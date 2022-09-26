ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manlius, NY

Manlius, NY
Manlius, NY
Syracuse, NY
Liverpool, NY
Fayetteville, NY
Liverpool, NY
Fayetteville, NY
Syracuse.com

All-CNY girls lacrosse player commits to Duke

Syracuse, N.Y. — All-CNY girls lacrosse player Julianna Cogliandro has committed to play lacrosse for Duke University. The junior midfielder from Fayetteville-Manlius announced her decision to join the Blue Devils via Instagram on Thursday.
DURHAM, NC
Syracuse.com

Section III reverses Jordan-Elbridge football forfeit, awards Eagles win

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Section III has decided that the 41-6 victory the Jordan-Elbridge football team earned over Hannibal on Thursday can stand as a win. The Eagles had originally declared that game a forfeit because they believed they discovered that their quarterback, freshman Jakob Frost, was an illegal transfer. That decision was based on a tip to the district that Frost was not a legal resident of the district, thereby making him ineligible to attend the school.
JORDAN, NY
Syracuse.com

Cicero-North Syracuse national champion runner commits to Power 5 program

Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY girls outdoor track and field athlete of the year Hannah Boyle has committed to continue running at Penn State University. Last spring, the C-NS senior placed second in the 800 meters (2:10.84) and claimed first place in the 1,500 meters (4:22.88) at states. Boyle also won the mile run at the 2022 New Balance Outdoor Nationals.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse-area home sale prices keep climbing: See latest numbers for city, all towns

Syracuse, N.Y. — Home sale prices in Onondaga County communities are still mostly higher than they were a year ago at this time. Prices are up in 16 towns and the city of Syracuse. They’re lower in three towns. Increases range from over 72% in Skaneateles to 3.7% in Marcellus, according to the latest data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

A Balloon Ride to Oz? How a CNY balloonist’s runaway flight may have inspired the popular children’s book

In L. Frank Baum’s classic children’s novel, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” the magic and wonder of flight is central to the story’s grandeur. At the outset, Dorothy and Toto are transported to the land of Oz via cyclone, the saga’s precipitating event. Baum writes, “The house whirled around two or three times and rose slowly through the air. Dorothy felt as if she were going up in a balloon.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Wagner vs. Syracuse football spread pick and best bet for Saturday, 10/1

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse has started the season with a perfect 4-0 record and most recently took down Virginia 22-20. They play Wagner Saturday afternoon, which is an FCS program riding a 23-game losing streak dating back to 2019. We previewed the matchup in this article, but betting odds have now been released by DraftKings Sportsbook, so our experts made a Wagner vs. Syracuse football prediction.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

How to watch Syracuse football vs. Wagner: Time, TV channel, free live stream

Syracuse football is 4-0 to start the season for the first time since 2018 as they host Wagner at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, October 1 (10/1/2022) at 5 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. Wagner will air on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on cable TV, but can be accessed via ESPN.com or associated apps. Details below. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
SYRACUSE, NY
