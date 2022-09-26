Read full article on original website
Watch: Cicero-North Syracuse girls soccer teams beats Baldwinsville behind 3 unanswered goals (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — No. 23 Class A state-ranked Cicero-North Syracuse girls soccer team downed Baldwinsville 3-1 on Thursday. The Bees (3-6) got on the board first when Audra Salvagani scored from just about 40 yards out with a little over 38 minutes remaining in the second half. The goal was Salvagani’s third of the season.
3 Section III boys soccer teams are undefeated, and 2 of them meet this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. — With the postseason looming, only three Section III boys soccer teams remain unbeaten. Christian Brothers Academy, South Jefferson and Watertown IHC have yet to lose and look to head into the postseason unbeaten. >> Section III boys soccer scoring leaders, ranked by sectional class (Week 4)
Why these 4 girls soccer teams can finish the season undefeated
Syracuse, N.Y. — The girls soccer regular season is nearing its end and only four teams remain with a zero in the loss column. Beaver River, Cincinnatus, East Syracuse Minoa and New Hartford have dominated, and now a perfect regular season looks to be in each of the teams’ sights.
Camden football knocks off Westhill in high-scoring affair (42 photos)
Camden is on a mission. That mission is to finish its 2022 campaign on a high note. The Blue Devils began the 2021 season with a 4-0 record but went 1-3 the rest of the way.
F-M lacrosse standout Julianna Cogliandro picked Duke because it ‘had everything’
Less than a month into the official recruitment process, Fayetteville-Manlius’ Julianna Cogliandro made her college decision. That decision will have her playing Division I lacrosse for Duke.
Le Moyne’s jump to Division I for sports grows more likely, could happen as early as next fall
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The signs that Le Moyne College will make a jump to Division I are flashing brighter than ever, with president Linda LeMura saying she believes the school would be prepared to shift to a higher level as early as next fall if the opportunity arises. LeMura told...
All-CNY girls lacrosse player commits to Duke
Syracuse, N.Y. — All-CNY girls lacrosse player Julianna Cogliandro has committed to play lacrosse for Duke University. The junior midfielder from Fayetteville-Manlius announced her decision to join the Blue Devils via Instagram on Thursday.
After leaving Syracuse, Jarveon Howard is proving his father right: ‘A real diamond ... is still going to shine’
Syracuse, N.Y. — A year before the pandemic hit, Jarveon Howard booked a flight home to Mississippi for spring break. He was in his bedroom packing up when a family member called.
Section III reverses Jordan-Elbridge football forfeit, awards Eagles win
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Section III has decided that the 41-6 victory the Jordan-Elbridge football team earned over Hannibal on Thursday can stand as a win. The Eagles had originally declared that game a forfeit because they believed they discovered that their quarterback, freshman Jakob Frost, was an illegal transfer. That decision was based on a tip to the district that Frost was not a legal resident of the district, thereby making him ineligible to attend the school.
Cicero-North Syracuse national champion runner commits to Power 5 program
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY girls outdoor track and field athlete of the year Hannah Boyle has committed to continue running at Penn State University. Last spring, the C-NS senior placed second in the 800 meters (2:10.84) and claimed first place in the 1,500 meters (4:22.88) at states. Boyle also won the mile run at the 2022 New Balance Outdoor Nationals.
Syracuse football is on the precipice of its first 5-0 start in 35 years (7 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The last time Syracuse football started a season 5-0, Don McPherson was quarterback. It was 1987, and the Orange beat Maryland, Rutgers, Miami (Ohio), Virginia Tech and then Missouri to start what would end up being an 11-0-1 season.
Live scoreboard, recaps for Friday’s high school football games (Week 4)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 4 in Section III football continues with 25 games on Friday. Check back throughout the night as we update scores during and after the games.
Will Micron pick Clay for next semiconductor plant? (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 63; Low: 45. Mostly sunny today; see the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hamilton’s Ashling Acres was made to be comfortable for owners and guests. “We made it pretty,” Gwenn Werner said. (Courtesy of Simply Heidi Photography)
Syracuse-area home sale prices keep climbing: See latest numbers for city, all towns
Syracuse, N.Y. — Home sale prices in Onondaga County communities are still mostly higher than they were a year ago at this time. Prices are up in 16 towns and the city of Syracuse. They’re lower in three towns. Increases range from over 72% in Skaneateles to 3.7% in Marcellus, according to the latest data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
New York state marching band rankings week 3: Cicero-North Syracuse still atop national
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Cicero-North Syracuse solidified its lead in the national division of the New York State marching band rankings on Saturday, but there’s a new challenger right behind the Northstars. West Genesee moved from No. 4 last week to No. 2 this week after a runner-up finish to...
A Balloon Ride to Oz? How a CNY balloonist’s runaway flight may have inspired the popular children’s book
In L. Frank Baum’s classic children’s novel, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” the magic and wonder of flight is central to the story’s grandeur. At the outset, Dorothy and Toto are transported to the land of Oz via cyclone, the saga’s precipitating event. Baum writes, “The house whirled around two or three times and rose slowly through the air. Dorothy felt as if she were going up in a balloon.”
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Sept. 30
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 30. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
West Genesee marching band gets help from fellow CNY school to host its show
Syracuse, N.Y. -- West Genesee’s Tournament of Bands is hitting the road. Because of a turf replacement and upgrade project, the Wildcats needed to find another site for its marching band show on Saturday. East Syracuse Minoa agreed to open its gates for the extravaganza, which begins at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate.
Wagner vs. Syracuse football spread pick and best bet for Saturday, 10/1
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse has started the season with a perfect 4-0 record and most recently took down Virginia 22-20. They play Wagner Saturday afternoon, which is an FCS program riding a 23-game losing streak dating back to 2019. We previewed the matchup in this article, but betting odds have now been released by DraftKings Sportsbook, so our experts made a Wagner vs. Syracuse football prediction.
How to watch Syracuse football vs. Wagner: Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse football is 4-0 to start the season for the first time since 2018 as they host Wagner at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, October 1 (10/1/2022) at 5 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. Wagner will air on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on cable TV, but can be accessed via ESPN.com or associated apps. Details below. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
