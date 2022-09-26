Read full article on original website
Wideman Davis Dance Troupe to perform at historic sites in Selma on Oct. 13, 15
Wideman Davis Dance Troupe will make two appearances in Selma on Oct. 13 and 15 at Selma University and Good Samaritan Hospital respectively, both to take place at 7:30 p.m. The dance act is titled "Migratuse Reimagined," an outdoor performance at historic sites important to the Civil Rights Movement and the Foot Soldiers who took part.
DFC thanks supporters with banquet at Selma High School
Drug Free Communities of Dallas County held a banquet for its supporters Sept. 14 in the Selma High School media center. Director Jerria Martin said she hosts the event to thank businesses and individuals that support DFC. “The beautiful thing about DFC is when we get together, you’re going to...
Selma PD Prepares to Host National Night Out 2022
The Selma Police Department is gearing up to host a National Night Out event in the city Thursday evening. And officials are trying to get the word out — so the community to come out — and participate. The event will be held at Bloch Park — from...
Equal Justice Initiative Plans to Open Legacy Plaza in Downtown Montgomery
The Equal Justice Initiative is planning to open the new Legacy Plaza in downtown Montgomery on Wednesday. The Legacy Plaza is next to the Legacy Museum, which is at 400 North Court Street and not far from Riverwalk Stadium. EJI says the Legacy Plaza will be a gathering place for...
Selma Housing Authority to host signup day for Emergency Rental Assistance, R.O.S.S. program
Selma Housing Authority (SHA) will host a signup day for Emergency Rental Assistance Alabama to help with utility and rent bills and the R.O.S.S. program on Oct. 6. "The R.O.S.S. Program matches public housing families with the supportive services needed to enable them to live independently and succeed in the workplace while achieving economic self-sufficiency," said a post on SHA's Facebook page.
Support for rural domestic violence victims available through LSA grant award
The US Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women (DOJ OVW) awarded to Legal Services Alabama (LSA) one of 33 grants targeting rural victims of domestic and intimate partner violence. The grant is offered through the OVW’s Rural Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Assistance Program.
Selma mayor, City Council, at odds over employee pay raises
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Selma has less than a week to pass its fiscal 2023 budget. Mayor James Perkins and the City Council have been struggling to come to an agreement on specific line items in his proposed budget. One of those items the mayor has advocated...
25 officers graduate from Montgomery Police Academy
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Twenty-five men and women were given their diplomas from the Montgomery Police Academy Tuesday. For 15 weeks, future officers went through what class coordinator Sgt. Ebony Bailey says was pressure, which she says was a test to see if officers could make the cut. Police officer...
LEAD Academy Pre-K teacher likes to have fun with his students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chad Murray has been teaching for 14 years and says that every day is an adventure in his Pre-K classroom. “I like to have lots of fun. I like to get down on the floor with them and play. I like to build things and just encourage them to use their imagination,” Murray said.
Uniontown Recreation Center to host free dental care Oct. 8-9
Uniontown Recreation Center will host free dental care sponsored by the National Association for the Prevention of Starvation on Oct. 8 and 9. Fillings and extractions will be provided, with priority given to those without insurance. Dental care will be given from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 8...
Selma Senior Shot Answering the Door at Her Home
A 70 year old woman is shot and killed Wednesday night at her home in east Selma. Now police are asking for help from the community — to try and find her killer. It’s the 3rd consecutive week — that someone has been shot to death — in the Queen City.
Several People Shot Leaving Uniontown ‘Footwash’ Festival Wednesday
Several people were injured in a shooting near the annual Footwash festival outside Uniontown Wednesday night, local officials have confirmed to the Thread. Michael Jackson, the district attorney in several West Alabama counties including Perry County, said four or five people were shot in what police believe was a disagreement between out-of-towners.
Montgomery police to make ‘special announcement’ at 1 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to make a “special announcement.”. According to a release from the department, Chief Darryl Albert will give this announcement from inside the Criminal Investigation Division. WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage on our...
Dallas County juries order State Farm to pay $2.5 million in benefits to two insured people
Two juries in Dallas County ordered State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company to pay more than $2.5 million after they reportedly refused to pay benefits to two insured people. On Sept. 22, Evelyn Harrison $1,005,000 after she sustained a back injury in 2019. She was represented by Woodruff R. Jones...
DA: Multiple people shot in Perry County
UNIONTOWN, Ala. (WSFA) - Perry County’s district attorney said multiple people were shot in Uniontown Wednesday night. District Attorney Michael Jackson said it happened sometime after 9 p.m. He did not give the exact location. Jackson said five or six people, including the shooter, were taken to hospitals in...
High-speed internet to expand in Dallas and six other Black Belt counties thanks to $50M USDA award
High-speed internet will be expanded in Dallas and six other Black Belt counties thanks to almost $50 million in loans and grants recently announced by the US Department of Agriculture. Pine Belt Telephone Company Inc. will receive the funds to connect 15,989 people, 608 businesses, 52 educational facilities and 407...
Dallas County Set to Collect Selma City Property Taxes
Dallas County officials are is gearing up for tax collection season. And it’s the first year the county will be collecting the property taxes for both the city of Selma — and the rest of the county. Property owners in Selma won’t be going to City Hall to...
Selma grave of William Rufus King, Alabama’s only U.S. vice president, vandalized with black paint
The Selma gravesite of Alabama’s only U.S. vice president was defaced Friday after vandals splashed black paint on the mausoleum holding the tomb of William Rufus King. King, who was also a U.S. senator representing Alabama, briefly served as vice president during the Franklin Pierce administration, holding the post from March 4, 1853 until his death in Selma nearly a month later on April 15, 1853.
Find out if you’re owed money simply by searching your name
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There might be money with your name on it sitting in a vault in Montgomery. “We have unclaimed property from 1971 going forward, it never goes away, we hold it in perpetuity,” said Mike Myers, Director, Unclaimed Property Division, Alabama State Treasury. There’s more...
Incarcerated individuals at Staton “in an uproar” after meals cut to twice a day
An image of food being served to incarcerated individuals during an incarcerated workers' strike in Alabama correctional facilities. Free Alabama Movement/Twitter. The situation within Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County, a medium-security facility housing more than 1,300 incarcerated men, is becoming increasingly volatile after incarcerated workers systemwide began a general strike and protest of conditions within the Alabama correctional system, according to a source in the Staton facility.
