity Lake
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office and Elmore County Search and Rescue responded to a call for a missing person in the Big Trinity Lake area on Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, the surrounding area is still being searched using...
